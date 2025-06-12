THIS IS THE DAY by Jason A. Clark

THIS IS THE DAY by Jason A. Clark

June 12 - Criminal Love: The Case That Struck Down Interracial Marriage Bans
Discrimination Is a Discipleship Issue
  
Jason A Clark
June 11 - From Siege to Slaughter: The Astonishing Fall of Troy
Vigilance Against Deception
  
Jason A Clark
June 10 - Tripoli Declares War on the United States
Leaving a Legacy of Faith
  
Jason A Clark
June 9 - Suicidal Escape: Rome’s Most Infamous Emperor Meets His Inglorious End
The Importance of Godly Leadership
  
Jason A Clark
June 8 - How Four Ghost Hunters Created the Ultimate Cultural Phenomenon
Equipped for the Invisible War
  
Jason A Clark
June 7 - New York Mets Don't Choose Reggie Jackson in MLB Draft
Learning from Mistakes
  
Jason A Clark
June 6 - Chicago's Elevated "L" Train Opens to Traffic
Pursuing Eternal Progress
  
Jason A Clark
June 5 - D-Day Delay: The Crucial Weather Delay of Operation Overlord
Patience in Divine Timing
  
Jason A Clark
June 4 - Miracle at Dunkirk: Allied Troops Escape Annihilation
Trusting in Divine Providence
  
Jason A Clark
June 3 - Zoot Suit Riots Begin: Naval Servicemen Attack Minorities
Standing Firm in Faith Amidst the Storm of Prejudice
  
Jason A Clark
June 2 - Kraft's Velveeta Cheese Hits Store Shelves
Spiritual Sustenance Over Convenience
  
Jason A Clark
June 1 - Isabella Baumfree's Divine Call to Become Sojourner Truth
When Faith Compels Action
  
Jason A Clark
