This is the day Japanese pilot Nobuo Fujita dropped incendiary bombs on Mount Emily, Oregon, in 1942, making it the first enemy aircraft bombing of the continental United States.

In today's lesson, we will discover how a failed Japanese bombing attack in the Oregon wilderness reveals a profound truth about spiritual warfare that most Christians never consider. When thermite bombs designed to burn at over 4,000 degrees Fahrenheit failed to ignite the forest, it wasn't because the weapons were defective—it was because the environment had been prepared to resist fire. What if the same principle applies to our hearts when Satan launches his fiery attacks against our faith?

A small floatplane—believed to be Fujita's—takes off from the deck of a submarine.

"In all circumstances take up the shield of faith, with which you can extinguish all the flaming darts of the evil one." - Ephesians 6:16 (NIV)

This Date in History

Warrant Officer Nobuo Fujita gripped the controls of his Yokosuka E14Y "Glen" floatplane as it lifted off from the catapult of the Japanese submarine I-25, about twenty miles off Cape Blanco, Oregon. Around 6:00 AM on September 9, 1942, the 30-year-old naval aviator was about to make history as the first enemy pilot to bomb the continental United States. His mission was bold yet limited in scope: drop two incendiary bombs on the dense Oregon forests in hopes of igniting wildfires that could damage the timber industry, spread fear among civilians, and force America to divert resources from the Pacific Theater back to the home front.

Nine months earlier, the attack on Pearl Harbor had stunned America and thrust the nation into World War II. The Japanese military leadership, still reeling from Lieutenant Colonel James Doolittle's retaliatory bombing raid on Tokyo in April 1942, sought ways to strike back at American soil. Fujita's small, slow floatplane lacked the range or payload to attack major cities like San Francisco or Los Angeles, but it could reach remote stretches of the Pacific Northwest coast. The heavily forested terrain of Oregon appeared to Japanese planners to be an exploitable target, where incendiary weapons might spark fires capable of disrupting industry and spreading fear.

Fujita had served as a reconnaissance pilot on submarine I-25 since early 1941, part of the Imperial Japanese Navy's elite submarine aviation program. The submarine was specially designed for long-range missions, equipped with a watertight hangar that housed a disassembled floatplane. The crew could quickly assemble the aircraft on deck and launch it via catapult for reconnaissance or bombing missions. His previous experience included daring reconnaissance flights over Sydney Harbor in Australia, photographing military installations while dodging enemy fighters.

The I-25 had been patrolling the American West Coast since the Pearl Harbor attack, part of a broader Japanese submarine campaign intended to disrupt Allied shipping and unsettle American civilians. Under the command of Lieutenant Commander Akiji Tagami, the submarine had already sunk several merchant vessels and, in June 1942, had even shelled Fort Stevens, Oregon—an attack that damaged only a baseball backstop but rattled public nerves. While the submarine could not deliver strikes against major U.S. cities, its ability to launch a floatplane for reconnaissance and incendiary raids gave Japan an unusual way to bring the war to American shores.

As Fujita approached the Oregon coastline on September 9, the conditions seemed ideal for his mission. The morning was clear, and the forests appeared dry despite recent rains. He carried two incendiary bombs weighing about 168 pounds each, filled with thermite designed to burn at extremely high temperatures and ignite even damp wood. Flying at about 90 miles per hour at an altitude of several thousand feet, he spotted Mount Emily rising from the Siskiyou National Forest near Brookings.

At the Mount Emily fire lookout tower, Nebraska forestry student Keith V. Johnson was beginning his morning watch when he spotted an unfamiliar aircraft approaching. Having studied aircraft silhouettes, he knew it did not resemble any common American model. The plane's unusual configuration—a small, single-engine floatplane—suggested it could be Japanese. Johnson quickly alerted other lookout stations, though heavy fog in the area prevented many observers from getting a clear view.

Fujita released his first bomb on Wheeler Ridge, a prominent feature of Mount Emily. The thermite device exploded on impact, creating intense heat and igniting the surrounding vegetation. A second bomb fell somewhere nearby, though its exact location was never definitively established. Both explosions created small fires and left characteristic circular burn patterns in the forest canopy.

Within hours, Johnson and fellow fire lookout Howard Gardner reached the bombing sites. They found small fires smoldering in the underbrush, but recent rains had left the forest surprisingly damp. Working through the night with basic firefighting equipment, the two men managed to contain the blazes before they could spread. A full firefighting crew arrived the next morning to complete the suppression efforts.

The attack made headlines in the United States, though details were initially restricted by a partial news blackout intended to prevent panic and deny Japan the propaganda coup they sought. Within days, newspapers began reporting the incident, though coverage was limited and carefully controlled. The FBI launched a full investigation, recovering bomb fragments and interviewing witnesses. Despite the symbolic weight of the raid—the first enemy bombing of the continental United States—the actual damage was minimal. Recent rains and damp conditions prevented the incendiaries from spreading, and the blazes were quickly extinguished before they could cause major destruction.

Fujita successfully returned to I-25 and was recovered by the submarine's crane system. Three weeks later, on September 29, he attempted a second bombing mission under cover of darkness, dropping two more incendiary bombs in the same general area. Again, the attack failed to start significant fires, though it reinforced the psychological impact on American civilians that enemy forces could strike anywhere along the coast.

For Fujita, the mission represented both achievement and disappointment. He had successfully bombed American soil, but the strategic impact was negligible. The pilot continued flying reconnaissance missions for the remainder of the war, was promoted to Ensign, and later served as an instructor training naval aviators. In 1943, he transferred to the Kashima Naval Air Corps, and by 1945, he was preparing to join the kamikaze forces when Japan surrendered.

After the war, Fujita returned to civilian life in Japan, eventually becoming a symbol of peace and reconciliation. In 1962, he was invited to Brookings, Oregon—the town nearest his bombing raid—where he presented his family's 400-year-old samurai sword as a gesture of goodwill. The sword remains on display in Brookings today, a lasting reminder of wartime enmity transformed into friendship.

The submarine I-25 first struck the U.S. mainland on June 21, 1942, by shelling Fort Stevens in Oregon. Fujita’s floatplane was not deployed, and apart from a single crater, the damage proved negligible—though coastal defenses quickly heightened their readiness.

Forester Fred Flynn stands beside a tree near Mount Emily that had been split by one of Fujita’s bombs. The fires that followed were minor and swiftly contained.

Historical Context

In September 1942, the war in the Pacific had been raging for nine months, with Japan controlling vast territories from Southeast Asia to the central Pacific. The American home front remained largely untouched by direct enemy action, though coastal communities lived with constant anxiety about potential invasion or attack. The U.S. military had established extensive coastal defense networks, including radar stations, observation posts, and patrol aircraft, but the sheer length of the American coastline made complete protection impossible.

Japan's submarine warfare strategy in 1942 focused heavily on disrupting Allied supply lines and creating psychological pressure on American civilians. The I-class submarines represented some of the most advanced underwater vessels of their era, capable of remaining at sea for months and traveling thousands of miles from their home bases. Only a few of these submarines carried aircraft, making I-25's floatplane capability exceptionally rare and strategically valuable. The concept of submarine-launched aircraft attacks was still experimental, with most naval strategists viewing such operations as reconnaissance tools rather than serious offensive weapons. Oregon's timber industry was indeed a legitimate military target, as lumber was essential for military construction projects, shipbuilding, and infrastructure development throughout the Pacific Theater.

In September 1942, Warrant Officer Nobuo Fujita carried out the only manned aerial attack on the continental United States, flying a submarine-launched floatplane over southern Oregon’s forests.

Twenty years later, Fujita returned to Oregon by invitation. Here he examines a newspaper headline from the war that reported on his audacious raid.

Did You Know? The Japanese submarine I-25, one of several vessels equipped with aircraft hangars, was the only one to launch bombing raids against the continental United States, using Nobuo Fujita's Yokosuka E14Y floatplane.

In addition to Oregon, Japanese forces later released thousands of balloon bombs across the Pacific, with several landing as far inland as Michigan; one killed six civilians in Bly, Oregon, in May 1945.

After the war, Nobuo Fujita opened a hardware store in Japan and remained in contact with Brookings, eventually funding scholarships for local students from the town he once bombed.

The exact location of Fujita's second bomb has never been determined, leading some historians to suggest it either failed to detonate or fell into an inaccessible ravine.

The bombing of Oregon was so little known at the time that some Americans learned of it only decades later, when local historical societies began collecting eyewitness accounts and preserving bomb fragments.

Today’s Reflection

The thermite bombs that fell on Mount Emily, Oregon, on September 9, 1942, were engineered to burn at over 4,000 degrees Fahrenheit. They were designed to ignite forests even under difficult conditions, spreading wildfire across miles of timber. Yet Nobuo Fujita's carefully planned attack failed not because the bombs were defective, but because recent rains had left the forest floor damp.

What looked like ordinary weather was actually perfect preparation against destruction.

"In all circumstances take up the shield of faith, with which you can extinguish all the flaming darts of the evil one" Ephesians 6:16 (NIV).

Paul's military imagery reveals a profound truth about spiritual warfare: the enemy's attacks are real and heated with destructive potential, but their success depends entirely on what kind of environment they encounter.

Satan's flaming darts come in many forms. Accusations that whisper you're beyond forgiveness. Temptations that promise satisfaction but deliver bondage. Fears that magnify problems while minimizing God's power. Lies that distort your identity and calling. These attacks are crafted to ignite, designed to spread destructive fires throughout your spiritual life.

But like those Oregon forests, the condition of your heart determines whether enemy fire takes hold.

A heart regularly soaked in repentance, humility, and God's Word becomes too damp for Satan's flames to catch. Daily confession keeps pride from creating dry kindling. Regular time in Scripture saturates the soul with truth that resists deception. Consistent prayer maintains the spiritual humidity that prevents small sparks from becoming consuming fires.

The firefighters who rushed to Mount Emily found something remarkable: the bombs had exploded with full force, but the dampness prevented any lasting damage. The enemy had done his worst, yet the prepared environment rendered his efforts futile.

This is God's design for your spiritual life. Not to shield you from every attack, but to transform you into the kind of person attacks cannot destroy.

"I have stored up your word in my heart, that I might not sin against you" Psalm 119:11 (NIV).

Notice the verb: stored up. This isn't casual exposure to Scripture but intentional saturation. Like rain soaking into forest soil, God's Word penetrates deeper than surface knowledge, creating an environment where sin struggles to take root.

Most Christians think of spiritual warfare as dramatic confrontation. Rebuking demons. Resisting temptation in moments of crisis. Fighting back when under attack. But the Oregon bombing reveals a different strategy entirely: preparation that makes attacks ineffective before they even begin.

The rain that saved Mount Emily didn't fall during the bombing. It had come days earlier, quietly soaking into the earth when no one was thinking about enemy aircraft. Similarly, the spiritual disciplines that protect you from Satan's fire don't happen in moments of crisis. They happen in the ordinary days when you choose to saturate your heart with God's truth.

This reframes everything about how you approach spiritual resilience. You're not a dry forest hoping to dodge sparks. You're called to become Spirit-soaked terrain where sparks cannot catch.

Consider what makes a heart combustible to enemy attack. Unconfessed sin creates dry undergrowth where guilt and shame easily ignite. Pride turns your accomplishments into kindling for destructive ego fires. Hidden compromise leaves secret areas vulnerable to flames of hypocrisy and deception. Neglect of spiritual disciplines creates drought conditions where any small temptation can spread quickly.

But daily repentance acts like spiritual rainfall, keeping the soil of your heart too damp for condemnation to take hold. Regular humility prevents the accumulation of pride that burns so easily when tested. Consistent time with God maintains the moisture of His presence that resists the heat of worldly pressure.

"Submit yourselves, then, to God. Resist the devil, and he will flee from you" James 4:7 (NIV).

Notice the order: submission comes first, then resistance. The submission is what creates the damp conditions. The resistance is what prevents ignition. But you can't resist effectively from a dry, unprepared heart.

Fujita returned to his submarine disappointed. His mission had technically succeeded—the bombs fell exactly where planned—but the environment refused to cooperate with his destructive intent. The forest remained standing because the damp conditions did most of the work—the firefighters who arrived found fires already struggling to spread in the moisture-soaked environment.

This is the victory God offers you. Not the absence of enemy attacks, but their complete futility against a life prepared by His Spirit.

The next time you feel overwhelmed by the intensity of spiritual warfare, remember Mount Emily. The enemy's weapons may be sophisticated and his intent destructive, but damp ground doesn't burn. A heart regularly soaked in God's presence becomes too saturated with His truth for Satan's lies to ignite.

Your daily choices to read Scripture, confess sin, and seek God's face aren't just spiritual disciplines. They're rain falling on the forest of your soul, preparing you for battles you don't even know are coming.

When the flaming darts finally arrive, they'll find a heart too damp to ignite.

As a gesture of goodwill, Fujita presented the people of Brookings with his family’s 400-year-old sword.

Practical Application

Begin each morning with what you might call "spiritual dampening" - a deliberate practice of confession and Scripture reading that saturates your heart before the day's battles begin. Spend five minutes honestly acknowledging any areas of pride, fear, or compromise from the previous day, allowing God's forgiveness to wash over these potential "dry spots" in your soul. Then read a passage of Scripture slowly, asking the Holy Spirit to let His truth soak deeply into your thinking, creating an environment where lies struggle to take root and temptations find no fuel to burn.

Closing Prayer Heavenly Father, we thank You for the profound truth that You don't just protect us from enemy fire—You transform us into hearts too damp to ignite. We confess that too often we have allowed pride, unconfessed sin, and neglect of Your Word to create dry conditions in our souls where Satan's lies can easily catch flame. Forgive us for approaching spiritual warfare as if we must fight in our own strength rather than cultivating the kind of Spirit-soaked life that renders attacks futile. Help us to see our daily disciplines not as burdens but as essential rainfall, preparing us for battles we cannot yet see. May Your Word penetrate so deeply into our hearts that when accusations come, they find soil too saturated with truth to believe lies. When temptations arrive, may they discover a soul too damp with Your presence to ignite into sin. Transform us, Lord, from dry forests hoping to dodge sparks into Spirit-prepared terrain where the enemy's fiery darts simply cannot take hold. In Jesus' name, we pray. Amen.

Final Thoughts

The most powerful defense against spiritual attack isn't found in the moment of crisis but in the daily preparation that happens when no enemy is in sight. Just as Oregon's forests were protected by rain that fell days before Fujita's bombs arrived, our hearts are safeguarded by the quiet disciplines that saturate our souls with God's presence long before Satan's fiery darts are launched. Victory in spiritual warfare is less about how fiercely we fight and more about how thoroughly we've allowed the Holy Spirit to dampen every corner of our hearts with truth, humility, and repentance. When we live this way, we discover something remarkable: the enemy's most sophisticated weapons become powerless against a life prepared by God's rain.

Also On This Date In History

Author’s Notes

