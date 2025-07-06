THIS IS THE DAY by Jason A. Clark

THIS IS THE DAY by Jason A. Clark

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
K Tucker Andersen's avatar
K Tucker Andersen
3h

Your post brought back very mixed memories. I was taught about this tragedy when I was very young since we lived in Manchester, CT , a Hartford suburb and I had been born two years earlier and my sister was born in May , 1944., just before the fire occurred. If we had been a few years older we might have been in attendance. In fact, several years later before we moved we attended the circus there - it was the first time that I had ever seen a live elephant as well as lions, tigers, etc, but it was the elephants which capitulated me and which I love and respect to this day. One of the themes of the art and sculpture in our home celebrates their majesty. And their familial bonds and support communities as well as their long distance communication skills are truly amazing.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Jim McCraigh's avatar
Jim McCraigh
2hEdited

No one is guaranteed tomorrow... This was also illustrated with the deadly Texas floods this 4th of July weekend...

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Jason A. Clark
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture