This is the day eBay was founded by Pierre Omidyar under the name "AuctionWeb" in 1995.

In today's lesson, we will explore how our daily actions as Christians build a reputation that can draw others to Christ. We'll examine the parallels between eBay's user feedback system and our spiritual witness. How does your behavior in everyday interactions reflect your faith? What kind of "spiritual feedback" are you receiving from those around you?

"Live such good lives among the pagans that, though they accuse you of doing wrong, they may see your good deeds and glorify God on the day he visits us." - 1 Peter 2:12 (NIV)

This Date in History

On September 3, 1995, in the quiet of his San Jose living room, Pierre Omidyar completed the first working version of a website that would revolutionize online commerce. When AuctionWeb went live, one of the first items Omidyar listed was a broken laser pointer, which became the site’s first completed sale. Little did he know that this modest beginning would evolve into eBay, a global marketplace transforming how millions buy and sell.

Omidyar, a 28-year-old French-born Iranian American, had always been fascinated by computers. After graduating from Tufts University with a degree in computer science, he co-founded Ink Development, a pen-based computing startup. The company later rebranded as eShop and was acquired by Microsoft in 1996. Earlier in his career, Omidyar had also worked at General Magic, an innovative but ultimately ill-fated mobile computing company in the early 1990s. The experience broadened his vision for how networked technology could reshape everyday life.

Over Labor Day weekend in 1995, Omidyar dedicated about 30 hours to coding AuctionWeb. The site was basic, featuring a grey background and blue text, but its concept was revolutionary: a platform where buyers and sellers could connect directly. Omidyar's broken laser pointer, listed at $1, was more than a test item—it was a proof of concept. To his surprise, the item sold for $14.83. Curious about the transaction, he contacted the winning bidder to ensure they understood the laser pointer was broken. The response? "I'm a collector of broken laser pointers." This quirky first sale hinted at the unique possibilities of Omidyar's creation and underscored the platform's potential to connect people with niche interests.

However, attracting users to a new website in the early days of the internet posed a challenge. Omidyar strategically leveraged online forums and newsgroups, particularly those focused on collectibles, to spread the word. He encouraged early users to invite their friends, creating a ripple effect that slowly built a dedicated community around AuctionWeb.

Initially, Omidyar offered the service for free, but as traffic grew, so did his hosting bills. In a move that seemed counterintuitive at the time, he began charging a small fee for listings. Surprisingly, this decision accelerated the site's growth. The nominal fee acted as a filter, ensuring that only serious sellers used the platform, which in turn attracted more buyers.

By early 1996, AuctionWeb’s success demanded Omidyar’s full attention. At the time, he was working at Claris, an Apple subsidiary, and he decided to leave that job in mid-1996 to focus entirely on his burgeoning creation. What began as a small operation out of Omidyar's living room quickly expanded, prompting him to hire his first employee, Chris Agarpao, who managed customer support and processed the growing number of checks arriving for user fees.

Initially, AuctionWeb was just one part of Omidyar's larger personal website. However, as the platform's popularity grew, it became clear that the auction service needed its own distinct identity. "AuctionWeb" was a straightforward and descriptive name, but it lacked the uniqueness and branding power necessary for a company poised for explosive growth.

In September 1997, Omidyar made a pivotal decision to rebrand the company as "eBay." The name "eBay" had its own unique origin—Omidyar's consulting firm was called Echo Bay Technology Group, named after a favorite vacation spot. When he discovered that the domain echobay.com was already taken by a gold mining company, he shortened it to "eBay." This new, catchy name was not only memorable but also positioned the company for broader opportunities beyond just auctions.

1997 proved to be a transformative year for eBay in other ways as well. In June, the company received a $6.7 million investment from Benchmark Capital, providing the resources needed to scale rapidly. This funding allowed eBay to expand its team, enhance its technology, and ramp up its marketing efforts. By September 1998, eBay went public, catapulting Omidyar to billionaire status almost overnight.

eBay's growth was meteoric, driven by constant innovation and strategic acquisitions. The company continually refined its platform to enhance user experience and attract more buyers and sellers. In 2000, eBay introduced the "Buy It Now" feature, allowing customers to purchase items immediately at a set price without waiting for an auction to end. This feature significantly broadened the site's appeal, catering to those who preferred the certainty of a fixed price over the unpredictability of bidding wars.

Recognizing the growing importance of seamless online transactions, eBay announced in July 2002 that it would acquire PayPal for $1.5 billion, completing the deal that October. PayPal was already the dominant payment method on eBay, making the acquisition both natural and strategic.

eBay continued to evolve, focusing on improving its technology infrastructure and expanding its global reach. By entering new markets and acquiring complementary businesses, eBay demonstrated an ability to adapt and innovate, ensuring its relevance in the rapidly changing digital marketplace. The company’s ability to foresee trends, like the rise of mobile commerce and the increasing importance of secure, user-friendly payment options, allowed it to maintain a competitive edge and sustain its impressive growth trajectory.

The platform's success stemmed not just from its technological advancements and strategic acquisitions but also from its ability to create a global marketplace accessible to anyone with an internet connection. It democratized online selling, allowing small businesses and individuals to reach a vast customer base that was previously unattainable. eBay also fostered a sense of community among its users, with its pioneering feedback system building trust between buyers and sellers, ensuring that transactions could be conducted with confidence and transparency.

As eBay grew, so did Omidyar's wealth. By 2023, his net worth was estimated at over $10 billion. While he stepped down as CEO in March of 1998, passing the reins to Meg Whitman, Omidyar remained involved with the company as chairman of the board until 2015 and continues to be a significant shareholder.

Today, eBay stands as a testament to Omidyar's vision of an open, honest, and democratic online marketplace. From a broken laser pointer to a platform hosting millions of transactions daily, eBay's journey reflects the transformative power of the Internet age, forever changing the landscape of global commerce.

Pierre Omidyar, founder of eBay.

Historical Context

The launch of AuctionWeb in September 1995 came at a moment when the internet was shifting from a niche network of academics and hobbyists into a mainstream tool. That summer, Windows 95 had just debuted, bundling internet connectivity and a user-friendly interface onto millions of personal computers. Although only about 14 percent of American adults were online at the time, the number of users was doubling every year, signaling that digital life was about to expand rapidly. The World Wide Web was young—barely five years old—but its promise was already capturing public imagination. Companies like Amazon, founded only weeks earlier in July 1995 as an online bookstore, were beginning to test whether the web could sustain large-scale commerce.

The broader economic climate was equally pivotal. The United States was emerging from the early-1990s recession into a period of strong growth, and venture capital was pouring into internet startups. Investors were eager to back bold new business models that cut out traditional middlemen, a trend often called disintermediation. At the same time, popular culture was celebrating collecting and trading, from baseball cards to Beanie Babies, and online forums were thriving as new communities of interest. This convergence of technological readiness, economic optimism, and cultural appetite for exchange created fertile soil for Omidyar’s experiment. What might have been a small weekend project in another era instead had the conditions to become the foundation of a global marketplace.

AuctionWeb in 1996.

Did You Know? At the height of the late 1990s Beanie Baby craze, collectors turned to eBay as the primary marketplace, with some rare toys selling for tens of thousands of dollars and accounting for a significant share of the site’s early transactions.

eBay’s very first employee, Chris Agarpao, stayed with the company for more than two decades, eventually helping manage global customer support and operations beyond his original role of processing user payments.

In 1996, Omidyar’s modest web-hosting bills reached about $250 a month—more than his rent—prompting him to begin charging listing fees, a move that unexpectedly fueled faster growth.

eBay’s early feedback system, which allowed buyers and sellers to publicly rate each other, was among the first large-scale attempts to build trust in online commerce and became a model for later platforms.

By 1998, just three years after its launch, eBay was hosting more than 800,000 auctions each day, illustrating how quickly the internet could scale a business compared to traditional marketplaces.

Today’s Reflection

The founding of eBay in 1995 introduced a revolutionary concept to the world of commerce: a system where users' reputations, built through their conduct and transaction history, became crucial to their success. This innovative approach to building trust in an online marketplace offers a powerful metaphor for our Christian Walk.

As believers, we are called to live in a way that reflects Christ's love and integrity in every aspect of our lives. Our actions and words in daily life are like transactions on a spiritual eBay, each one contributing to our reputation as followers of Christ. The apostle Peter understood this when he wrote, "Live such good lives among the pagans that, though they accuse you of doing wrong, they may see your good deeds and glorify God on the day he visits us" 1 Peter 2:12 (NIV).

Just as eBay users carefully evaluate a seller's feedback before making a purchase, those around us—both believers and non-believers—are constantly observing our behavior. They're assessing whether our actions align with the faith we profess. Each interaction, no matter how small, is an opportunity to either strengthen or weaken our witness for Christ.

When we consistently demonstrate Christ-like behavior—showing love, patience, kindness, and integrity—we build a positive “feedback score” in our spiritual lives. This reputation of genuine faith can make others more receptive to our testimony about Christ. It's like having a five-star rating on eBay; people are more likely to trust and engage with you.

However, the opposite is also true. If our actions contradict our professed beliefs, it can damage our witness and create barriers to sharing the Gospel effectively. It's akin to having a low seller rating on eBay. People become hesitant to interact with you, much less believe what you're offering, if you have a negative “feedback score.”

The beauty of this concept is found in its practicality for daily use. We don't need to wait for grand gestures or significant events to build our Christian reputation. Every interaction—be it with a family member, a coworker, or a stranger on the street—is an opportunity to reflect Christ's love and build our spiritual “feedback score.”

Moreover, this perspective encourages us to view our faith not as a set of rules to follow, but as a relationship that influences every aspect of our lives. Just as successful eBay sellers don't just follow the platform's rules but embody the spirit of good customer service, we are called to embody the spirit of Christ in all we do.

It's important to note that this isn't about earning salvation or God's love—those are freely given through Christ. Rather, it's about effectively representing Christ to a watching world. As Paul reminds us in Colossians 3:17, "And whatever you do, whether in word or deed, do it all in the name of the Lord Jesus, giving thanks to God the Father through him."

In a world where online reputations can make or break a business, let us be mindful of our spiritual reputation. May our lives be a consistent, positive reflection of Christ, drawing others to Him through our words and deeds. Like a successful eBay seller with a stellar feedback rating, may our lives inspire trust, demonstrate integrity, and ultimately glorify God.

Practical Application

Conduct a personal "feedback review" of your recent interactions. Reflect on three encounters you've had in the past week—at work, with family, or in your community. How did your words and actions in these situations reflect Christ? Identify one area where you can improve your "Christian feedback score" and commit to making a positive change in your next similar interaction.

Closing Prayer Father, I thank You for the gift of Your steadfast love, a love that has covered my failures and given me a new identity in Christ. You call me to live in a way that reflects Your goodness, so that even in the smallest moments others might glimpse Your light in me. Forgive me when my actions fall short of the faith I profess, and teach me to walk with greater integrity. Shape my words so they heal instead of wound, give me patience when I am tempted to react, and let my daily choices bear witness to Your mercy. I long for my life to inspire trust and point others toward You. Strengthen me to live each day with gratitude and faithfulness, and let my reputation be a testimony to Your grace and truth. In Jesus’ name, Amen.

Final Thoughts

Every word and action leaves an imprint on the hearts of those around us, quietly telling the story of what we believe. Just as reputations in a marketplace are built one transaction at a time, our spiritual reputation is formed through the daily pattern of how we speak, serve, and love. When our lives are marked by consistency, humility, and integrity, we become living proof that Christ’s transforming power is real. Even the smallest acts of faithfulness carry eternal weight, shaping a testimony that endures when words fall short. For many, our lives are the only Bible they will ever read, and through us they will glimpse either the grace of Christ or something far less. May we live so that our reputation becomes a clear reflection of His love, pointing others toward the One who is worthy of all trust.

Community Engagement

Share your thoughts or use these questions to get the conversation started.

How has the rise of online reputation systems like eBay's feedback changed the way we think about trust in digital interactions? In what ways do you think non-believers might be "rating" Christians based on their behavior? How can we be more mindful of this? Reflect on a time when someone's consistent Christ-like behavior influenced your own faith journey. How did their "reputation" impact you? How can we balance the call to live exemplary lives with the reality of our human imperfections and need for God's grace?

