This is the day in 1916 when Clarence Saunders opened the first Piggly Wiggly in Memphis, Tennessee, launching the world’s first successful self-service grocery store and changing the way people shopped forever.

In today’s lesson, we will explore what it means to embrace change when it feels uncomfortable or even a little risky. What do a grocery store and a step of faith have in common? How might letting go of the familiar open us to a deeper experience of God’s presence and provision?

"When you pass through the waters, I will be with you; and when you pass through the rivers, they will not sweep over you. When you walk through the fire, you will not be burned; the flames will not set you ablaze." - Isaiah 43:2 (NIV)

This Date in History

On September 11, 1916, a revolution in retail began with the jingle of a cash register and the opening of a store door. Clarence Saunders, a man with humble beginnings and big dreams, unveiled the first Piggly Wiggly store in Memphis, Tennessee. Founded five days earlier, the store’s opening had been delayed by construction, but when doors finally opened, shoppers entered a truly new idea—a fully self-service grocery that would define the future of shopping. As curious shoppers stepped into this novel "self-serving store," they were unknowingly walking into the future of grocery shopping.

Clarence Saunders' journey to this momentous day was anything but ordinary. Born in 1881 to a poor family in Amherst County, Virginia, Saunders left school at 14 to work as a clerk in a country store. His sharp mind and entrepreneurial spirit quickly became evident as he moved up the ranks in various wholesale grocery firms. By his early 30s, Saunders had become a successful grocery wholesaler in Memphis, but he was far from satisfied.

Prior to Piggly Wiggly's debut, grocery shopping was a time-consuming and often frustrating experience. Customers would present their shopping lists to clerks, who would then gather the items from shelves behind counters or from storerooms. This system was inefficient, labor-intensive, and limited customers' ability to browse and make spontaneous purchases. It also required a significant number of staff, increasing costs for store owners.

Observing these inefficiencies, Saunders envisioned a radical new approach. Why not let customers serve themselves? This idea, born from his experience and keen observation, would transform not just grocery shopping but the entire retail landscape.

Saunders used his success and connections in the wholesale grocery business to secure financing for his new venture. He convinced local investors of the potential in his innovative concept, raising the necessary capital to open the first Piggly Wiggly store.

The first Piggly Wiggly was more than a store—it was a carefully staged experience. Shoppers stepped through a turnstile at the entrance, picked up a wire basket, and followed a one-way aisle that wound like a maze past shelves neatly stocked with goods. For the first time, every item was plainly marked with its price, and the route ensured customers saw far more than what they came in to buy. Saunders even patented the concept in 1917, detailing everything from the floor plan to the baskets and checkout counters. What might have seemed like a curious novelty was, in truth, a stroke of psychological insight—changing the rhythm of shopping itself by turning browsing into part of the business model.

The success of Piggly Wiggly was meteoric. Within a year, Saunders had opened nine more stores in Memphis. The rapid expansion of Piggly Wiggly was achieved through a combination of company-owned stores and an innovative franchising model. Saunders recognized that franchising would allow for faster growth while requiring less capital from the parent company. He created a standardized store layout, equipment package, and operating procedures that franchisees could easily replicate. This franchising approach was revolutionary for its time, especially in the grocery industry, and allowed Piggly Wiggly to expand rapidly across the country.

By 1923, Piggly Wiggly had swelled to more than 1,200 stores across the United States, including hundreds that Saunders himself owned. His bold experiment in self-service shopping had turned into a nationwide movement, and for a brief moment he was one of the country’s most celebrated businessmen, a millionaire many times over. Yet his triumph proved short-lived.

That same year, a group of Wall Street speculators launched a ruthless “bear raid” against Piggly Wiggly stock. Saunders, fiercely protective of his creation, tried to beat them at their own game by buying back massive amounts of shares to corner the market. For a time, it looked as if he might succeed. Then the New York Stock Exchange intervened, giving short-sellers more time to deliver stock and undercutting his strategy. Overextended and unable to sustain the fight, Saunders lost control of the company he had built from the ground up. His story became not just one of innovation and wealth, but of sudden collapse and painful lessons learned.

Yet Saunders refused to fade quietly into obscurity. In 1928 he opened a new chain with the unforgettable title “Clarence Saunders, Sole Owner of My Name.” The name itself was a pointed jab at the investors who had wrested Piggly Wiggly from him—if he had lost his trademark, he reasoned, no one could take away his own name. For a time, the stores drew curious crowds, and Saunders seemed to be staging a comeback. But the optimism of the Roaring Twenties gave way to the Great Depression, and by 1930 the venture collapsed into bankruptcy, another dream swallowed by forces beyond his control.

Saunders tried once more to leap ahead of his era. In 1937 he unveiled “Keedoozle,” a futuristic grocery where shoppers carried a device like a key, inserted it beside display cases, and watched their chosen items move by conveyor to a pickup counter. It was part vending machine, part supermarket, and decades ahead of its time. The technology, however, couldn’t keep up—machines jammed, delays mounted, and a later attempt to revive the idea in 1948 closed within two years. Though Keedoozle failed, many today see it as an early ancestor of self-checkout lines and even online grocery ordering, proof that Saunders’ imagination never stopped running ahead of the crowd.

Meanwhile, Piggly Wiggly marched on without Saunders. After the 1923 stock debacle, the chain was dismantled into regional units and sold off to established grocery companies—Kroger picked up much of the Southeast, while on the West Coast, Safeway snapped up the Northern California group and other regional franchises. In Canada, Safeway absorbed all 179 Piggly Wiggly stores outright. Over time, these pieces came under different owners, while the brand lived on primarily through a mix of franchised and independently operated stores. Yet as supermarkets like A&P, Kroger, and later national chains consolidated buying power and centralized systems, Piggly Wiggly’s once-innovative decentralized model made consistent modernization tougher—and its national relevance began to slip.

Today, while no longer the retail giant it once was, Piggly Wiggly continues as a franchise-based chain with roughly 430 to 500 independently owned stores across 18 states. Though its footprint has contracted since its peak, the company has maintained a strong presence in smaller towns and rural communities, where its strength lies not in scale but in its local roots, where neighborhood grocers know their customers by name and community loyalty runs deep. More than a century after Saunders’ experiment began, the pig still greets shoppers across small towns, a living reminder that his idea never truly died.

The legacy of that September day in 1916 extends far beyond Piggly Wiggly. Saunders' self-service model became the template for modern supermarkets and retail stores worldwide. His innovations - from shopping baskets to clearly marked prices to checkout stands - are now so ubiquitous that it's hard to imagine shopping without them.

Clarence Saunders’ life is remembered as much for its stumbles as for its brilliance. He dreamed up a way of shopping that would reshape the modern world, even securing patents to prove his idea was his own, yet he also lost the very company that made him famous in a battle he could not win. Still, the essence of his vision endured. From Memphis to markets across the globe, the self-service model, the humble shopping basket, and the checkout lane remain woven into everyday life. Saunders’ story is a reminder that human ingenuity can leave a mark far larger than our personal successes or failures—our greatest contributions often outlast our own rise and fall.

Interior of the first Piggly Wiggly store.

Historical Context

In the early 20th century, American life was being reshaped by rapid industrialization and new ideas in business efficiency. The Progressive Era (circa 1890–1920) brought scientific management into mainstream corporate thinking, emphasizing workflow optimization, cost-savings, and customer-focused design. Grocery stores, however, remained relics of an older model—clerks retrieved goods for shoppers behind counters—until Clarence Saunders reframed the experience with self-service, aligning retail to emerging expectations for speed and autonomy.

This shift was made possible by advances in food production and distribution. Canned goods, refrigeration, and modern packaging extended shelf life, while automobiles and expanding suburbs encouraged bigger shopping trips. Saunders’ Piggly Wiggly made browsing and self-selection the norm, paving the way for what would soon become the supermarket era. In 1930, Michael J. Cullen opened King Kullen on Long Island, often called the first true supermarket, because it combined self-service with low prices, wide variety, and ample parking—showing how Saunders’ idea prepared the ground for an even larger transformation in how Americans bought their daily bread.

Did You Know? Clarence Saunders originally named his Memphis mansion “Cla-Le-Clare” after his three children, but locals dubbed it the “Pink Palace” for its pink Georgia marble exterior. Saunders lost the home to creditors before ever moving in, and today it houses the Pink Palace Museum.

Piggly Wiggly was one of the first grocery chains to sell goods under its own brand name, making it an early adopter of what are now called private-label products.

Saunders required franchise operators to follow a standardized system—store layout, aisle design, price tags, and even cash-only sales—which was one of the earliest large-scale examples of a modern franchising model.

Piggly Wiggly was the first grocery to provide shopping baskets at the entrance, a small convenience that encouraged customers to carry more items and thus purchase more.

After acquiring the Piggly Wiggly name in 2003, C&S Wholesale Grocers introduced a “retail support” program that allows independent grocers to operate under the brand while benefiting from centralized purchasing and marketing.

Today’s Reflection

Change can be unsettling. We are creatures of habit, drawn to the safety of routines and the comfort of what we already know. Familiar paths feel secure, predictable, and easy to manage. Yet history reminds us that real growth often begins at the edge of discomfort, when we are asked to step into something unfamiliar and untested.

On September 11, 1916, customers in Memphis encountered that very kind of disruption. Clarence Saunders opened the first Piggly Wiggly store, the world’s first successful self-service grocery. Instead of handing a list to a clerk and waiting behind the counter, shoppers picked up their own baskets, walked through a maze of aisles, and placed goods directly inside. For many, it must have felt awkward and even a little disorienting. Where once they had been served, now they were being asked to serve themselves. They had to adjust to a new way of doing something as ordinary as buying food.

In its own way, that first trip through Piggly Wiggly became a parable of the spiritual life. God often calls us to move beyond what is comfortable and familiar. He asks us to step into places where we feel unprepared, to trust Him when the path looks different than we imagined. And when change comes, our first instinct is often resistance. We long for the “counter” we know, even if it slows us down, because it feels safe.

But God does not promise us safety in the way we usually think of it. He promises something far greater—His presence.

The prophet Isaiah gives us God’s assurance: “When you pass through the waters, I will be with you; and when you pass through the rivers, they will not sweep over you. When you walk through the fire, you will not be burned; the flames will not set you ablaze.” Isaiah 43:2 (NIV)

That verse is striking because it does not deny the reality of difficulty. The waters and the fire are still there. God does not say we will avoid them, but that we will not be overcome by them. His presence is stronger than the flood, steadier than the flames. For every new step of faith that feels risky, He pledges to walk beside us.

History shows us how people can stumble into change with reluctance and still find unexpected blessings on the other side. The self-service model that seemed so strange at first became second nature, transforming the way families lived and shopped. In the same way, the steps of faith God asks of us—whether moving to a new city, surrendering an old habit, or learning to love someone we once avoided—can open doors we never imagined. Sometimes it is only after we obey that we see how He was preparing us for something better.

Of course, stepping into newness doesn’t mean discarding what matters most. Early Piggly Wiggly customers still bought bread, milk, and flour—the essentials hadn’t changed. They only found them in a new arrangement. In our spiritual lives, God’s call to change never alters His truth. His Word endures, His promises stand, His love remains. What changes are the ways He invites us to live out that truth in each season of life.

When we resist change, we often cling to forms that once served us but no longer help us grow. But when we trust God enough to walk forward, even if it feels unfamiliar, we discover that His Spirit is already at work, guiding, sustaining, and shaping us. He does not waste the fires or the floods. He uses them to refine us, to deepen our faith, and to draw us closer to Himself.

So perhaps the next time you sense God nudging you into a new rhythm, a new act of obedience, or a new step of faith, you can remember those shoppers in 1916 who picked up a basket, walked through the aisles, and found themselves in a new world. They were hesitant, even uncertain, yet their willingness to move forward changed the way people lived. How much more can God transform your life when you choose to trust Him with the unknown?

Practical Application

Take a few moments today to honestly identify one area of your spiritual life where you have grown comfortable or resistant to change, and intentionally invite God to show you a new way forward. Try adopting a fresh spiritual discipline, reading a part of Scripture you tend to avoid, or serving in a context that feels unfamiliar; as you do, pay close attention to your thoughts and emotions, noting how stepping out of routine uncovers new opportunities for growth and dependence on God.

Closing Prayer Heavenly Father, thank You for being faithful to walk with us through every season of life, both the known and the unknown. You alone are constant when everything else shifts, and Your presence gives us courage to face what we do not understand. We confess our tendency to cling to the familiar rather than trust Your leading, and we ask that You soften our hearts where we have become resistant to Your call. Give us wisdom to discern Your voice in new circumstances, and boldness to follow wherever You may lead. Help us to release our fears and lean into Your promises, knowing that You are always working for our good and Your glory. Shape us into people who welcome the newness You bring, confident in Your unchanging love. We praise You for Your guidance and rest in Your faithfulness, through Jesus’ name. Amen.

Final Thoughts

The path of faith is not meant to be static; it is a journey of continual surrender, stretching us beyond what is familiar and safe. God’s love never changes, but His call often leads us where our comfort cannot go. When we choose trust over resistance, stepping into the places He directs—even when they unsettle us—we discover that every new act of obedience becomes a doorway to deeper intimacy with Him. The courage to embrace change is not found in our own strength, but in the certainty that God’s presence will meet us on every unfamiliar road. In letting go, we make room for a faith that grows wider, deeper, and more resilient than we ever imagined.

Community Engagement

Share your thoughts or use these questions to get the conversation started.

How do you think customers initially reacted to the concept of self-service grocery shopping when Piggly Wiggly first opened? In what areas of your life do you find it most challenging to embrace change? How might God be calling you to step out of your comfort zone in these areas? Reflect on a time when you followed God's call into unfamiliar territory. How did you experience His presence during that time? How can we discern between changes that align with God's will and those that might lead us astray from our faith?

Leave a comment

This devotional is free to read. You can support this publication by becoming a subscriber, liking this post, commenting, and/or sharing this post with anyone who might enjoy it.

Share

In tomorrow's lesson, we'll uncover a daring World War II rescue mission that challenges our understanding of true liberation. What does it mean to be genuinely free, and how can we avoid trading one form of captivity for another?