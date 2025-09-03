THIS IS THE DAY by Jason A. Clark

THIS IS THE DAY by Jason A. Clark

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Trudy's avatar
Trudy
3h

Wow, Jason, that was an incredible trip into the background of Douglass's freedom. What courage and faith is displayed there, and we rarely hear details like this. And his statue in Rochester was toppled during the crazy times in 2020? Shows you how little the rioters know about history. Thank you for your insightful writing!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
4 replies by Jason A Clark and others
Noelle S (Jennifer Incognito)'s avatar
Noelle S (Jennifer Incognito)
4h

Thank you, Jason, for sharing this story. I greatly admire Frederick Douglass but I did not know anything about Anna or her role in his freedom. I wish, as a culture, as a nation, we could achieve the dream of equality of opportunity, where we could live up to the Biblical expectation set forth in Galatians 3:28 and throughout the Bible: "There is neither Jew nor Gentile, neither slave nor free, nor is there male and female, for you are all one in Christ Jesus."

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Jason A Clark
8 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Jason A. Clark
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture