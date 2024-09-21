This is the day Benedict Arnold gave the British plans to capture West Point, New York in 1780.

In today’s lesson, we will reflect on a moment when a man traded honor and loyalty for promises that could never be kept. What makes someone surrender what matters most for what cannot last? And how do the same temptations that ruined a Revolutionary War hero still whisper into our lives today?

Benedict Arnold

"Again, the devil took him to a very high mountain and showed him all the kingdoms of the world and their splendor. 'All this I will give you,' he said, 'if you will bow down and worship me.'" - Matthew 4:8-9 (NIV)

This Date in History

On September 21, 1780, during a secret meeting near West Point, New York, General Benedict Arnold—once celebrated as a hero of the Continental Army—took the fateful step of delivering intelligence to the British. For months he had been in covert communication with Major John André, head of British intelligence in America, and at this meeting he handed over documents outlining West Point’s defenses, hoping to facilitate its capture. The fortress was a vital American stronghold on the Hudson River, and its loss could have split the colonies in two and crippled the patriot cause. Although the scheme would soon unravel, the act itself marked Arnold forever as a traitor.

Born in Connecticut in 1741, he built a reputation as a brilliant and daring military commander. His exploits during the early years of the Revolution were striking—he led an audacious expedition through the Maine wilderness to attack Quebec in 1775, nearly succeeding despite overwhelming odds, and in 1776 he oversaw the construction of a fleet on Lake Champlain that slowed a British invasion from Canada.

His most famous contribution came at the Battle of Saratoga in 1777, where his tactical leadership and personal courage helped secure a crucial American victory. That triumph persuaded France to formally enter the war on the side of the colonies, providing military and financial support that significantly shifted the balance in favor of American independence.

Yet, despite these accomplishments, Arnold felt increasingly bitter and unappreciated. He was passed over for promotion, watched junior officers elevated above him, and faced accusations of financial impropriety. His relationship with George Washington, once warm and supportive, became strained as Arnold repeatedly complained about his treatment. While Washington continued to value Arnold's military skills, he grew weary of his constant demands for recognition.

Arnold's disillusionment with the Revolutionary cause deepened after his marriage in 1779 to Peggy Shippen, a young Philadelphia socialite from a family with strong Loyalist ties. Peggy had known Major John André during the British occupation of Philadelphia, and through her, Arnold renewed contact with him. Their correspondence, often carried by intermediaries and disguised with codes and invisible ink, opened the door to negotiations that would eventually lead Arnold to offer secret intelligence about West Point.

The plan to betray West Point was likely conceived gradually, as Arnold's resentment grew and his financial troubles mounted. In August 1780, he maneuvered to obtain command of West Point, a critical fortress controlling navigation on the Hudson River. The Americans had invested heavily in fortifying West Point, recognizing that British control of the Hudson could effectively split the colonies in two. Arnold, once in command, began systematically weakening the fort's defenses, positioning it for an easy British takeover.

On that fateful September day, Arnold met secretly with André and passed him papers detailing West Point’s fortifications, troop positions, and supply lines. In return, he expected a substantial payment—contemporary accounts mention a promised reward of around £20,000 along with a commission as a brigadier general in the British Army. The plot unraveled almost immediately, however, when André was captured two days later near Tarrytown, New York, with the incriminating documents hidden in his boot.

When news of André's capture reached Arnold, he knew his treason would soon be exposed. In a dramatic scene, he barely escaped capture, fleeing to the British ship HMS Vulture anchored in the Hudson. Peggy, left behind, played a crucial role in delaying the American response. When Washington arrived at West Point to investigate, she put on a convincing performance of hysteria, claiming Arnold had abandoned her. This act bought precious time for Arnold's escape.

The revelation of Arnold's betrayal sent shockwaves through the Revolutionary cause. Washington, who had long defended Arnold against his critics, was particularly devastated. He reportedly asked, "Whom can we trust now?" The name Benedict Arnold quickly became synonymous with treason in American culture.

John André's fate was sealed by his capture. Despite his gentlemanly conduct and the sympathy he garnered from many American officers, including Washington, the laws of war were clear. Caught behind enemy lines in disguise, he was guilty of espionage. Washington, bound by duty and the need to send a strong message, reluctantly signed André's death warrant. André was hanged on October 2, 1780, facing his execution with remarkable composure.

Arnold's life after his defection was marked by disappointment and regret. He led British troops on raids in Virginia and Connecticut but never achieved the glory or acceptance he sought. After the war, he attempted to establish himself as a merchant in Canada and later in London, but found himself shunned and distrusted. He died in London in 1801, reportedly wearing his old American uniform and expressing remorse for his actions.

The Arnold affair had lasting repercussions. It exposed just how vulnerable the Continental Army’s position still was in 1780 and prompted Washington and his officers to tighten security and increase their vigilance against spies and internal dissent. More broadly, the episode became a cautionary tale about the corrosive power of pride and resentment, and the thin line that can separate heroism from betrayal. In the years that followed, Arnold’s name itself entered the American vocabulary as a byword for treason—a legacy that endures to this day.

Historical Context

By 1780, the American Revolution was no longer a colonial rebellion fought in isolation. Britain had been at war with France since 1778, and Spain joined the conflict in 1779, transforming the struggle into a global war. British forces were stretched thin across multiple theaters, from the Caribbean to India, even as they tried to maintain control over New York City and reassert authority in the southern colonies. The Hudson River Valley, where West Point stood guard, was considered so strategically vital that both sides saw it as the key to controlling communication and troop movement between New England and the rest of the colonies.

At the same time, the American war effort was under immense strain. The Continental Congress lacked reliable funding, relying on loans and paper currency that had depreciated so sharply it inspired the saying “not worth a Continental.” Soldiers endured severe winters, scarce supplies, and delayed pay, leading to mutinies in both the Pennsylvania and New Jersey lines in 1780 and 1781. Civilian morale wavered as Loyalist sentiment remained strong in many communities, fueling violence between neighbors. In this atmosphere of uncertainty and discontent, Arnold’s treachery appeared especially dangerous, raising fears that even the Revolution’s most celebrated leaders could be swayed by bitterness, debt, or divided loyalties.

West Point, New York, by Seth Eastman, c. 1875.

Did You Know? The British commander Sir Henry Clinton, who was coordinating with Arnold, hesitated to launch the planned assault on West Point even after receiving André’s messages, which gave the Americans crucial time to uncover the plot.

The Hudson River fortifications around West Point included a massive iron chain stretched across the river to block British ships, a unique defensive measure in the Revolutionary War.

After his defection, Arnold published an open letter titled To the Inhabitants of America, defending his decision as loyalty to lawful government and warning that independence would lead to anarchy.

Though shunned in Britain as well, Arnold sought redemption through military service; in 1799 he even offered to command British troops against revolutionary France, but was denied a major role.

The phrase “to play the Benedict Arnold” quickly entered American political speech after the war, and as early as the 19th century, schoolbooks used his story to teach children about the shame of treachery.

Today’s Reflection

By the time Benedict Arnold met with British Major John André on September 21, 1780, his long descent was complete. What began as frustration and wounded pride had hardened into bitterness and betrayal, and now he was ready to sell out the very cause he once championed. He made the choice that would brand his name as America’s most infamous synonym for betrayal. The British promise of money and military honor must have looked like a rope tossed to a drowning man. Yet what he grasped turned out to be a mirage. The prize he sought crumbled in his hands, leaving him with nothing but disgrace and regret.

Arnold’s story, though set in the Revolutionary War, is deeply human. His fall was not a sudden collapse but a slow slide. Small compromises, grievances left to fester, and the lure of wealth and recognition all worked together until he was willing to sacrifice everything he had once fought to defend. His choices are shocking, but they are not foreign. They echo temptations that whisper to us in quieter ways every day.

We may not be courted by a foreign army, but we are often enticed by promises of quick success, easy wealth, or effortless acceptance. A job offer that asks us to set aside honesty. A relationship that calls us to downplay our faith. An opportunity that seems profitable, if only we ignore the nagging voice of conscience. These offers glimmer like silver coins, and in moments of weariness or frustration, they can look irresistible.

This pattern of temptation is as old as humanity itself. When Jesus faced Satan in the wilderness, He was confronted with a similar promise:

“Again, the devil took him to a very high mountain and showed him all the kingdoms of the world and their splendor. ‘All this I will give you,’ he said, ‘if you will bow down and worship me.’” Matthew 4:8-9 (NIV)

The parallel to Arnold is unmistakable. Satan dangled worldly power before Christ, just as the British dangled wealth and rank before Arnold. Both offers required betrayal—one of God’s mission, the other of country and trust. And both reveal the enemy’s oldest trick: he does not invent new lies, he recycles the same empty promises, dressing them up to look like the solution to our pain.

The danger is not only in the offer but in the condition of the heart that receives it. Arnold’s bitterness over wounded pride and financial loss made him vulnerable. In the same way, our seasons of discouragement or resentment can become fertile soil for temptation to grow. When we feel overlooked, unappreciated, or weary, the counterfeit paths to relief can appear most attractive.

That is why discernment matters so deeply. Discernment is not simply knowing right from wrong, but recognizing when something good on the surface hides a hook beneath. And discernment is not a skill we develop in isolation. It comes through a heart and mind trained by God’s Word.

“For the word of God is alive and active. Sharper than any double-edged sword, it penetrates even to dividing soul and spirit, joints and marrow; it judges the thoughts and attitudes of the heart.” Hebrews 4:12 (NIV)

When temptation whispers, Scripture reveals its true nature. God’s Word exposes the lie that compromise brings life and reminds us that sin always exacts a price. Jesus Himself countered Satan’s offers by quoting Scripture, showing us the way to resist when we feel the pull of an easier, faster path.

But discernment requires more than knowledge. It calls us to adopt God’s perspective on what truly matters. Arnold lost sight of the bigger picture. He allowed immediate grievances to eclipse the long horizon of legacy and honor. As followers of Christ, we are called to keep our eyes higher still.

“Set your minds on things above, not on earthly things.” Colossians 3:2 (NIV)

When we measure our choices by eternity rather than by the fleeting rewards of the moment, we see through the illusion of Satan’s promises. Wealth fades. Status crumbles. But what we do for Christ endures.

We are also not meant to walk this path alone. Arnold’s descent into treachery happened in isolation, with his secret letters and hidden bitterness. But God gives us the gift of community so that our hearts do not drift unchecked.

“As iron sharpens iron, so one person sharpens another.” Proverbs 27:17 (NIV)

Trusted friends can help us see clearly when our judgment grows clouded. They can remind us of God’s promises when we are tempted to believe the lies. They can call us back when we start to wander down dangerous paths.

In the end, the only way to resist the counterfeit is to cling to what is real. God’s promises are not bait on a hook but lifelines of truth. They do not glitter and vanish; they hold. Jesus said, “But seek first his kingdom and his righteousness, and all these things will be given to you as well.” Matthew 6:33 (NIV) His words remind us that God Himself provides what we most need, and He does so without demanding our integrity in exchange.

Arnold’s name has become a symbol of betrayal, but his story also warns us of how temptation works. It begins with unmet desires, whispers promises of satisfaction, and ends in ruin. By contrast, the way of Christ is narrow but sure, marked not by regret but by hope.

So we are left with a choice. In moments of frustration, loneliness, or pride, whose promises will we believe? The counterfeit offers of the enemy, or the unshakable promises of God? The first may glitter for a moment, but only the second leads to life.

Practical Application

Take an honest inventory of where you feel most tempted to trade faithfulness for quick relief or recognition. Write down the specific offers that most often entice you—whether financial shortcuts, compromised integrity, or approval from others—and then pair each one with a verse of Scripture that exposes its lie. Keep that list somewhere visible this week, and when temptation whispers, read the truth aloud as a declaration of where your hope and loyalty truly rest.

Closing Prayer Father, I thank You that Your promises are never empty and that Your Word cuts through the lies that seek to draw me away from You. I confess how easily my heart can be swayed by the false promises of pride, wealth, or approval, and how often I have believed what could never truly satisfy. Teach me to see temptation for what it is, and give me the strength to resist when I am weak, the clarity to discern when my desires are clouded, and the humility to seek help when I wander. Anchor my heart in Your truth, guard my steps from betrayal, and let my life be marked not by regret but by trust, obedience, and devotion to You. In Jesus’ name, amen.

Final Thoughts

Temptation always promises more than it can deliver and always costs more than it admits. The enemy whispers of shortcuts to success, honor, or comfort, but the end of those paths is emptiness and regret. God’s promises, by contrast, are slow but sure, costly yet life-giving, demanding our trust but never betraying it. To live faithfully is to choose the harder road that leads to joy, to refuse the glitter of illusions in favor of the treasure that cannot fade. Integrity may not bring instant applause, but it roots us in peace and leaves a legacy that outlasts our lives. Every choice writes a story, and the story we write with our faithfulness is one that will endure when every false promise has turned to dust.

Community Engagement

Share your thoughts or use these questions to get the conversation started.

What aspects of Benedict Arnold's story do you find most relatable to modern-day challenges? How can we discern between God's promises and Satan's counterfeits in our daily lives? In what ways might our personal frustrations or feelings of being overlooked make us more vulnerable to temptation? How can we cultivate a supportive Christian community that helps us stay accountable and resist temptation?

Leave a comment

This devotional is free to read. You can support this publication by becoming a subscriber, upgrading to paid subscriber status, liking this post, commenting, and/or sharing this post with anyone who might enjoy it.

Share

In tomorrow's lesson, we'll uncover how an ancient wonder faced a modern threat, leading to an unprecedented international effort. This story of preservation will challenge us to consider what truly lasts in the face of time and change.