This is the day Carnation processed its first can of evaporated milk in 1899.

In today's lesson, we will explore how God's foresight guides human innovation to meet future needs. We'll examine how seemingly ordinary inventions can play crucial roles in God's long-term plans for humanity.

"I make known the end from the beginning, from ancient times, what is still to come. I say, 'My purpose will stand, and I will do all that I please.'" - Isaiah 46:10 (NIV)

On September 6, 1899, according to company records and later historical accounts, Elbridge Amos Stuart stood before a steaming vat in a modest creamery in Kent, Washington, watching the thick, creamy liquid slowly fill the first can of what would become Carnation evaporated milk. This moment, seemingly simple, would revolutionize the dairy industry and change the way Americans consumed milk for generations to come.

Stuart, a savvy entrepreneur with a background in the grocery business, had recognized an opportunity in the fledgling evaporated milk market. Born in 1856 in Adams County, Ohio, he had already made his mark in the wholesale grocery trade in Los Angeles before turning his attention to the Pacific Northwest. In 1899, Stuart, together with a group of investors, purchased a struggling creamery in Kent and established the Pacific Coast Condensed Milk Company, which would later be renamed the Carnation Company in 1919.

The concept of preserved milk products wasn't new. In 1856, Gail Borden patented a method for producing sweetened condensed milk, which used added sugar as a preservative to make the concentrated product shelf-stable. His process involved heating milk to remove much of its water content and then canning it. Decades later, evaporated milk—an unsweetened version that relied on sterilization rather than sugar—emerged as a distinct product. It was Stuart who would bring this form of milk preservation into the mainstream and turn it into a household name.

In an era when refrigeration was a luxury and fresh milk often arrived sour or contaminated, evaporated milk was nothing short of revolutionary. For urban dwellers far from dairy farms, it provided a safe, reliable source of nutrition. Mothers increasingly turned to evaporated milk, often diluted and supplemented under medical guidance, as a safer option than fresh milk that was prone to contamination, a significant concern at the time. Explorers, soldiers, and travelers found in evaporated milk a portable, durable food source that could withstand harsh conditions.

Stuart's marketing genius lay in his ability to position Carnation milk not just as a necessity, but as a premium product. The iconic slogan "Milk from Contented Cows," first used in 1907 advertising campaigns, was tied to the company’s emphasis on animal care and product quality. Later company lore attributed the phrase to a casual remark by Stuart while showing visitors the farm, and this story became a memorable part of Carnation’s long-running marketing identity.

But Stuart didn't stop there. He instituted rigorous quality control measures, ensuring that Carnation milk was consistently superior. The company worked closely with local dairy farmers under strict quality contracts, and in 1908 it established Carnation Farms in Tolt, Washington, as both a model dairy and a testing ground for quality improvements. Stuart also invested heavily in advertising, sponsoring radio shows and later, television programs, making Carnation a household name.

As Carnation's popularity grew, so did its uses. Home cooks discovered its versatility in recipes, from creamy soups to decadent desserts. During the Great Depression, evaporated milk became a crucial staple, providing affordable nutrition to struggling families. World War II further cemented its importance, with Carnation milk feeding troops abroad and civilians at home.

The success of Carnation's evaporated milk eventually spurred innovation in other areas. Over time, the company expanded into additional dairy products and, through acquisitions such as Albers Milling in 1963, into pet food brands like Friskies. By the latter half of the 20th century, the small creamery in Kent had grown into a major national company with a strong international presence, later becoming part of the Nestlé family in 1985.

The ripple effects of Stuart's innovation extended far beyond the balance sheet. Evaporated milk played a role in reducing infant mortality rates, improving nutrition in food deserts, and even contributing to the development of modern food safety standards. It changed not just how people consumed milk, but how they thought about food preservation and convenience.

As we look back on that September day in 1899, we see more than the birth of a product. We see the beginning of a shift in American food culture, a step towards the modernization of the food industry, and a testament to the power of innovation to address fundamental human needs. Elbridge Amos Stuart may not have known it then, but as he watched that first can fill with evaporated milk, he was witnessing the dawn of a new era in food technology and consumer habits.

Pacific Coast Condensed Milk Company works at Kent, Washington. Circa 1906.

Historical Context

At the turn of the twentieth century, the American food industry was in the midst of rapid change. Urbanization meant more people were living far from farms, while poor sanitation and the lack of refrigeration made fresh milk notoriously unsafe. Outbreaks of diseases like typhoid and tuberculosis were frequently linked to contaminated dairy. The push for safer, more reliable food sources led to experimentation with preservation methods, from canning vegetables to condensed and evaporated milk. Companies that could deliver both safety and convenience quickly found eager markets among city dwellers who could not depend on local milkmen for unspoiled deliveries.

At the same time, Washington state was becoming a hub for agricultural innovation. The fertile valleys near Seattle provided ample dairy supply, while railroads and shipping routes opened new access to western and international markets. Entrepreneurs like Elbridge Amos Stuart saw that evaporated milk could meet both local needs and growing demand across the country. By establishing strict quality controls and centralized production, Stuart and his company aligned with a broader national trend toward industrial food processing, which was beginning to reshape not only how food was produced but also how Americans thought about nutrition and trust in brand names.

Did You Know? In 1911, the U.S. government formally recognized evaporated milk as a safe infant food option, and it became a recommended ingredient in baby-feeding formulas before commercial infant formula was widely available.

Carnation Farms, established in 1908, was so influential in dairy science that by mid-century its herd of Holstein and Jersey cows held multiple world records for milk production.

During World War I, the U.S. Army ordered millions of cans of evaporated milk, helping the industry grow from a regional specialty to a national staple almost overnight.

By the 1920s, evaporated milk was one of the most heavily advertised grocery products in America, with Carnation sponsoring cookbooks, radio programs, and even home demonstration tours to promote new recipe uses.

When Nestlé acquired Carnation in 1985 for $3 billion, it was the largest food-company merger in U.S. history at the time, reflecting the enduring value of a brand that began in a single Washington creamery.

Today’s Reflection

In the chronicle of human history, we often encounter innovations that seem, at first glance, to be mere products of human ingenuity or happy accidents. Yet, as we reflect on the words of Isaiah we are reminded of a profound truth: God's foresight extends far beyond our limited understanding.

This verse invites us to view the unfolding of human progress through a divine lens, challenging us to discern the hand of God in the seemingly mundane developments of our world.

Consider the story of Elbridge Amos Stuart and the first can of Carnation evaporated milk, in 1899. Stuart likely saw his venture as a business opportunity, a way to preserve milk and expand its availability. Little did he know that this innovation would play a crucial role in feeding millions during the tumultuous events of the 20th century.

This pattern of divine foresight echoes throughout Scripture. Joseph's interpretation of Pharaoh's dreams led to preparations that saved countless lives during a famine (Genesis 41). The prophet Agabus foretold a severe famine, prompting the early church to prepare aid for their brethren in Judea (Acts 11:27-30). In each instance, God provided insight that allowed His people to prepare for future challenges.

Could Stuart's evaporated milk be seen as God's preparation for future needs?

During World War I, evaporated milk became a vital source of nutrition for soldiers and civilians alike. In the Great Depression, it provided an affordable, long-lasting form of sustenance for struggling families. World War II saw it distributed globally, nourishing those affected by conflict and scarcity. In each of these instances, an invention that predated these crises proved to be an essential resource.

This pattern of divine foresight isn't limited to evaporated milk. Consider how the development of penicillin in 1928 prepared the world for the medical challenges of World War II. Or how the invention of canned foods in the early 19th century would later sustain armies and populations during times of conflict and hardship. Or even how the creation of the internet, initially a military project, has revolutionized global communication and access to information.

These examples challenge us to trust in God's overarching plan. The latter part of Isaiah 46:10 assures us, "My purpose will stand, and I will do all that I please." This isn't a declaration of capricious control, but rather an affirmation of God's benevolent guidance throughout human history.

Theologian Abraham Kuyper once said, "There is not a square inch in the whole domain of our human existence over which Christ, who is Sovereign over all, does not cry, 'Mine!'" This comprehensive view of God's sovereignty invites us to see His hand not just in overtly spiritual matters, but in the full spectrum of human endeavor and innovation.

In our own lives, we may not always understand the purpose behind the events unfolding around us or the innovations emerging in our time. But we can take comfort in knowing that God sees the full timeline of history. He is weaving together human creativity, scientific discovery, and providential timing to meet future needs we can't yet foresee.

This perspective invites us to approach technological advancements and human progress with a sense of wonder, gratitude, and responsibility. It encourages us to ask: How might God be using the developments of our time to prepare for future challenges? What role might we play in this divine preparation?

Moreover, it invites us to live with both humility and purpose. Humility, because we recognize that our understanding is limited, and that God's ways are higher than our ways (Isaiah 55:9). Purpose, because we understand that our efforts, however small they may seem, could be integral to God's grand design.

As we navigate an increasingly complex and rapidly changing world, let us find comfort and motivation in the knowledge that God is already at work preparing for the needs of tomorrow. Let us approach each day as active participants in His unfolding plan, cultivating our God-given talents, pursuing innovation with integrity, and remaining open to divine guidance.

In doing so, we not only honor the God who knows "the end from the beginning," but we also position ourselves to be instruments of His providence in a world that desperately needs hope, wisdom, and divine foresight.

May this reflection deepen our trust in God's sovereign care, sharpen our discernment of His work in the world, and inspire us to live as faithful stewards of the gifts and innovations He has entrusted to us. For in recognizing God's hand in human progress, we glimpse the magnificent interplay between divine providence and human responsibility, finding our place in the grand narrative of God's redemptive work in history.

Practical Application

Reflect on your current skills, resources, or ideas. Consider how these might be used to address future needs in your community or the world. Pray for guidance in developing these gifts, asking God to reveal how they might fit into His larger plan. Then, take one concrete step towards nurturing or applying your unique abilities, trusting that God may use them in ways you can't yet foresee.

Closing Prayer Sovereign Lord, we stand in awe of Your infinite wisdom and foresight. Thank You for orchestrating human progress to meet future needs. Help us to trust in Your perfect timing and to be open to the ways You might use us in Your grand design. Guide us to develop and use our gifts for Your glory and the benefit of others. In Jesus' name, Amen.

Final Thoughts

As we reflect on God's foresight and His use of human innovation to prepare for future needs, we're reminded of the intricate interplay between divine providence and human creativity. The story of evaporated milk serves as a powerful example of how God can use seemingly ordinary inventions to meet extraordinary challenges. This perspective encourages us to approach our own talents and ideas with renewed purpose, recognizing that they may play a role in God's future plans. Let us move forward with faith, trusting in God's perfect timing and sovereignty, while actively participating in His ongoing work of preparation and provision for humanity.

