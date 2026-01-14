I want to personally invite you to join me in a new companion space called This Is Jason .

You probably already know why it exists. This Is the Day has a specific purpose and structure, and I want to protect that. But there is a wider body of work growing alongside it that does not always belong inside a historical framework, even though it comes from the same convictions.

This Is Jason is where that work lives.

It will be a place for more personal writing on faith, culture, and the creative life. It is also where I plan to introduce ideas that may become future book projects or new Substack projects, including early explorations, outlines, and concepts that are still taking shape. That may include literary nonfiction and, at times, literary fiction.

This space will also include practical tools and reflections for readers who care about writing and study: how I research and write about the Bible and biblical themes, what I’ve learned about growing a newsletter, improving open rates, and what has worked and not worked on Substack, along with honest insight into the process of self-publishing and self-promoting books and newsletters.

If you’ve ever been interested not just in the finished pieces, but in the thinking, experimenting, and decision-making behind them, this space is for you.

There’s no obligation to join, and THIS IS THE DAY will continue on its own path. This is simply an invitation to walk alongside the rest of the work as it develops.

You can subscribe here: THIS IS JASON

Thank you for reading, for staying, and for allowing this work to grow carefully rather than burn out.

