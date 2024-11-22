THIS IS THE DAY by Jason A. Clark

Jeff Johnson
Nov 22, 2024

I was in third grade and my family had just the previous week moved from Tennessee to the Dallas suburb of Irving. My dad tells me that on the following Sunday after this sad day, we as a family were actually driving right past the Dallas County Jail at almost the exact time Jack Ruby murdered Oswald. But as one other reader mentioned, that whole weekend was nothing on TV but all of this. I just remember how weird it all felt. Now, we can all hope that President Trump will follow through on his promise to release ALL the classified documents about this and maybe, just maybe, we can get to the truth of how all this came down. Personally, I believe Oswald was simply a stooge for other nefarious forces in our government.

JF
Nov 22, 2024

I was in first grade. The whole weekend is forever etched in my memory. It does feel that as a country we lost something that day. Certainly we felt that way with the Lincoln assassination 100 years before.

