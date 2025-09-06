This is the day President William McKinley was shot by anarchist Leon Czolgosz at the Pan-American Exposition in Buffalo, New York in 1901.

In today's lesson, we will discover how five words spoken by a bleeding president revealed more about the Kingdom of God than a thousand sermons on mercy. When McKinley was shot by an anarchist at the Pan-American Exposition, his first instinct wasn't vengeance but grace—words that echo Christ's own response to His executioners. What rises to our lips when we are wounded reveals what fills our hearts, and this moment of presidential mercy challenges us to examine our own responses to betrayal and injustice.

Artist depiction of Leon Czolgosz killing President William McKinley.

"Jesus said, ‘Father, forgive them, for they do not know what they are doing.’ And they divided up his clothes by casting lots." - Luke 23:34 (NIV)

This Date in History

The handkerchief should have been the first warning. Leon Czolgosz approached the receiving line at Buffalo's Temple of Music with his right hand wrapped in white cloth, concealing what appeared to be an injury. President William McKinley, ever gracious and assuming the best of people, kindly reached for the young man's left hand instead. In that split second of misplaced compassion, two gunshots shattered the afternoon calm and changed the course of American history.

McKinley had arrived in Buffalo on September 5, 1901, for what was meant to be the crowning achievement of his presidency. The Pan-American Exposition showcased America's emergence as a global power following victory in the Spanish-American War. The 58-year-old president was at the height of his popularity, having guided the nation out of economic depression and into unprecedented prosperity. His speech the previous day to a record crowd of 116,000 had been triumphant, painting a vision of American commercial dominance and international cooperation.

The president's own background made him a symbol of American opportunity. Born into poverty in rural Ohio, McKinley briefly attended Allegheny College before illness and financial hardship ended his studies. He enlisted as a private in the 23rd Ohio Infantry and rose through the ranks to become a major, serving with distinction at battles including Antietam and Cedar Creek. After the war, he studied law and entered politics, eventually serving fourteen years in Congress before becoming Ohio's governor.

McKinley's presidency had transformed both America and the office itself. He was the first president to be filmed by motion picture cameras and to make the White House a center for modern media management. Known for his innovative "front porch" campaigns, he welcomed thousands of visitors to his home rather than traveling the country extensively. His economic policies helped consolidate recovery after the Panic of 1893, and his leadership during the Spanish-American War established the United States as a world power with territories spanning from Puerto Rico to the Philippines.

The public reception at the Temple of Music on September 6 was typical of McKinley's accessible style. Despite Secret Service concerns, he insisted on meeting ordinary Americans face-to-face. Secretary George Cortelyou had twice removed the event from the schedule, warning of security risks, but McKinley restored it both times. "No one would want to hurt me," the president had said with characteristic optimism.

Leon Czolgosz represented everything McKinley's America had left behind. The 28-year-old son of Polish immigrants had been born into the industrial poverty that McKinley's policies were trying to solve. Raised in Detroit, Czolgosz had worked in steel mills and wire factories, experiencing firsthand the brutal conditions of America's industrial revolution. The economic Panic of 1893 had cost him his job and reportedly shattered his faith in the American dream.

Czolgosz's descent into anarchism had been gradual but deliberate. He had attended socialist meetings in Cleveland, read radical newspapers, and become convinced that wealthy capitalists and their political allies were exploiting working people. The assassination of Italy's King Umberto I by anarchist Gaetano Bresci in July 1900 had particularly inspired him. When Czolgosz learned of McKinley's visit to Buffalo, he saw an opportunity to strike a blow for the oppressed.

The assassination attempt itself was almost anticlimactic. Czolgosz had arrived at the exposition gates as early as 8:30 AM, positioning himself strategically near the front of what would become a long line of well-wishers. When the public reception finally began at 4:00 PM, he had been patiently waiting for hours in the sweltering late-summer heat, his .32 caliber Iver Johnson revolver wrapped in a white handkerchief and concealed in his jacket pocket. Within ten minutes of the receiving line moving forward, at 4:07 PM, as organ music filled the ornate hall, Czolgosz reached the front of the line. McKinley extended his hand with a warm smile, and Czolgosz fired twice through the concealed handkerchief. The revolver sent one bullet glancing off McKinley's sternum and another deep into his abdomen. The president staggered backward, his face etched with shock and pain.

The New York Times later described the moment: "There was an instant of almost complete silence, like the hush that follows a clap of thunder. The president stood stock still, a look of hesitancy, almost of bewilderment, on his face. Then he retreated a step while a pallor began to steal over his features."

In almost the same instant, James "Big Jim" Parker, a very tall African American waiter who had been standing directly behind Czolgosz in line, struck the assassin and prevented him from firing a third shot. As soldiers and policemen pounced on Czolgosz and began beating him, McKinley—blood darkening his white formal vest—intervened to stop the violence. "Go easy on him, boys," the wounded president told his security detail as they wrestled Czolgosz to the ground.

Even as he collapsed, McKinley's first concern was for his wife Ida, telling his secretary, "My wife—be careful, Cortelyou, how you tell her—oh, be careful." These words, spoken while McKinley was bleeding from potentially fatal wounds, revealed the selfless character that had made him beloved by millions of Americans and would define his legacy even in death.

The aftermath unfolded with tragic inevitability. Initial reports suggested McKinley would recover, with doctors issuing increasingly optimistic bulletins as the president appeared alert and conversational. Vice President Theodore Roosevelt had rushed to Buffalo immediately after the shooting, but when McKinley appeared to be recovering by September 10, Roosevelt left for a family vacation in the Adirondack Mountains. "You may say that I am absolutely sure the president will recover," he told reporters before departing.

But primitive medical knowledge proved fatal. Doctors couldn't locate the second bullet, and despite the encouraging signs, gangrene began spreading through McKinley's abdomen. By September 13, the president's condition had become desperate as infection and blood poisoning took hold. On September 14, eight days after the shooting, McKinley died with Ida at his bedside, reportedly whispering words from his favorite hymn, "Nearer, My God, to Thee."

Roosevelt, summoned from his Mount Marcy hiking expedition by urgent telegram, was racing back through the Adirondack wilderness when he learned at a remote train station that he had become the twenty-sixth President of the United States.

President William McKinley arrives at the Temple of Music on the grounds of the Pan-American Exposition shortly before his assassination. Friday, September 6, 1901.

William McKinley at the Temple of Music on September 6, 1901. It is believed to be mere minutes before he was shot.

Historical Context

By 1901, the United States was grappling with rapid industrialization and social unrest. Labor strikes throughout the 1890s, from the Pullman Strike of 1894 to coal miner protests, exposed deep divides between workers and business leaders. Anarchist movements, gaining strength in both Europe and America, attracted disillusioned laborers who saw little relief from hardship. They posed a particular threat to world leaders: King Umberto I of Italy was assassinated in 1900, Empress Elisabeth of Austria in 1898, and President Carnot of France in 1894. The murder of Umberto I by Gaetano Bresci, who had lived in Paterson, New Jersey, along with earlier violence such as Chicago's 1886 Haymarket bombing, fueled fears that anarchism was becoming a destabilizing force.

At the same time, the Pan-American Exposition in Buffalo was meant to project an entirely different image of the nation. Electric lights powered by nearby Niagara Falls illuminated grand buildings that celebrated American ingenuity, imperial expansion, and a prosperous future. Visitors saw technological marvels, including moving sidewalks and early automobiles, presented as symbols of progress. This striking contrast—the optimism of the exposition and the radical discontent of individuals like Leon Czolgosz—underscored the tensions of the new century. While the fair showcased America as a confident world power, the assassination revealed the fragility of its social fabric and the volatility of its domestic politics.

The booking photo of Leon Czolgosz in 1901.

Did You Know? An experimental X-ray machine was on display at the Pan-American Exposition, and Thomas Edison even sent another one to Buffalo, but doctors refused to use either for fear of exposing the president to harmful radiation. With no electric lights in the emergency operating room, surgeons had to rely on a hand mirror to reflect the setting sun onto McKinley's open abdomen, leaving the fatal bullet undiscovered.

The Temple of Music, where McKinley was shot, was dismantled after the exposition ended, with final demolition in August 1903. No physical trace of the ornate building survives today, though its location is marked as part of the Theodore Roosevelt Inaugural National Historic Site.

Czolgosz's trial began just nine days after McKinley's death and lasted only eight hours, with the jury deliberating for just over 30 minutes before sentencing him to death. He was executed at Auburn Prison on October 29, 1901, only 45 days after the assassination. Authorities poured sulfuric acid into his coffin and burned his belongings to prevent his grave from becoming a shrine.

After McKinley's assassination, Congress directed the Secret Service to provide full-time presidential protection, expanding its mission beyond combating counterfeiting and increasing its funding to handle the new responsibility.

Theodore Roosevelt's sudden rise to the presidency following McKinley's death made him, at age 42, the youngest person ever to assume the office by succession—a record that still stands today.

Today’s Reflection

The words should never have come. Not from a man bleeding on the floor of the Temple of Music, his white vest darkening with blood from an assassin's bullets. Not when soldiers and policemen were pummeling Leon Czolgosz, the very man who had just tried to murder the President of the United States. Logic demanded vengeance. Justice seemed to require punishment. Yet from William McKinley's lips came something else entirely: "Go easy on him, boys."

Those five words reveal more about the Kingdom of God than a thousand sermons on mercy.

McKinley's response echoes across history to another moment of violence, another scene of blood and injustice. "Jesus said, 'Father, forgive them, for they do not know what they are doing...'" Luke 23:34 (NIV)

Christ spoke these words while nails pierced His flesh, while soldiers gambled for His clothes, while religious leaders mocked His agony. Like McKinley, Jesus could have called for retaliation. Instead, He chose mercy. This is the pattern of the Kingdom.

When we are wounded, what rises to our lips reveals what fills our hearts.

McKinley's instinct toward mercy wasn't weakness disguised as nobility. It was strength drawn from another world. The same supernatural grace that enabled Stephen to pray for his murderers while stones crushed his skull enabled a wounded president to protect his attacker from mob justice. This kind of response doesn't come naturally to fallen humanity. It comes from the Spirit of Christ within us.

We live in a culture that celebrates the victim's right to rage. Social media amplifies our outrage. Cable news profits from our anger. We're told that demanding justice means demanding blood, that showing mercy equals enabling evil. But McKinley reminds us that God's justice operates differently than human vengeance.

True justice is never divorced from mercy because both flow from the same divine heart.

"Who is a God like you, who pardons sin and forgives the transgression of the remnant of his inheritance?" Micah 7:18 (NIV)

God's justice doesn't ignore wrongdoing, but it refuses to let evil dictate the terms of His response. When we choose mercy, we're not denying justice. We're revealing a justice that goes deeper than human systems.

Most of us will never face an assassin's bullet. But all of us face smaller betrayals that test our capacity for mercy. The coworker who takes credit for our ideas. The friend who spreads gossip about us. The family member who wounds us with careless words. The spouse who breaks promises. The neighbor who makes our lives difficult.

In these moments, we have a choice. We can respond with the instinct of fallen humanity, which demands an eye for an eye. Or we can respond with the instinct of redeemed humanity, which offers mercy even when it costs us something.

This doesn't mean we ignore injustice or refuse to pursue appropriate consequences. McKinley's mercy didn't prevent Czolgosz from facing trial and execution. But it meant that justice would proceed without vengeance, that the legal system would handle punishment while the president chose forgiveness.

The challenge isn't just to admire McKinley's restraint from a comfortable distance. It's to recognize this Spirit-shaped response as something we're called to cultivate in our own lives. When someone wounds us, what instinct do we want to rise first? Retaliation or restraint? Bitterness or blessing?

Our wounds become opportunities for witness. Every betrayal is a chance to show a watching world what the gospel looks like in flesh and blood. When we choose mercy over vengeance, we declare that God's love is stronger than human hatred. We don't just talk about forgiveness. We embody it.

This is costly discipleship. Mercy always costs the one who gives it. McKinley could have let the crowd beat Czolgosz. Christ could have called down legions of angels. But both chose a harder path—the path that absorbs evil rather than multiplying it.

The question becomes personal: What rises to your lips when you are pierced? Do your words reveal a heart trained in mercy, or a heart bent on revenge? When you're wronged, do you look for ways to wound back, or do you look for ways to break the cycle of retaliation?

McKinley's "Go easy on him, boys" wasn't just a moment of presidential grace. It was a glimpse of Kingdom reality breaking into a broken world. It was an example of the gospel made visible in the midst of violence.

You carry that same opportunity in your relationships, your workplace, your family. Every offense is a chance to choose mercy. Every wound is an opportunity to respond like Christ.

The next time someone hurts you, remember the bleeding president and the crucified Savior. Both chose mercy when they could have chosen vengeance. Both showed us what it looks like to love our enemies not just in theory, but in the terrible, beautiful moment when it costs us everything.

What will you choose?

Practical Application

When you feel the sting of betrayal or injustice this week, pause before responding and ask yourself McKinley's question in reverse: "How can I go easy on them?" Choose one specific relationship where you've been wounded and consciously practice restraint over retaliation, choosing words that de-escalate rather than inflame conflict. This doesn't mean avoiding accountability or accepting continued harmful behavior, but it means responding from a heart trained in mercy rather than vengeance, allowing God's justice to work while you choose the harder path of grace.

Closing Prayer Heavenly Father, we thank You for the example of Your Son, who spoke mercy while nails pierced His hands and chose forgiveness while enemies mocked His suffering. We confess that our natural instinct when wounded is to wound back, to demand immediate justice on our terms rather than trusting Your perfect timing and righteousness. Transform our hearts to reflect Your character, that when we are pierced by betrayal or injustice, words of grace might flow from our lips rather than venom. Give us supernatural strength to choose mercy over vengeance, knowing that this costly discipleship reveals Your Kingdom to a watching world. Help us remember that our wounds are opportunities for witness, our pain a platform for displaying Your love. In the name of Jesus we pray. Amen.

Final Thoughts

The most revolutionary act in a broken world is not striking back when struck, but choosing mercy when we have every right to demand justice. McKinley's five words—"Go easy on him, boys"—echo across history as a reminder that the Kingdom of God operates by different rules than earthly kingdoms. When we choose mercy in our moments of woundedness, we don't just change the trajectory of one conflict; we reveal the heart of God to everyone watching. Our response to betrayal becomes our testimony, our reaction to injustice becomes our witness. The gospel is never more visible than when it costs us something to live it.

Also On This Date In History

