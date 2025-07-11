THIS IS THE DAY by Jason A. Clark

THIS IS THE DAY by Jason A. Clark

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Jeffrey W Massey's avatar
Jeffrey W Massey
5h

Great story Jason, and I've done quite a few on Harper Lee over the years. Monroeville lies only 100 miles west of my home in Ashford, AL, and I will be over there in September for a book signing. Always a treat to visit that town.

You are right, she was a superstar, a must-read if you grew up here during the 1960's through the 1980's while she was still alive and had friends that would speak of her. While private she was not a recluse, not a Howard Hughes character.

So glad you touched on the generosity of Michael and Joy Brown, without them her path would have been completely different. Maybe there would have never been a path. She could have ended up like John Kennedy Toole.

Also it is wonderful that you mentioned Tay Hohoff, her editor. Hohoff was an old school guy, much like Maxwell Perkins at Scribner's that had a HUGE influence on the literary world. The recent movie GENIUS details the life of Perkins and his influence on Thomas Wolfe.

The story of Harper Lee just reinforces that fact that in the world of art, nothing happens in a vacuum.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Jason A Clark
Gary Creamer's avatar
Gary Creamer
5h

Hi Jason,

Your devotional theme of sanctification by way of God’s editorial hand spoke to me. I am aware of the blessings and editorial work He has done in my life, but also aware that there is still work to do. It reminds me of the Methodist tradition of cooperating with God so that we may continue to move forward towards His perfection. Thanks for sharing Harper Lee’s story as a way of illustrating your point. May God continue to bless your work.

Gary Creamer

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
5 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Jason A. Clark
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture