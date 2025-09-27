This is the day the Warren Commission released its 888 page report to the public concluding that Lee Harvey Oswald acted alone in assassinating President John F. Kennedy in 1964.

In today’s lesson, we will explore how the Warren Commission’s controversial “single bullet theory” reveals a dangerous pattern that extends beyond history into spiritual deception. Just as this fragile foundation supported an entire official narrative despite straining credibility, false teaching often builds complete belief systems on appealing distortions that cannot bear scrutiny. How do we distinguish between human theories requiring constant defense and God’s unshakeable truth that stands on its own?

President John F. Kennedy and First Lady Jacqueline Kennedy greet crowds from their open limousine during a motorcade through Dallas on November 22, 1963. Within moments, the scene would turn from celebration to tragedy.

“In the past God overlooked such ignorance, but now he commands all people everywhere to repent. For he has set a day when he will judge the world with justice by the man he has appointed. He has given proof of this to everyone by raising him from the dead.” - Acts 17:30-31 (NIV)

On September 27, 1964, Americans flocked to Government Printing Office outlets to purchase a freshly released volume: The Warren Report. For three dollars, citizens could buy nearly nine hundred pages promising that the mystery of John F. Kennedy’s murder had been solved and that the nation’s deepest wound might finally begin to heal.

Less than a year had passed since shots rang out in Dallas, and now the government assured the public it had the answers. For a country desperate for certainty, this was meant to be closure bound in cloth and stamped with the Great Seal of the United States.

The story of the report began the week after the gunfire in Dealey Plaza. But even before the commission was formed, the pressure was mounting. On November 29, 1963, President Lyndon B. Johnson signed Executive Order 11130, creating a special presidential commission to investigate the assassination. The country was on edge. Some feared the Soviet Union or Cuba had orchestrated the killing and America was on the brink of war. Too many questions were already being left unanswered, especially after the supposed assassin was himself murdered before revealing any information.

To head the commission, Johnson needed someone of unimpeachable reputation whose involvement could reassure both the American people and the wider world that the truth would be determined. He turned to Chief Justice Earl Warren, revered for his leadership of the Supreme Court and its landmark Brown v. Board of Education decision.

At first, Warren resisted. He was leading the nation’s highest court through a time of upheaval, and the burden was already heavy. Johnson pressed him hard, telling him—in words recalled slightly differently by various witnesses—that he had once been a soldier in World War I, but nothing he had done in uniform could compare to what his country needed from him now. Johnson warned that only Warren’s presence could prevent conspiracy theories from tearing the nation apart. Reluctantly, Warren finally agreed.

The Commission he led included prominent political figures: Senators Richard Russell and John Sherman Cooper, Representatives Gerald Ford and Hale Boggs, former World Bank president John McCloy, and former CIA director Allen Dulles. On paper, it was an impressive lineup of bipartisan statesmen.

But beneath the veneer of respectability lay conflicts that wouldn’t be exposed for years.

Allen Dulles had been forced to resign after the Bay of Pigs disaster, a failure that deeply strained his relationship with Kennedy. Now he was sitting in judgment of whether his own former agency might have been involved in the death of the president who had pushed him out. The conflict of interest was striking, yet it passed without public scrutiny.

Even more troubling was what later emerged about Gerald Ford. The future president quietly kept FBI director J. Edgar Hoover informed about the Commission’s internal deliberations. Hoover’s bureau had already rushed to its conclusion within weeks of the assassination: Oswald acted alone. Ford’s behind-the-scenes cooperation meant the very agency under review was receiving inside details of the body meant to independently verify its work.

Most telling of all were Senator Richard Russell’s private doubts. Though he served on the Commission, Russell never accepted the single-bullet theory that became central to the lone-gunman conclusion. His objections were minimized in the final publication, appearing only in muted form rather than as a prominent dissent.

The commission that was supposed to restore America’s faith in its institutions was compromised from the very beginning.

But the American public knew none of this when the massive report finally emerged. On its surface, the Warren Report looked monumental. It drew from the testimony of more than 500 witnesses, countless FBI and CIA documents, and exhaustive frame-by-frame study of Abraham Zapruder’s home movie. Yet beneath this mountain of testimony lay a theory that would haunt the commission’s credibility for decades.

The most famous was the so-called “Single Bullet Theory,” crafted by staff attorney Arlen Specter. The Commission claimed that one bullet struck Kennedy in the upper back, passed through his throat, then tore into Governor John Connally, shattering a rib, puncturing his lung, smashing his wrist, and lodging in his thigh—before being discovered later on a hospital stretcher, looking nearly undamaged. This bullet, designated Commission Exhibit 399, became a lightning rod. To many Americans, it seemed implausible that one round could do so much damage and remain nearly pristine. But without this “magic bullet,” the timing of the shots would require more than one gunman, unraveling the lone-assassin conclusion.

The evidence problems multiplied. Multiple witnesses reported hearing shots from the grassy knoll in front of the motorcade, not just from behind. Medical personnel at Parkland Hospital described a large wound in the back of Kennedy’s head that looked like an exit wound, suggesting a shot from the front. The official autopsy at Bethesda Naval Hospital was marred by mistakes, missing photographs, and contradictions in testimony.

And most damning of all, later investigations revealed that the CIA and FBI had withheld key information from the Commission. Among the suppressed details were Lee Harvey Oswald’s contacts in Mexico City with a KGB officer just weeks before the assassination, as well as covert CIA operations against Cuba and other intelligence that could have shaped the Commission’s findings.

The public’s doubts never went away. In fact, they grew. Polls soon showed that most Americans did not believe the Warren Report’s conclusion that Oswald acted alone. In the 1970s, as Watergate eroded confidence in government, Congress convened the House Select Committee on Assassinations. That body reviewed the evidence anew, uncovering the intelligence agencies’ suppression of key facts and concluding in 1979 that Kennedy was “probably assassinated as a result of a conspiracy.” However, their report stopped short of determining precisely who was involved.

What began on this day in 1964 as an attempt to heal the nation and restore trust may have achieved the opposite. The Warren Commission’s final word was meant to close the book, yet it opened decades of suspicion—suspicions about bullets and blurred films, about mobsters and spies, about the integrity of the very institutions sworn to guard the truth. The report released on September 27 promised to end the questions. Instead, it ensured that one question would haunt America indefinitely: if the Warren Commission was wrong, or even willfully misleading, then who really killed John F. Kennedy?

The report’s legacy endures not only in history books but also in the persistent shadow of distrust that colors American attitudes toward government investigations to this day.

Members of the Warren Commission presenting their report to U.S. President Lyndon B. Johnson, 1964.

Members of the Warren Commission gather during a session in Washington, D.C.. Representative Gerald Ford, seated at far left, would later become the 38th President of the United States.

Historical Context

The Warren Commission carried out its work in 1964, a year of enormous strain on American institutions. In July, President Johnson had signed the Civil Rights Act into law, landmark legislation whose passage was eased by the wave of sympathy and momentum following Kennedy’s assassination. At the same time, tensions over desegregation and racial justice made many Americans deeply skeptical of whether government leaders could be trusted to act fairly or honestly.

Abroad, the situation was equally unstable. In August 1964, Congress passed the Gulf of Tonkin Resolution, giving Johnson broad authority to escalate U.S. military involvement in Vietnam. The Cold War still defined American politics, and fear of communism fueled suspicion about foreign plots behind Kennedy’s death. Against this backdrop of racial conflict, rising war, and public unease, the Warren Report was released—not only as an investigation, but as a political instrument meant to project unity and finality in a time when the government was desperate to contain doubt.

The Warren Report, published in 1964, presented the official findings of the investigation into President Kennedy’s assassination—but its conclusions, including the controversial “single bullet theory,” were met with widespread public doubt.

Did You Know? Warren refused to allow Commission members to examine Kennedy’s autopsy photographs and X-rays, arguing they were too disturbing. Fellow commissioner John McCloy later regretted the decision, remarking, “I think that if there’s one thing that I would do over again, I would insist on those photographs and the X-rays having been produced before us.”

The Commission’s work produced an 888-page report and 26 supporting volumes containing testimony from more than 550 witnesses and thousands of documents. The Government Printing Office printed hundreds of thousands of copies of the report and several thousand complete sets of the hearings, ensuring wide circulation across the country.

The Government Printing Office sold 20,000 copies of the Warren Report on its first day of release, an unprecedented figure for a government publication in the 1960s.

Arlen Specter, who developed the single-bullet theory, later became a U.S. senator from Pennsylvania and served for three decades, often defending his controversial role in the Commission’s work.

Public skepticism toward the Warren Report was almost immediate: within two years of its release, polls showed that more than half of Americans believed there had been a conspiracy, a trend that has persisted into the present day.

Today’s Reflection

The Warren Commission’s “single bullet theory” required Americans to believe that one nearly pristine bullet had caused seven wounds in two men, defying physics and common sense. Yet this fragile foundation supported the entire official narrative of Kennedy’s assassination. When something this important rests on something so questionable, we should pay attention to the pattern.

False teaching operates exactly the same way. It builds entire systems of belief on single, appealing distortions that seem reasonable at first glance but cannot bear scrutiny.

Consider how modern spiritual deceptions work. “God just wants you to be happy” becomes the bullet that reshapes everything about sacrifice, obedience, and the cross. “Your feelings are your truth” becomes the bullet that undermines Scripture’s authority. “All paths lead to God” becomes the bullet that makes Christ’s exclusive claims irrelevant. Each sounds compassionate and reasonable, but each one, if accepted, unravels the gospel itself.

The danger isn’t that these ideas are obviously wrong. The danger is that they’re partially true, emotionally satisfying, and easier than the full truth. Just like the Warren Commission’s theory, they provide closure and comfort to people desperately wanting simple answers to complex realities.

“In the past God overlooked such ignorance, but now he commands all people everywhere to repent. For he has set a day when he will judge the world with justice by the man he has appointed. He has given proof of this to everyone by raising him from the dead.” Acts 17:30-31 (NIV)

Paul spoke these words to sophisticated Athenian intellectuals who had constructed elaborate philosophical systems to explain life without God. They had their own “single bullet theories” about existence, meaning, and truth. But Paul didn’t engage their speculation with more speculation. He pointed to something that needed no fragile supports: the resurrection of Jesus Christ.

Notice what Paul doesn’t do. He doesn’t construct a clever argument or appeal to their philosophical preferences. He doesn’t try to make Christianity more palatable by adapting it to their worldview. Instead, he declares that God has provided definitive proof through raising Jesus from the dead. This isn’t a theory requiring mental gymnastics to believe. It’s a historical fact that either happened or it didn’t.

This is what separates the gospel from every counterfeit. False teaching always requires you to ignore something, explain away something, or add something to make it work. The gospel requires none of that scaffolding. Christ died for sins, rose from the dead, and offers salvation to all who believe. No “magic bullet” theories needed.

The test for any spiritual claim is simple: Does it require you to minimize sin, reduce Christ’s uniqueness, or explain away clear Scripture? If so, you’re looking at another Warren Commission Report—impressive on the surface, but built on a foundation that cannot hold.

“See to it that no one takes you captive through hollow and deceptive philosophy, which depends on human tradition and the elemental spiritual forces of this world rather than on Christ.” Colossians 2:8 (NIV)

In our age of competing narratives and viral theories, believers face constant pressure to build their faith on fragile “bullets” that promise easy answers. Social media offers a thousand versions of Christianity, each claiming to be more loving, more inclusive, or more relevant than the last. Many require you to accept just one small compromise—one tiny bullet that seems harmless but carries explosive implications.

Attractive but hollow ideas have always existed, and they always will. What matters is whether you’ll anchor your faith to these fleeting theories or to the unshakeable truth of Christ crucified and risen. Unlike human constructs that require constant defense and explanation, the gospel stands on its own. It needs no fragile foundation because it is the foundation.

When you encounter the next appealing spiritual idea that promises to make faith easier or more acceptable, ask yourself: What would this require me to minimize, ignore, or explain away? If the answer is anything essential to the gospel, you’re looking at another single bullet theory—and it’s time to remember that God’s truth needs no such supports.

Practical Application

Before accepting any teaching about faith, Christianity, or spiritual truth, apply the “single bullet test”: identify the one core claim that everything else depends on, then examine whether that foundation requires you to minimize sin, explain away clear Scripture, or reduce Christ’s uniqueness. Practice this discernment not with a spirit of cynicism, but with the confidence that authentic truth from God will withstand scrutiny and need no fragile supports. When you discover teachings built on questionable foundations, respond not with anger but with the gospel itself, pointing others to the unshakeable proof God has given through Christ’s resurrection rather than engaging speculation with more speculation.

Closing Prayer Heavenly Father, we thank You for the solid foundation of truth You have given us in Jesus Christ, whose resurrection needs no human theories to support it. We confess that too often we are tempted by teachings that promise easy answers and comfortable conclusions, even when they require us to minimize Your Word or explain away Your truth. Help us to develop the wisdom and discernment to recognize when attractive ideas are built on fragile foundations, and give us the courage to reject them in favor of Your unshakeable gospel. Strengthen our faith to rest not on human speculation or appealing philosophies, but on the historical reality of Christ crucified and risen. May we be people who point others to Your definitive proof rather than adding our own scaffolding to Your perfect truth. In Jesus’ name, we pray. Amen.

Final Thoughts

The most dangerous deceptions aren’t the ones that are obviously false, but the ones that sound almost right and feel emotionally satisfying. In a world filled with spiritual “single bullet theories” that promise to make faith easier or more palatable, Christians must learn to distinguish between human constructs that require constant explanation and divine truth that stands on its own. The gospel needs no fragile supports because it rests on the unshakeable foundation of Christ’s resurrection—a historical reality that either happened or didn’t, requiring no mental gymnastics to accept. When we anchor our faith to this solid ground rather than to appealing but hollow philosophies, we discover that God’s truth doesn’t need our help to be believable; it simply needs our willingness to embrace it as it is.

Author’s Notes

Well, friends, there’s no easy way to say this: I’ve injured my eye again. It’s been a little over three months since I had PRK surgery in both eyes. They were finally starting to heal to the point where I could mostly see again. My vision still isn’t fully balanced—my left eye can see far but not up close, while my right eye had been doing well at both.

(Feel free to skip the next paragraph if you’re squeamish.)

During the healing process, my eyes have been extremely dry. So dry, in fact, that if I don’t use a gel lubricant at night and wear a sleep mask, my eyelids will sometimes stick to my eyeballs. It’s about as unpleasant as it sounds—waking up that way causes intense burning for hours and blurs my vision for a day or two. I’ve had minor incidents before, but a few nights ago, despite doing everything right, it happened again with my right eye—and this time, much worse. To make matters worse, my sleep mask had come off during the night, so instead of being able to slowly ease my eyes open (which usually helps), I opened them normally and my eyelid essentially tore away from the surface of my eye. (I did warn you about the squeamish part.)

The result was what my doctor called a “severe corneal abrasion,” which he explained is similar to the condition my eye was in immediately after surgery. They placed a contact lens bandage over it, but we won’t know how much this has impacted my vision until it’s removed in about a week. For now, I’m essentially blind in my right eye, and my left still can’t focus on anything up close.

I have a few posts that are nearly finished—including this one—and I’ll do my best to get them out. But you may see more reposts than I originally planned while I recover. I’ll keep you updated, and I would be deeply grateful for your prayers as I go through this. It’s painful, frustrating, and definitely testing my patience—but I’m trusting God and hanging in there.

If you’ve made it this far down the page can you do me a favor? Let me know what you thought about today’s newsletter. Leave a comment or like (❤️) this post. I would really appreciate it.

