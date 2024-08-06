THIS IS THE DAY by Jason A. Clark

THIS IS THE DAY by Jason A. Clark

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Jim McCraigh's avatar
Jim McCraigh
Aug 6

It seems like execution is no longer a deterrent to murder these days...

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Jason A Clark
Deb Hillyer's avatar
Deb Hillyer
Aug 7

I'm not a fan of AI and I believe these cell phones are too much. Idk what the answer is but I'm more productive and happy when I limit my time on technology.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
6 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Jason A. Clark
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture