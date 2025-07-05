THIS IS THE DAY by Jason A. Clark

THIS IS THE DAY by Jason A. Clark

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
CriticalThinker's avatar
CriticalThinker
2h

Thankful for these words today, at a time when I've been reading too much from Godless, human-based views that lead to feelings of hopelessness. We have to remember that God is above all, lean more into our Belief in Him and stop trying to manage with our limited human ways.

When I am in church-based groups, the people are all seeking Godly connection and community, as if we are hovering together. There is a pressure of urgency and I share important key points focusing on Jesus' words.

Note: *Truly we are not developing a 'following' for ourselves, that is the mark of a false prophet* (Deut 13).

Thankful I understand what I didn't before and can point to where the Truths are and explain fairly simply. Sometimes it gets quiet because they maybe haven't understood what has been there right in the Bible for generations - we've been distracted and misled by 'leaders' that LOOK like Believers, but... are not.

Mostly I insist that people read for themselves and to start simply by reading either Matthew or Luke fully from beginning to end, then add John and Mark. Jesus always pointed to God our Father and Creator and so should we.

Thank You God 🙌🏻 for the clarity. Thank You Jesus for the Holy Spirit to guide my words and actions. 🙏🏻

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Jason A Clark
1 more comment...

No posts

© 2025 Jason A. Clark
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture