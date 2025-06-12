Subscribe
June 12 - Criminal Love: The Case That Struck Down Interracial Marriage Bans
Discrimination Is a Discipleship Issue
12 hrs ago
•
Jason A Clark
14
3
June 11 - From Siege to Slaughter: The Astonishing Fall of Troy
Vigilance Against Deception
Jun 11
•
Jason A Clark
14
11
June 10 - Tripoli Declares War on the United States
Leaving a Legacy of Faith
Jun 10
•
Jason A Clark
17
5
June 9 - Suicidal Escape: Rome’s Most Infamous Emperor Meets His Inglorious End
The Importance of Godly Leadership
Jun 9
•
Jason A Clark
24
5
June 8 - How Four Ghost Hunters Created the Ultimate Cultural Phenomenon
Equipped for the Invisible War
Jun 8
•
Jason A Clark
20
6
June 7 - New York Mets Don't Choose Reggie Jackson in MLB Draft
Learning from Mistakes
Jun 7
•
Jason A Clark
19
7
June 6 - Chicago's Elevated "L" Train Opens to Traffic
Pursuing Eternal Progress
Jun 6
•
Jason A Clark
14
1
June 5 - D-Day Delay: The Crucial Weather Delay of Operation Overlord
Patience in Divine Timing
Jun 5
•
Jason A Clark
18
4
June 4 - Miracle at Dunkirk: Allied Troops Escape Annihilation
Trusting in Divine Providence
Jun 4
•
Jason A Clark
22
7
June 3 - Zoot Suit Riots Begin: Naval Servicemen Attack Minorities
Standing Firm in Faith Amidst the Storm of Prejudice
Jun 3
•
Jason A Clark
18
3
June 2 - Kraft's Velveeta Cheese Hits Store Shelves
Spiritual Sustenance Over Convenience
Jun 2
•
Jason A Clark
13
7
June 1 - Isabella Baumfree's Divine Call to Become Sojourner Truth
When Faith Compels Action
Jun 1
•
Jason A Clark
18
4
