THIS IS THE DAY by Jason A. Clark

THIS IS THE DAY by Jason A. Clark

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Andrew Devlin's avatar
Andrew Devlin
10h

Very interesting story, Jason!

When I look back on my life, there were many times when coincidences led me to, accidentally, do the right thing. When I wrote about them and my belief that God engineered those years ago, a deacon at my church told me those were Godincidences. He recently corrected me and said he called them God shots but it really doesn’t matter what he called them, what matters is that God was behind them. I believe that is exactly what happened with this German pilot. God set the stage and Armin Faber entered stage left!

The Lord truly works in mysterious ways!

Have a great and blessed day!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
Chuck kendrick's avatar
Chuck kendrick
5h

Your statement "...sometimes the unexpected is the opportunity" is so true. Yet I am so quick too redefine the evident/situation as something I can handle, that i completely miss the opportunity. Thanks.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

© 2025 Jason A. Clark
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture