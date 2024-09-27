THIS IS THE DAY by Jason A. Clark

Discussion about this post

Special Education Foundations
Sep 27, 2024

Thank you for this I can hardly wait to sit and go through all the pieces, just the questions you posed at the beginning would have been enough for generating thought and meaningful self reflection. But you went on to offer a wonderful and interesting well written piece with beautiful scripture. All things work together not just for our good, but God’s purposes, for those who are called. Your article made me think about that deeply as I am sitting here in my cubicle and wanting to be elsewhere. We are called!!! How amazing is that?! It changes one’s perspective, to stop being so “I” focused but to think, like what I am doing in this moment right now, in this place I really don’t want to be in is part of God’s purpose for my life. What I say and do today is bigger than me. So I will rejoice, I will be glad because right here, right now, being in this place is working out a plan larger than this moment. To open our minds to the possibilities, little ole me and little ole you can have a huge impact just like that little town of Lancaster.

5 replies by Jason A Clark and others
Richard
Sep 29, 2024

Esther was asked as she prayed and anticipated one action that defined her whole being, who knows but that you were chosen for such a time as this?

There was a pastor asked to speak at a women's meeting, but all the Lord laid on that preacher's heart was to speak on the place of. a man before God, his place as a husband to a woman. While not directly pertaining to the women a man wirking on the pipe orfan heard that message and took it to heart. He ministered at his regular job and encouraged a young man to Christ and service, that young man I believe was Dwight L. Moody.

Sometimes many things may be said to define our lives, but God may have that one special unusual time He will use us unknowingly for great work we may never know about. But as you challenged us, may we be ready.

11 more comments...

