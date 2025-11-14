Hello, dear readers!

I am very happy to announce that the paperback edition of Why Jesus? A Clear, Honest Guide to Faith, Salvation, and the Christian Story is now available on Amazon.

❄️ We are launching at only $9.99 for the holiday season. ❄️

Before anything else, I want to say thank you!

Many of you bought the ebook when it released on October 31, and your support pushed it to number one in Christian Ministry and Christology (the study of Christ) on Amazon. That happened because you showed up, and I am grateful.

Now for the part many of you have been waiting for.

A lot of readers reached out saying they wanted and needed the paperback. Not necessarily for themselves, but for someone they love. Someone they’ve been praying for. Someone who is curious about Jesus but not sure where to begin. Someone who might never walk into a church, but who would read something honest and clear if it came from you.

This is why the paperback matters.

Because this time of year is hard for many people. The holidays bring questions about meaning, loneliness, loss, and hope. People think about life in ways they don’t normally think about it. They feel things more deeply. They wonder if there is something more. And as Christmas draws closer, many start asking their own questions about Jesus.

That is exactly who this book was written for.

It’s not a theological textbook. It’s not a church argument. It’s not an insider conversation. It is a simple, direct guide that explains the whole story of salvation in a way that someone outside the faith can understand without feeling pushed or preached at.

If there is someone in your life who needs Jesus, someone who is searching, hurting, or trying to make sense of life, consider giving them this book. Slip it into a stocking. Add it to a gift bag. Leave it on a desk. Place it where it will be found. Or hand it to them in person with a quiet word that you are thinking of them.

There is one more idea, mentioned only because several readers brought it up over the past couple of weeks. If your church has a small library, or if your pastor or minister reads materials connected to outreach, you could consider sharing a copy with them. Many churches are looking for clear, accessible resources they can hand to someone who is searching, and this book was written with that person in mind. If a leader finds it helpful, they will know how best to use it.

You never know what God might do through a simple act of placing something in trustworthy hands.

If you want a copy for yourself or for someone God has put on your heart, you can get the paperback here for $9.99 during the launch period.

Thank you again for helping this book reach people far beyond what I could reach on my own.

PS: If you have already read the book, a brief Amazon review still helps more than you know. It points new readers toward a message they might be ready to hear.

