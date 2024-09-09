This is the day Harland David Sanders, later known as Colonel Sanders, the founder of Kentucky Fried Chicken, was born in Henryville, Indiana, in 1890.

In today’s lesson, we will consider what it means to trust God’s timing when life feels like it has passed us by. What happens when the dreams we thought belonged to our youth seem to rise again in later years? And how can a late-blooming story of perseverance and faith help us see that God’s purposes never expire?

Colonel Sanders, founder and spokesperson for KFC (Kentucky Fried Chicken).

"The Lord will fulfill his purpose for me; your steadfast love, O Lord, endures forever. Do not forsake the work of your hands." - Psalm 138:8 (NIV)

This Date in History

On September 9, 1890, in the rural town of Henryville, Indiana, Harland David Sanders entered the world—a man destined to transform the landscape of fast food with his secret recipe and iconic image. Little did anyone know that this newborn would one day be known worldwide as Colonel Sanders, the face of Kentucky Fried Chicken.

Sanders' early years were marked by hardship and responsibility. At age 6, following his father's death, young Harland began helping his mother care for his younger siblings. He learned to cook and took on odd jobs like gathering wood and working on neighboring farms to contribute to the family's income. These early lessons in resilience and hard work would shape his future.

By 1930, amid the Great Depression, Sanders had tried his hand at various careers, from streetcar conductor to insurance salesman. That year, he entered into a partnership with Shell Oil and began operating a service station in Corbin, Kentucky, seeing an opportunity in the growing automobile industry. It was here, in this unlikely setting, that the seeds of a fast-food empire were sown.

Recognizing the needs of travelers in an era before interstate highways and ubiquitous roadside restaurants, Sanders began serving food from his own living quarters behind the station. In the 1930s, long-distance travel often meant hours between proper meal stops, and Sanders saw a chance to fill this gap. His home-cooked meals, particularly his fried chicken, quickly gained a reputation among locals and travelers alike.

As demand grew, Sanders expanded, opening Sanders Court & Café in 1936 across the street from his service station. Here, he continued to refine his cooking techniques, driven by a desire to combine quality with efficiency. Around 1940, during this period of experimentation, Sanders finalized his now-famous secret recipe of 11 herbs and spices, though the precise date has never been definitively documented.

In 1939, his experimentation led to a breakthrough—the adaptation of a commercial pressure cooker to fry chicken. This innovation significantly reduced cooking time without sacrificing the flavor and quality that had made his chicken famous. The combination of his secret recipe and this cooking method became the foundation of Kentucky Fried Chicken's success.

But the Colonel's story was far from over. In 1956, at an age when many consider retirement, Sanders faced a crisis. The new Interstate 75 bypassed Corbin, effectively cutting off the lifeblood of his restaurant. Rather than admit defeat, the 65-year-old Sanders saw an opportunity. Armed with his pressure cooker, his secret recipe, and an unwavering belief in his product, he hit the road.

Traveling across the country in his Cadillac, Sanders visited restaurants, offering to cook his chicken. If the restaurant owners liked the chicken, he would offer them the right to sell it, asking for a nickel for each chicken sold. This innovative franchising approach was sealed with nothing more than a handshake—a testament to the Colonel's character and the different business world of the time.

To maintain quality control and protect his secret recipe, Sanders developed a clever system. He would blend part of the spice mix himself, shipping it to restaurants to be combined with the remaining ingredients. This allowed him to maintain the secrecy of his complete recipe while ensuring consistent quality across locations.

The Colonel's business acumen, combined with the quality of his product, led to rapid expansion. By 1963, Kentucky Fried Chicken had grown to over 600 locations across the United States and Canada. In 1964, Sanders sold the company for $2 million—a sum equivalent to roughly $20 million in today’s dollars. However, he remained the face of the brand, traveling hundreds of thousands of miles a year to visit KFC restaurants and appear in advertisements.

In 1991, more than a decade after the Colonel's passing, the company officially shortened its name to KFC. While health-conscious rebranding to downplay the word “fried” played a part, the decision also reflected a broader effort to modernize the brand, streamline its identity for international markets, and strengthen its trademark.

Sanders' journey from a hardscrabble youth to global icon is a testament to the power of perseverance and the American entrepreneurial spirit. His story resonates not just because of his success, but because of when it came - proving that it's never too late to pursue a dream. The image of the Colonel - with his white suit, black string tie, and distinctive goatee - has become more than a logo; it's a symbol of dedication to quality and the reward of never giving up.

Today, decades after the Colonel's passing in 1980, his legacy lives on. KFC now spans the globe with more than 25,000 restaurants in over 145 countries, its success a lasting tribute to a man who believed in his product, himself, and the simple idea that good food, served with pride, will always find a market. Harland Sanders' life reminds us that with persistence, innovation, and a willingness to seize opportunities, even life's setbacks can become the foundation for extraordinary success.

Colonel Harland Sanders, in front of the original restaurant he opened.

Historical Context

The America Harland Sanders grew up in was defined by rapid industrialization and economic uncertainty. Born in 1890, he came of age during a period when the automobile industry was reshaping travel, commerce, and daily life. By the 1920s and 1930s, car ownership was spreading rapidly, and new highways created opportunities for roadside businesses. The Great Depression added another layer of challenge, pushing many to seek creative ways to survive financially. Sanders’ decision to open a service station and begin feeding travelers placed him squarely in the path of this transformation, connecting his entrepreneurial instincts with the social and technological changes of his era.

After World War II, the United States experienced a surge in consumer culture and mobility. Returning veterans, a booming middle class, and the construction of the interstate highway system created unprecedented demand for quick, affordable dining. Traditional sit-down restaurants often struggled to keep pace with this cultural shift, opening the door for standardized fast-food operations. Sanders’ blend of a distinctive product, efficient cooking methods, and a franchising model aligned perfectly with the era’s appetite for speed and convenience. His success was not an isolated story but part of a larger revolution in American food, where fast food chains became symbols of postwar prosperity and global influence.

Kentucky Fried Chicken Print Ad 1968.

Did You Know? The Colonel’s white suit and black string tie became his trademark in the 1950s, and from then on he wore the outfit daily in both public and private life. He owned dozens of identical suits to maintain the look, reinforcing his persona as much more than just a marketing image.

Before becoming famous for fried chicken, Sanders worked a wide variety of jobs, including streetcar conductor, insurance salesman, and even a brief stint practicing law in Arkansas. In his rural community, he was also known to serve as a midwife, helping deliver babies when doctors were unavailable.

In 1935, Governor Ruby Laffoon of Kentucky awarded Sanders the honorary title of “Colonel” for his contributions to the state’s cuisine and hospitality, a distinction that later defined his public persona.

Known for his fiery temper and blunt language, Sanders often clashed with franchisees and later criticized KFC’s food after selling the company. He disliked changes to his recipes, famously calling the gravy “wallpaper paste,” and even sued the company at age 90 over quality concerns.

In Japan, it has become a Christmas tradition to eat KFC, a custom that began in the 1970s after the hugely successful “Kurisumasu ni wa kentakkii!” (“Kentucky for Christmas!”) marketing campaign.

Today’s Reflection

Imagine standing at the crossroads of life, your dreams seemingly out of reach, the weight of years pressing down on your shoulders. Now picture Colonel Harland Sanders at sixty-five, staring into an uncertain future. His restaurant had been bypassed by the new highway, his livelihood cut off, and his prospects dim. Yet in that twilight hour, a new chapter was about to unfold—one that would redefine his life and eventually touch millions around the world.

The story of Colonel Sanders reminds us that God’s timeline often defies our expectations. In a culture that glorifies youth and early achievement, Sanders’ late-blooming success shines as a beacon of hope for those who feel time has passed them by. His story resonates deeply with the truth of Psalm 138:8:

“The Lord will fulfill his purpose for me; your steadfast love, O Lord, endures forever. Do not forsake the work of your hands.” Psalm 138:8 (NIV)

This verse is not about our plans or our carefully constructed schedules. It is about God’s purpose, which never arrives with an expiration date. The psalmist’s confidence rests not in his own abilities or favorable circumstances, but in the steadfast love of the Lord. Unlike human affection, which can shift and fade, this love does not diminish with age or decline with time. It endures forever, serving as the unshakable foundation upon which God builds His plans for our lives.

The closing line—“Do not forsake the work of your hands”—reads almost like a plea. It is a recognition of our ongoing dependence on God’s activity. We are His handiwork, still being shaped and refined, still in process. And just as a master craftsman does not abandon a project midway, our Creator will not give up on us, no matter our age, limitations, or past failures.

For Sanders, what looked like the end of a career became the launching pad for an entirely new chapter. Losing his restaurant opened the way for him to pioneer a franchising model that would spread his chicken recipe around the globe. What seemed like loss was transformed into opportunity. In God’s economy, no experience is wasted and no delay is meaningless.

This reality challenges the way we think about life’s seasons. We are often bound by cultural expectations—successful by thirty, settled by forty, retired by sixty. But God is not bound by these arbitrary timelines. He writes our stories in His own time, and sometimes the most remarkable chapters are saved for later in the book.

Maybe you find yourself in a season of waiting, wondering if you have missed your chance to make an impact. The witness of Scripture and the lesson of Sanders’ life invite us to reject that fear. God is still at work. He is still fulfilling His purpose in you.

Yet this trust in God’s purpose is not passive. Sanders’ journey was not one of sitting back and hoping for success. It was perseverance embodied—hitting the road, knocking on doors, cooking chicken in restaurant after restaurant until someone said yes. His faith in what he had to offer was matched by tireless effort. In the same way, our confidence in God’s plan should move us to action. We seek His guidance, we step forward in obedience, and we take risks that align with His call.

The deeper lesson is that our God delights in surprising second acts. He takes our small and ordinary offerings—whether it is a recipe, a skill, or a willingness to serve—and multiplies them for His glory in ways we could never anticipate. This is not just the story of one man’s chicken empire; it is a picture of God’s power to redeem and repurpose every stage of our lives.

So wherever you are today, take heart. The Lord will fulfill His purpose for you. His love does not expire, and He will not forsake the work of His hands. Your greatest chapter may not be behind you. It may still be ahead, waiting for you to trust His timing and embrace the calling He has placed on your life.

After all, in God’s kitchen of purpose, it is never too late to start cooking up something extraordinary.

Practical Application

Take some time to reflect on your unique skills, experiences, and passions. Write these down, no matter how insignificant they may seem. Consider how these might be used in God's service, even in ways you haven't thought of before. Next, identify one small step you can take this week to move towards using these gifts, regardless of your age or circumstances. This could be volunteering, starting a new project, or reaching out to someone who could benefit from your expertise. Remember, like Colonel Sanders, your past experiences and current abilities could be the key ingredients in God's recipe for your purpose.

Closing Prayer Heavenly Father, we thank You for Your enduring love and the unique purpose You have for each of us. Help us to trust in Your perfect timing, even when we feel it's too late. Give us the courage to step out in faith, using the gifts and experiences You've given us, no matter our age or circumstances. May we, like Colonel Sanders, be open to Your surprising plans and willing to persevere in pursuing the calling You've placed on our lives. In Jesus' name, we pray. Amen.

Final Thoughts

God’s purpose for us is never constrained by the clocks we set or the milestones our culture defines. His plans unfold in their appointed time, anchored in His steadfast love that does not falter with age or failure. The real measure of our lives is not when success comes, but whether we remain faithful to step forward when He calls. Sometimes the most extraordinary chapters are written after seasons of loss or obscurity, when we least expect it. The truth is simple yet profound: if you are still breathing, God is still working. He will not forsake the work of His hands, and His enduring love ensures that no delay is wasted. What we call an ending, He may be shaping into a beginning—and the story He writes will always surpass the one we thought we had to finish on our own.

Community Engagement

Share your thoughts or use these questions to get the conversation started.

What aspects of Colonel Sanders' life story do you find most inspiring or surprising? Have you ever felt it was "too late" to pursue a dream or calling? How does today's lesson challenge that thinking? In what ways can we actively seek and remain open to God's purpose for our lives, regardless of our age or circumstances? How might our past experiences, even failures, be useful in fulfilling God's purpose for us?

Leave a comment

This devotional is free to read. You can support this publication by becoming a subscriber, liking this post, commenting, and/or sharing this post with anyone who might enjoy it.

Share

In tomorrow's lesson, we'll step onto the stage of a young actor's debut, unaware of the dramatic turn his life will take. How do we find our own spotlight when shadows threaten to dim our path?