What is THIS IS THE DAY?

History doesn’t have a monopoly on complexity, nor is it always attractive. Yet, history offers us something invaluable: the chance to learn. Sometimes it reveals what doesn’t work. Other times, it surprises us with lessons we didn’t anticipate. What fascinates me most about history is its timeless relevance. No matter how many years separate us from past events, we can always find parallels to the challenges we face today. And as we know, the age of a problem doesn’t make it disappear. Some issues linger, resurfacing across decades or even centuries, demanding our attention and solutions anew.

The foundation of THIS IS THE DAY is deeply rooted in this truth. We all recognize that history has lessons to teach (even if we sometimes ignore them). However, not everyone approaches these moments through the lens of God’s perspective or considers His purpose in them. That’s where I hope my daily reflections make a difference. By exploring these events from a Christian viewpoint, I aim to uncover the spiritual truths and lessons God may have woven into them—lessons that can guide us today.

Why Subscribe?

Uncover the Interplay of Faith and History

Subscribe to gain a fuller understanding of your faith through devotionals that tie historical events to modern-day spiritual lessons. Each entry offers insightful reflections, practical applications, and opportunities for deeper theological exploration. Never miss an update; every new edition goes directly to your inbox.

Stay Informed and Inspired

Maintaining a consistent devotional habit is key to spiritual growth. With our subscription, you won't have to worry about missing out. Our devotionals are designed to open your eyes to new connections between history and faith, enriching your spiritual journey.

Join a Like-Minded Community

By subscribing, you become part of an engaged community keen on exploring the intricate relationship between faith and history. Your participation enriches the conversation, encouraging others as you yourself are uplifted.

Foster Engaging Discussions

Our devotionals don't end with the reading; they are conversation starters designed to be shared and discussed within your community. Each devotional includes thought-provoking questions and practical steps to live out your faith in a meaningful way.

