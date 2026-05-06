After the Goodbye Is Here

Today is a day I’ve been working toward for a long time. Six months ago, I released my first book ever, Why Jesus?, and today, my second book is finally here.

After the Goodbye: Hope and Guidance for the First Week Apart is now available on Amazon.

This book is unlike anything I’ve seen for families navigating the college transition. It’s built in two halves: a seven‑day journey for the parent and a matching seven‑day journey for the student. Each day shares the same theme but speaks to the very different emotional and spiritual experience each person is living through.

Each day includes Scripture, a reflection, and two prayers: one for yourself and one to pray over the other person. A parent prays for their child. A student prays for their parent. That dual prayer structure exists because I believe that praying for each other creates a bridge across distance, and it keeps love, faith, and relationship at the center of the transition.

Beyond the daily devotionals, the book includes ninety situation‑specific prayers for the real moments families face: the night homesickness hits, the silence that follows a missed call, the pressure of early academic overwhelm, the guilt after a compromise you didn’t see coming. These are prayers for the moments when you need words and don’t have them.

I wrote it because our family recently went through this, and I wished something like it had existed for us. I wrote it because the goodbye deserves more than a card.

If you want to read more about the heart behind the book, I wrote about it here: The Goodbye No One Prepares You For.

A Special Offer for Launch Week

One challenge of self‑publishing is that readers can’t flip through the book before deciding if it’s right for you or someone you love. I understand that.

So for launch week, the ebook is available for $0.99.



Not because that’s what it’s worth, but because I want you to be able to read it for yourself at almost no cost.

If it resonates, the paperback and hardcover editions are available for the full reading and gift‑giving experience.

You don’t need a Kindle device—just the free Kindle app on your phone, tablet, or computer. If you’re a Kindle Unlimited subscriber, it should also be available there.

If You’re Planning to Grab a Copy, Today Matters

When I launched Why Jesus?, I learned something important: Amazon pays close attention to what happens in the first 24 to 48 hours.

Early purchases signal that a book is worth recommending. That early momentum is what pushed Why Jesus? to number one in two categories, and it is what helped it reach readers I never could have reached on my own.

So if this book sounds like something you want, or something you would give to a parent or student who needs it, buying it today makes a real difference. Even picking up the 99‑cent ebook helps more than you know.

One More Thing

If you do read it and it speaks to you, an Amazon review would mean the world. Reviews help other families find the book when they need it most. Even a sentence or two makes a real difference.

Thank you for your support, your encouragement, and for being part of this community. It means more than I can say.

Jason

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