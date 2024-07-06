THIS IS THE DAY by Jason A. Clark

THIS IS THE DAY by Jason A. Clark

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
David Griesemer's avatar
David Griesemer
Jul 6

What a superb telling of presidential history that was new to me! Parker's story is a reminder of how important our personal and spiritual development truly are, but it also a reminder that what brings glory to God does not assure that we prevail in all our earthly pursuits. God's economy values our humility in learning this.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Paul McCutchen's avatar
Paul McCutchen
Jul 6

I enjoyed the history lesson. Thanks

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Jason A Clark
3 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Jason A. Clark
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture