This is the day in 2019 that archaeologists announced the discovery of one of the world’s largest child sacrifice sites, where the remains of at least 269 children from the Chimú culture had been unearthed near Huanchaco, Peru.

In today’s lesson, we will reflect on a moment in history when fear and desperation led a civilization to sacrifice what was most precious to them. What drives people—then and now—to trade the lives of the vulnerable for a false sense of security or control? And what does God’s enduring promise of love for every child reveal about how we are called to respond in a world that still devalues the innocent?

Archaeologists unearth the remains of a sacrificed child near the surfing and fishing town of Huanchaquito, Peru.

"Can a mother forget the baby at her breast and have no compassion on the child she has borne? Though she may forget, I will not forget you!" - Isaiah 49:15 (NIV)

This Date in History

The scorching Peruvian sun beat down on the archaeological site in Huanchaco as researchers carefully brushed away centuries of sand, unaware that they were on the brink of uncovering a chilling secret. Beneath their feet lay one of the largest child sacrifice sites ever found, a silent testimony to the desperate measures of a civilization on the edge. First uncovered in 2011, the site revealed an increasing number of victims with each passing year of excavation. The findings were formally published in April 2019 in the journal PLOS ONE, and just a few months later—on August 29, 2019—the discovery was widely reported in the international press, shaking our understanding of ancient Andean cultures.

The Chimú civilization, once a powerful empire along Peru's northern coast, flourished from around 900 to 1470 AD. At its peak, the Chimú capital of Chan Chan was home to an estimated 30,000-60,000 people and covered more than 20 square kilometers, making it the largest pre-Columbian city in South America and the largest adobe city in the world. The Chimú ruled over a territory that stretched nearly 1,000 kilometers along the Pacific coast. Known for their advanced engineering, the Chimú constructed intricate irrigation systems that transformed the arid landscape into fertile farmland. Their metalworkers crafted exquisite gold and silver objects, while their potters produced distinctive black ceramics that survive to this day.

Yet, beneath this veneer of sophistication lay a dark undercurrent. The sacrifice site, named Huanchaquito-Las Llamas, revealed the remains of at least 269 children aged between 5 and 14, alongside 466 young llamas. The children’s ribs and sternums bore cut marks, suggesting their chests were opened, likely for the removal of the heart. Some also showed other sharp-force injuries, possibly to the neck or jaw. Radiocarbon dating placed this mass killing around 1450 AD, mere decades before the Inca conquest.

This wasn't an isolated incident. The Huanchaquito-Las Llamas site was initially discovered in 2011, with excavations continuing over the years and revealing an increasing number of victims. However, another Chimú sacrifice site at Cerro Cerrillos, discovered earlier, contained the remains of 42 children and 76 llamas. These findings suggest that child sacrifice, while perhaps not commonplace, was a significant aspect of Chimú religious practice during times of crisis.

The scale of the Huanchaquito-Las Llamas site is unprecedented in the Americas. While the Aztecs were known for human sacrifice, including children, and the Inca practiced capacocha (the sacrifice of children in mountaintop rituals), the sheer number of victims at this Chimú site sets it apart.

Archaeologists believe these sacrifices were a desperate response to catastrophic weather events, likely related to El Niño. El Niño is a climate pattern that causes periodic warming of Pacific Ocean waters, leading to increased rainfall in some areas and drought in others. For the Chimú, whose economy relied heavily on agriculture and fishing, El Niño events would have been devastating, causing flooding, crop failures, and disruptions to marine life.

The children's final moments were likely filled with terror. Many were buried facing the sea, their bodies smeared with red cinnabar paint. Some were found with cloth over their faces, perhaps to blindfold them before the fatal act. The llamas, interred alongside the children, may have been intended as companions or provisions for the afterlife.

The Chimú's mighty empire met its end not long after these sacrifices. In 1470, the Inca, led by Tupac Inca Yupanqui, conquered the Chimú kingdom. The Inca's superior military organization and strategy overwhelmed the Chimú, despite their well-fortified cities. Chan Chan fell, and the Chimú culture was absorbed into the expanding Inca Empire.

This discovery at Huanchaquito-Las Llamas forces us to confront the complex and often brutal realities of ancient societies. It serves as a bleak reminder of the lengths humans will go to when faced with environmental catastrophe. The Chimú's extreme reaction to what they perceived as a climate crisis parallels the intense concerns expressed by some in our modern era about potential environmental threats. As we uncover more about the Chimú and their practices, we're left to grapple with difficult questions about the nature of sacrifice, the value of human life, and the desperate measures societies might take when they believe their very existence is threatened.

Archaeologists unearth tombs and human remains from the Chimu culture in Peru.

Historical Context

By the mid-1400s, the northern coast of Peru was both fertile and fragile. The Chimú had built their power on ingenious irrigation canals that carried water from the Andes into one of the driest regions on earth. This reliance on carefully managed rainfall and river flow, however, left them exposed to climate disruptions. Archaeological evidence of catastrophic flooding linked to an intense El Niño around 1450 suggests that natural disaster may have pushed Chimú leaders to desperate measures in hopes of appeasing their gods and restoring order. Politically, their empire was under pressure as the Inca expanded from the highlands, threatening the stability of a civilization already strained by environmental crisis.

Elsewhere, the world was in transition. In Europe, the Renaissance was beginning to reshape art and science, with figures like Botticelli and the young Leonardo da Vinci exploring new forms of creativity. Around 1440, Johannes Gutenberg’s printing press opened the door to mass communication, while in 1453 the fall of Constantinople to the Ottoman Turks transformed Mediterranean trade and power. Farther east, the Ming dynasty’s great naval voyages under Admiral Zheng He had only recently returned from expeditions as far as East Africa, though the fleets were soon recalled. Across the ocean, the Aztec Empire was consolidating its rule in central Mexico, and the Mississippian culture continued to build vast towns along the Mississippi River. The Chimú sacrifices at Huanchaco unfolded in a world where civilizations on multiple continents were rising, falling, and seeking ways to survive upheaval.

Did You Know? The Chimú empire was known for its sophisticated hydraulic engineering, constructing an extensive network of canals, reservoirs, and aqueducts that carried water from the Andes across hundreds of kilometers of desert coast. These systems enabled large-scale farming in one of the driest regions on earth, and traces of their canals are still visible today, with some routes adapted for modern use.

The Chimú were master metalworkers who pioneered techniques such as depletion gilding, which allowed them to coat copper objects with a thin layer of gold, giving the appearance of solid precious metal.

Chimú society was highly stratified: commoners lived in modest dwellings while nobles resided in vast compounds with walls up to 12 meters high, designed both for defense and to display power.

The Inca conquest of the Chimú around 1470 is said to have been aided by cutting off the canals that supplied water to Chan Chan, effectively starving the city into submission.

After the Inca absorbed the Chimú, they relocated many of the most skilled artisans to the capital at Cuzco, spreading Chimú metalworking and textile expertise throughout the empire.

Today’s Reflection

The ground in Huanchaco, Peru, held a secret for centuries - a testament to human desperation and misguided faith. When archaeologists uncovered the remains of at least 269 children sacrificed by the ancient Chimú civilization, it forced us to confront an uncomfortable truth: throughout history, societies have often failed to protect their most vulnerable members.

God's heart for children echoes through scripture. "Can a mother forget the baby at her breast and have no compassion on the child she has borne? Though she may forget, I will not forget you!" declares Isaiah 49:15 (NIV).

This tender image of God's love stands in stark contrast to the cruel realities faced by many children, both in ancient times and today.

Child sacrifice has been a recurring tragedy in human history. From the Canaanites to the Aztecs, cultures have offered their young in desperate attempts to appease angry gods or avert disaster. However, the Bible is unequivocal in its condemnation of such practices.

In Leviticus 18:21 (NIV), God explicitly forbids child sacrifice: "Do not give any of your children to be sacrificed to Molek, for you must not profane the name of your God. I am the Lord." This divine prohibition stands in stark contrast to the practices of surrounding cultures and emphasizes God's valuation of children's lives.

The Chimú's mass sacrifice of children, likely in response to environmental catastrophes, reflects a horrifying logic: offer what is most precious to appease the gods. While we may recoil at such practices, we must confront an uncomfortable parallel in our modern world. Today's child trafficking and abortion industry, though different in form, stem from a similar devaluation of young lives.

In the United States alone, tens of thousands of children fall prey to human trafficking each year, a modern-day sacrifice on the altar of greed and exploitation. Globally, millions of unborn lives are ended annually through abortion. These practices, like the ancient sacrifices, prioritize perceived benefits or personal choices over the sanctity of innocent lives. While we acknowledge the complex circumstances that can surround these issues, the biblical principle of life's sanctity remains uncompromised.

We must recognize that these modern evils are not merely social issues, but spiritual battles. The same dark forces that convinced the Chimú to sacrifice their children are at work today, manifesting in different forms. Satan and his demons, at war with God, seek to destroy those created in His image—and children are prime targets.

As Ephesians 6:12 (NIV) reminds us, "Our struggle is not against flesh and blood, but against the rulers, against the authorities, against the powers of this dark world and against the spiritual forces of evil in the heavenly realms."

Yet, we must also remember that human beings have free will and are responsible for their actions, as James 1:14-15 (NIV) teaches: "But each person is tempted when they are dragged away by their own evil desire and enticed. Then, after desire has conceived, it gives birth to sin; and sin, when it is full-grown, gives birth to death."

The parallels between ancient child sacrifice and modern practices that endanger children are deeply unsettling. Just as the Chimú believed their actions would bring about a greater good, many today justify abortion as a necessary evil or a matter of personal choice. But God's word is clear: every life, from the moment of conception, is sacred and worthy of protection. Jeremiah 1:5 (NIV) declares, "Before I formed you in the womb I knew you, before you were born I set you apart."

The sanctity of human life demands that we speak out against all practices that take innocent life, including all forms of abortion, from conception to birth. We are especially compelled to challenge laws that permit late-term abortions or fail to protect infants who survive abortion attempts.

Every child, born or unborn, is created in the image of God and deserves the chance at life that He intended.

Our responsibility extends beyond simply opposing abortion; we are called to nurture, protect, and provide for children, reflecting the love of our Heavenly Father who never forgets or forsakes His own. We must also extend God's grace and offer the hope of redemption to those who may have participated in or been affected by abortion. As 1 John 1:9 (NIV) reminds us, "If we confess our sins, he is faithful and just and will forgive us our sins and purify us from all unrighteousness."

In America, the tragic irony persists that it's often easier and less expensive to terminate a pregnancy than to pursue adoption. This reality flies in the face of God's heart for the orphan and His call for us to care for the fatherless. James 1:27 (NIV) instructs us that "Religion that God our Father accepts as pure and faultless is this: to look after orphans and widows in their distress." As Christians, we are called not only to oppose practices that harm children but also to actively support and facilitate loving alternatives like adoption.

In all things, let us be both bold in our stand for life and compassionate in our ministry to those in need of healing.

As we grapple with these challenging realities, let us draw strength from God's unwavering love and His commitment to all His children. This same love compels us to action—to advocate for the most vulnerable, to support families considering adoption, to combat the evil of trafficking, and to cultivate a culture that genuinely values every young life. In doing so, we not only stand firm in our convictions but also embody the grace and mercy of Christ, who welcomed the little children and declared, "the kingdom of heaven belongs to such as these."

May our efforts reflect both truth and compassion, honoring God’s creation while extending His grace to those in need of healing and redemption.

Practical Application

Educate yourself and others about the realities of child trafficking and abortion statistics in your local area and globally. Use reputable sources to gather information and share it responsibly within your community. Consider volunteering or donating to organizations that work to prevent child trafficking or support alternatives to abortion, such as crisis pregnancy centers or adoption agencies. Pray regularly for the protection of children worldwide and for wisdom for lawmakers and leaders. If you're in a position to do so, consider becoming a foster parent or exploring adoption. Advocate for policies that make adoption more accessible and affordable. Most importantly, reflect on how you can embody Christ's love for children in your daily life, whether through mentoring, teaching, or simply being a positive presence for the young people in your community.

Closing Prayer Gracious Father, we thank You for Your unfailing love that never forgets us, even when the world overlooks or abandons the least among us. We praise You for seeing every child, for knowing us before we were born, and for calling us precious in Your sight. We confess that our world often treats life as disposable, and even in our own hearts we can be tempted to value convenience or comfort above compassion and courage. Forgive us, Lord, for the ways we have failed to honor the lives You cherish. We ask that You would soften our hearts to reflect Your tenderness, give us courage to speak for those who cannot speak for themselves, and grant us wisdom to offer hope and mercy to those who carry the wounds of past decisions. Teach us to build communities where children are safe, families are supported, and life is honored as Your sacred gift. We place our trust in Your mercy and love, through Jesus Christ our Lord. Amen.

Final Thoughts

The discovery of the Chimú child sacrifice site stands as a horrifying testament to the depths of human depravity and the terrible consequences of false beliefs. This ancient atrocity serves as a grim parallel to modern evils that continue to threaten the lives of innocent children. As Christians, we are called to confront these dark realities with unwavering conviction—recognizing the inherent, God-given value of every life, especially the most vulnerable among us. Our faith demands that we be vigilant protectors of children, fierce advocates for the unborn, and beacons of truth in a world that often disregards the sanctity of young lives. By aligning our hearts with God's profound love for children, we not only honor His creation but also stand firm against the spiritual forces that seek to destroy it. In doing so, we reflect God's character and bring His light to a world desperately in need of His truth, justice, and compassion.

Community Engagement

Share your thoughts or use these questions to get the conversation started.

How does the discovery of the Chimú child sacrifice site impact your understanding of ancient cultures and their religious practices? In what ways do you see parallels between ancient child sacrifices and modern threats to children's well-being? How can we address these issues as Christians? How can we balance speaking out against practices that harm children while showing compassion to those who may have participated in or been affected by such practices? What practical steps can we take as individuals and as a church community to better protect and value children, both locally and globally?

In tomorrow's lesson, we'll explore the delicate balance between holding on and letting go, as exemplified by a powerful ancient ruler's final decision. How might we navigate life's inevitable transitions with grace and faith, even when faced with the end of an era?