THIS IS THE DAY by Jason A. Clark

THIS IS THE DAY by Jason A. Clark

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Charles Clemens's avatar
Charles Clemens
Jul 11, 2024

Doggone, Jason, you start my every day with a fascinating history lesson and a few moments back in Sunday School.

While the Burr/Hamilton duel was significant to American history, a duel like that in France 50 years earlier might have been viewed as a fair assessment of each combatant's opinions and sense of honor.

It is noteworthy that, after Senator Preston Brooks beat Senator Charles Sumner with a cane, Brooks' supporters began sporting tiny canes to celebrate the actions of their ally.

Things have not changed in American politics. Now, instead of actually killing one another, they destroy their reputations and use law enforcement to ruin their political enemies.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Jason A Clark
Andrew's avatar
Andrew
Jul 11, 2024

Awesome post. Thank you for all the time you put into this one.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
7 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Jason A. Clark
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture