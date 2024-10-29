THIS IS THE DAY by Jason A. Clark

THIS IS THE DAY by Jason A. Clark

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Jeff Johnson's avatar
Jeff Johnson
Oct 29, 2024

Thank you, Jason, excellent writing. You are so right that God simply seeks our willingness to move and take action. Fear of failure shuts us down so very often, it's one of the enemy's most effective tools. But as I am trusting God, He promises to guide my steps, small as they may be, toward where He ultimately desires me to be. And since Jesus is a gentleman, he will wait till I begin to move to then guide my direction.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Jim McCraigh's avatar
Jim McCraigh
Oct 29, 2024

Now our government can't build a doll house on time and under budget... Biden’s $7.5 billion investment in EV charging has only produced 7 stations in two years.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Jason A Clark
4 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Jason A. Clark
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture