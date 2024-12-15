THIS IS THE DAY by Jason A. Clark

Dec 15, 2024

When I started reading the details, the thought I had was that this reminded me of the Federal raid upon the Branch Davidian compound in the 1990's, which answers question 2 for me. It was a similar raid. as they attempted against Sitting Bull, and it was all because of their belief that each leader was a threat against unity under Washington, DC.

Then we got to see a government effort against organized religion with the WuFlu pandemicon, where the central government attempted to criminalize attendance at churches and other religious buildings and ceremonies. Both of these were extra-governmental threats to religion. And so was the arrest of Sitting Bull.

Dec 15, 2024

I was at a small museum in Michigan on Friday, and one of the exhibits was a jacket Sitting Bull owned. He'd worn it when he was with Buffalo Bill, and he later gave it to a friend of his who was an Indian agent.

Unnecessary division among Christians is so sad. As the Bible says, "is Christ divided?" But like you pointed out, there are necessary divisions. It takes wisdom to discern between the two, and I pray God gives me more of that wisdom.

