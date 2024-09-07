THIS IS THE DAY by Jason A. Clark

Jason A Clark
Sep 7, 2024

Thank you, Charles. It's a nice feeling to know that people are reading and getting something out of my work.

I agree that things certainly seem to be crumbling around us. One thing that gives me perspective though is the study of history. Could we be living in the last days? Yes. However, there are many times in history when people must have thought the same. The Civil War comes to mind. As do the world wars.

Ultimately, God's plan will play out. We don't know His timing so we must carry on the best we can, thinking always of the better future we can build if we fight for it.

And we must continue to pray for direction and wisdom to make the right choices. It's not over yet!

Joe Hemstock
Sep 7, 2024

Hopefully we will start to hold politicians, 3 letter agencies, and billionaire globalist to the same accountability. We need a shootout at the ok corral soon… the blood of patriots and tyrants mingled and spilled in search of liberty

