This is the day a devastating fire at a 20th Century Fox film storage facility in Little Ferry, New Jersey, destroyed over 75% of their film archive in 1937.

In today's lesson, we will explore how a catastrophic loss in Hollywood's golden age teaches us to value our present blessings. What irreplaceable treasures might we be taking for granted? How can we ensure that what truly matters isn't lost in the fires of neglect or indifference?

The aftermath of the Fox Vault fire.

"But store up for yourselves treasures in heaven, where moths and vermin do not destroy, and where thieves do not break in and steal." - Matthew 6:20 (NIV)

On July 9, 1937, in the quiet town of Little Ferry, New Jersey, an event unfolded that would send shockwaves through the glittering world of Hollywood and forever alter the landscape of film history. At a seemingly unremarkable storage facility owned by 20th Century Fox, a catastrophic fire erupted, consuming an irreplaceable treasure trove of cinematic history.

This storage facility, far from the glamour of Hollywood boulevards, was a crucial outpost for the burgeoning film industry. In the early days of cinema, studios like Fox had established storage vaults on the East Coast, closer to the film manufacturing plants and distribution hubs. Little Ferry, with its proximity to New York City and relative isolation, had become home to several such vaults.

The Fox facility housed countless reels of nitrate film, the standard medium of the era. Nitrate film, while prized for its clarity and luminosity, harbored a deadly secret - it was highly flammable and prone to spontaneous combustion, especially when stored in large quantities.

On that fateful summer morning, something went terribly wrong. The exact cause of the fire was never definitively determined, but the consequences were immediate and devastating. Flames engulfed the vault, feeding on the volatile nitrate film. Eyewitnesses described the fire's ferocity as "explosive," with bursts of flame shooting high into the air.

Local firefighters, led by Chief John Kentler, rushed to the scene. They faced an uphill battle against not just the flames, but also the toxic fumes released by the burning nitrate. The fire's intensity was so great that it melted the tar on the building's roof, creating rivers of molten material that further fueled the inferno.

As news of the disaster spread, the implications began to dawn on Hollywood executives and film enthusiasts alike. This wasn't just a fire - it was the potential obliteration of a significant chunk of cinema history. The Little Ferry vault contained original negatives and prints of countless Fox films, many of which existed nowhere else.

By the time the flames were finally extinguished, the toll was staggering. Over 75% of Fox's films produced before 1932 were lost forever. This included all of the studio's silent films, save for a precious few that had been sent to the Museum of Modern Art for preservation just months earlier.

The magnitude of the loss was personified in the destruction of films starring Theda Bara, the silver screen's original "vamp." Of her 40 films, only a fragment remained. Similarly, the early works of director John Ford, who would go on to become one of Hollywood's most celebrated filmmakers, were reduced to ashes.

In the aftermath, the film industry was forced to confront its cavalier attitude towards preservation. The fire became a catalyst for change, spurring discussions about the importance of film archives and the need for safer storage methods. It accelerated the transition from volatile nitrate film to a more stable acetate-based "safety film."

The 1937 Fox fire stands as a pivotal moment in cinema history, a tragic reminder of the fragility of our cultural artifacts. It underscored the importance of preserving our artistic heritage and sparked a movement towards better preservation practices that continue to this day.

As we reflect on this event, we're reminded of the power of film to capture moments in time and tell stories that resonate across generations. The loss of these films is not just a loss for Fox or Hollywood but for our collective cultural memory. Yet, from the ashes of this disaster arose a renewed commitment to safeguarding our cinematic legacy, ensuring that the magic of film would continue to enchant and educate for generations to come.

Portrait of American actress Theda Bara as Cleopatra in 1917 by American photographer Albert Witzel (Witzel Studios L.A.)

By 1937, the American film industry had grown into a centralized, high-output system dominated by a few major studios. These studios, including 20th Century Fox, controlled all aspects of film production, distribution, and exhibition, a structure known as vertical integration. As film production increased throughout the 1920s and early 1930s, so did the need for storage. Studios established vaults across the country, particularly near East Coast manufacturing sites where film stock was produced. Little Ferry, New Jersey, offered convenient access to New York’s shipping infrastructure while maintaining relative isolation for storing hazardous materials. The widespread use of nitrate film stock, which had been standard since the 1910s, made these vaults particularly vulnerable. Nitrate was chemically unstable, deteriorated over time, and could ignite under relatively low heat or pressure.

At the time of the fire, industry practices did not prioritize long-term preservation. Studios often discarded or recycled film prints once their commercial value had ended. Safety regulations regarding nitrate storage were minimal, and many vaults lacked proper ventilation or fire suppression systems. Earlier incidents—such as nitrate-related fires in other storage sites—had already revealed the medium’s risks, but no major reforms had been implemented. The Fox vault in Little Ferry was one of several similar facilities, built during a period when speed and distribution took precedence over archival safety. The lack of protective measures, combined with the volatile nature of nitrate, made a fire not only possible but likely. The destruction of thousands of film reels in 1937 exposed the dangers of these overlooked vulnerabilities and the urgent need for better storage standards.

Did You Know? One of the most significant losses in the 1937 fire was thought to be the film "Cleopatra" (1917), starring Theda Bara. This lavish production was known for its spectacular sets and costumes, with Bara reportedly wearing 50 different costumes throughout the film. For decades, only about 20 seconds of footage was known to exist. However, in an exciting recent development, researcher James Fennell identified additional footage from the film in a clip purchased on eBay. This new discovery, screened at the Mostly Lost film identification workshop, is longer, clearer, and more spectacular than the previously known fragment. While we still have only a tantalizing glimpse of this extravagant blockbuster, the discovery proves that hope remains for finding more lost film treasures.

In the early hours of July 9, 1937, as flames engulfed the film storage facility of 20th Century Fox in Little Ferry, New Jersey, the world stood to lose far more than just reels of celluloid. Each frame that melted away in that inferno represented a piece of our collective cultural heritage, a visual time capsule of dreams, innovations, and human expression. The loss was immeasurable, not just in monetary terms, but in the erasure of artistic achievements and historical records that can never be fully recovered.

This catastrophic event serves as an emotional reminder of the fragility of our earthly treasures and the importance of valuing what we have before it's lost.

In our modern world, we are often so focused on acquiring more that we fail to appreciate the abundance already in our possession. We chase after the newest technologies, the latest fashions, or the most recent entertainment, often neglecting the richness of what we already have.

Jesus, in His wisdom, understood this human tendency. In the Sermon on the Mount, He cautioned His followers, "But store up for yourselves treasures in heaven, where moths and vermin do not destroy, and where thieves do not break in and steal." Matthew 6:20 (NIV)

This verse isn't just about material possessions; it's a call to reassess what we truly value and where we invest our time, energy, and affection.

The films lost in the Fox fire were more than mere entertainment; they were artifacts of human creativity, windows into the past, and vehicles of shared cultural experiences. Similarly, in our lives, our most precious treasures are often intangible - relationships, memories, moments of joy and growth. These are the "treasures in heaven" that Jesus speaks of–the things that truly matter and that no earthly disaster can destroy.

Yet, how often do we take these treasures for granted? How many times have we postponed that phone call to a loved one, put off pursuing a passion, or neglected to express gratitude for the blessings in our lives?

In our digital age, we're often more concerned with capturing an Instagram-worthy photo than truly experiencing the moment we’re photographing. We fail to put down our phones and engage fully with the people and experiences right in front of us. Like the film industry before the 1937 fire, we often fail to recognize the value of what we have until it's gone.

The Fox fire spurred a revolution in film preservation as the industry suddenly realized the importance of protecting its heritage. In the same way, losses in our personal lives can serve as wake-up calls, prompting us to cherish and protect what truly matters. But why wait for a catastrophe to appreciate our blessings?

Imagine if we lived each day with the awareness that our time, our relationships, and our opportunities are precious and finite. How would it change the way we interact with our loved ones? How would it influence our priorities and the choices we make? By consciously "storing up treasures in heaven," we shift our focus from the temporary to the eternal, from the superficial to the meaningful.

This doesn't mean we should live in constant fear of loss. Rather, it's an invitation to live more fully, to be more present, and to invest in what truly matters. It's about creating a legacy of love, kindness, and positive impact that extends far beyond our earthly existence.

The lesson of the Fox fire and Jesus' teaching converge on a profound truth: true wealth lies not in what we possess but in what we value, how we live, and what we live for. By appreciating the blessings we have, nurturing our relationships, and focusing on spiritual growth, we create a richness that no fire can consume and no thief can steal.

As we reflect on this historical event and its spiritual parallel, let's challenge ourselves to take stock of our "treasures." What are we grateful for today? What relationships can we invest in? What actions can we take to create a lasting, positive impact? By doing so, we can enrich our lives and contribute to a legacy that, unlike those lost films, will endure for eternity.

Take a "digital detox" day this week. Turn off notifications, put away your devices, and focus on the people and experiences around you. Use this time to engage in meaningful conversations, enjoy nature, or pursue a neglected passion. At the end of the day, journal about what you noticed, felt, and learned. Consider how this experience aligns with storing up "treasures in heaven" and how you might incorporate more mindful, present living into your daily routine.

Closing Prayer Heavenly Father, we thank You for the blessings that surround us each day. Open our eyes to see the true value in relationships, experiences, and spiritual growth. Help us to store up treasures in heaven by living purposefully and lovingly. Guide us to be present in each moment, to cherish what truly matters, and to create a legacy that honors You. May we learn from the past and live wisely in the present, always keeping our hearts fixed on eternal things. In Jesus' name, we pray. Amen.

The 1937 Fox fire serves as a powerful metaphor for the importance of recognizing and preserving what truly matters in our lives. Just as this disaster led to improved methods of film preservation, our own experiences of loss can guide us toward a deeper appreciation of our blessings. By consciously choosing to value our relationships, experiences, and spiritual growth over material possessions or fleeting pleasures, we align ourselves with Jesus' teaching about storing up treasures in heaven. Let this historical event remind us to live each day with intentionality, gratitude, and a focus on what's truly irreplaceable in our lives.

