In today’s lesson, we will explore how one man’s simple act of scattering seeds across an untamed land reveals a deeper truth about the Christian mission. What does it mean to plant the gospel in places where we may never see the results? And how can we trust God with the unseen growth that follows our faithful obedience?

This is what the kingdom of God is like. A man scatters seed on the ground. Night and day, whether he sleeps or gets up, the seed sprouts and grows, though he does not know how." - Mark 4:26-27 (NIV)

On September 26, 1774, as the American colonies teetered on the brink of revolution, a child was born in Leominster, Massachusetts, who would one day become an enduring symbol of American frontier spirit. John Chapman, later known as Johnny Appleseed, entered a world of turmoil and change, but would leave it having planted seeds of both apples and hope across the rapidly expanding American frontier.

John’s early life was marked by tragedy and resilience. His mother, Elizabeth, died in 1776 shortly after giving birth to a younger sibling, and his father, Nathaniel Chapman, served in the Continental Army during the Revolutionary War before remarrying. Growing up in this blended family, young John learned the value of adaptability and perseverance. These traits would serve him well in the years to come.

As a young man, Chapman apprenticed in an apple orchard, where he discovered his lifelong passion. The idea of becoming a traveling nurseryman wasn't just a whim; it was a calculated decision based on the realities of frontier life. Apples were a crucial crop for settlers, providing food, drink, and a tradable commodity. Chapman saw an opportunity to serve others while making a living.

In the late 1790s, Chapman began his legendary journey westward. He would travel ahead of the wave of settlers, planting nurseries and then returning years later to sell or give away the saplings. This wasn’t just about apples; it was also a way to secure legal land rights. Under the terms of frontier settlement laws in the Northwest Territory, establishing a functioning nursery could be used to demonstrate land improvement and stake a claim to the property.

Chapman’s methods were ingenious. He would collect discarded seeds from cider mills, plant them in carefully chosen locations, and protect the seedlings with fences made from brush. These weren’t the sweet apples we know today; they were small, tart fruits primarily used for hard cider, which was a staple beverage in early America and often safer to drink than untreated water on the frontier.

Religious conviction played a crucial role in shaping Chapman’s worldview, and he lived faithfully according to his beliefs. As a follower of Emanuel Swedenborg—a Swedish scientist, mystic, and theologian whose teachings emphasized the unity of nature and spirituality—Chapman’s faith inspired his gentle treatment of all living things and his simple, ascetic lifestyle. Though his spiritual views, particularly regarding the nature of God and salvation, differed significantly from traditional Christian teachings, his devotion was sincere. He often shared Swedenborgian literature along with his seedlings, preaching to settlers and Native Americans alike.

Contrary to popular belief, Chapman wasn't a poor wanderer. His nursery business was quite successful, and he owned significant tracts of land. However, he lived simply, often sleeping outdoors and wearing cast-off clothes, giving away much of his wealth to those in need.

Chapman’s travels brought him into contact with many frontier communities. Local tradition holds that he warned settlers in Mansfield, Ohio, of approaching British-allied Native forces during the War of 1812, potentially saving lives, though details of the incident remain unverified. There are accounts of him meeting with famous frontier figures like Davy Crockett, though these stories are difficult to verify and are most likely partly apocryphal.

Johnny Appleseed’s fame grew during his lifetime. Settlers eagerly anticipated his visits, not just for his saplings but for news from other parts of the frontier. His distinctive appearance—often barefoot and occasionally wearing a tin cooking pot as a hat—along with his kindness to all creatures made him a memorable figure.

Chapman is believed to have traveled thousands of miles on foot, planting nurseries across large parts of Pennsylvania, Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, and what is now eastern Iowa. While he primarily focused on apple trees, he also experimented with other fruit trees and medicinal plants to serve the needs of frontier communities.

Remarkably, some of the trees from Chapman’s original stock still survive today. One of the most famous, believed to have been planted by him in Nova, Ohio, lived to be 176 years old before dying in 2022, and its lineage continues through grafts and descendants.

John Chapman died in Fort Wayne, Indiana, in March 1845—most sources list March 18, though some accounts record March 11. His death was mourned across the frontier, with one newspaper declaring, “Johnny Appleseed is dead... He is well known through this region by his eccentricity, and the strange garb he usually wore.” But Johnny Appleseed’s influence extended far beyond his lifetime. Over the decades, his life became the subject of stories, children’s books, and folklore, cementing him as a symbol of frontier ideals: hard work, self-reliance, and generosity. His story, a blend of fact and myth, continues to captivate the American imagination, reminding us of a time when a single person with a bag of apple seeds could change the landscape of a nation.

John Chapman’s life unfolded during a transformative period in American history. Born in 1774 on the eve of the Revolution, he grew up in a society redefining itself politically and culturally. The newly independent United States was still fragile, but the ink on the Constitution (ratified in 1788) signaled the beginning of a bold democratic experiment. As the Revolutionary War ended and the Northwest Ordinance of 1787 opened vast lands beyond the Appalachian Mountains to organized settlement, the idea of a “frontier” took hold in the national imagination. Land ownership, self-reliance, and westward movement became central to the American identity, and pioneers sought crops—like apples—that could thrive in rugged conditions and support both daily life and economic exchange.

This was also a time of profound social and spiritual change. The Second Great Awakening, beginning in the early 1800s, swept across the frontier, emphasizing personal faith and missionary zeal—an atmosphere that deeply influenced Chapman’s Swedenborgian beliefs and his habit of distributing religious literature along with seeds. Meanwhile, Native nations faced immense pressure as U.S. expansion pushed them westward, often resulting in conflict, displacement, and cultural upheaval. Chapman’s role as a peaceful traveler and occasional intermediary reflected a rare posture of coexistence amid this turbulent backdrop. His work was not merely agricultural; it intersected with the great forces shaping a young nation’s character—expansion, faith, survival, and the relentless push into unknown lands.

Did You Know? Because apple trees took years to mature, frontier law typically gave claimants three to five years to show “improvement” on their land—a timeline that perfectly suited Chapman’s business model, since he could plant a nursery and return years later to sell mature saplings.

Because apples grown from seed rarely resemble their parent fruit—each seed produces a genetically unique tree—Chapman’s plantings often yielded small, sour apples used almost exclusively for fermenting cider. This genetic variability is why nearly all modern commercial apple varieties are grown from grafts rather than seeds, a practice that ensures the fruit remains consistent in taste and quality from generation to generation.

Chapman’s Swedenborgian faith taught that animals possessed spiritual significance, and he was known to preach that kindness to even the smallest creatures reflected divine order. He once reportedly halted a campfire to spare a colony of mosquitoes.

Several of Chapman’s landholdings were lost after his death because he never formally registered them with state authorities, a common problem for frontier entrepreneurs who relied on informal agreements and local records.

By the 1830s, Chapman had become a recognizable folk figure even in his lifetime, with newspapers and local accounts portraying him as a wandering “apple missionary,” decades before the legend was embellished in 19th- and 20th-century children’s literature.

In the expanding American frontier, John Chapman—better known as Johnny Appleseed—moved with quiet purpose, scattering seeds across untamed landscapes. He often returned to tend his nurseries and sell young saplings, but he couldn’t always predict which would flourish or how far their fruit might reach. Some would thrive and nourish communities for generations. Others would wither unseen. Yet he planted anyway.

That image of faithful sowing, even without certainty of the outcome, offers a powerful parallel to our calling as followers of Christ. We, too, are planters. We scatter the good news of God’s kingdom into the soil of human hearts, often without knowing where or how it will grow.

Jesus uses this same imagery in the Gospel of Mark: “This is what the kingdom of God is like. A man scatters seed on the ground. Night and day, whether he sleeps or gets up, the seed sprouts and grows, though he does not know how.” Mark 4:26–27 (NIV)

The beauty of this parable is that it shifts the focus from what we control to what God does. We plant, but we do not cause the seed to grow. We share the Word, but we cannot make it take root. The mysterious work of transformation belongs to God alone.

Still, we are called to readiness. Peter writes, “Always be prepared to give an answer to everyone who asks you to give the reason for the hope that you have.” 1 Peter 3:15 (NIV)

Like a sower carrying a pouch full of seed, we are to move through life prepared to plant truth wherever the opportunity arises—in conversations, in acts of kindness, in moments when courage is required.

Yet we often hesitate. We fear our words will fall on deaf ears, or that our efforts will appear fruitless. We may share our testimony, invite someone to church, or speak a word of hope—and see nothing change. It can feel like we’ve wasted our time. But just as Johnny Appleseed continued planting with patient persistence, we too are called to perseverance. Our task is obedience, not outcome.

Paul reminds the Corinthian church of this very truth: “I planted the seed, Apollos watered it, but God has been making it grow.” 1 Corinthians 3:6 (NIV)

The results of gospel work are never in our hands—and that is good news. It frees us from the pressure of performance and invites us into joyful participation in what God is already doing.

Isaiah gives us an even deeper assurance: “So is my word that goes out from my mouth: It will not return to me empty, but will accomplish what I desire and achieve the purpose for which I sent it.” Isaiah 55:11 (NIV)

God’s Word is never wasted. It never vanishes into the soil without effect. Even when we cannot see the fruit, it is at work beneath the surface, breaking through hardened ground, preparing for growth in its season.

Our lives themselves are a form of planting. When we show love to those who wrong us, when we practice integrity in hidden places, when we choose joy in the midst of suffering, we scatter seeds of curiosity in the hearts of those watching. They may not ask about our faith immediately, but the Spirit often uses those seeds to awaken deeper questions over time.

Johnny Appleseed also teaches us something about the scope of our sowing. He didn’t limit his planting to rich, promising soil. He cast his seeds widely—on hillsides and riverbanks, in clearings and along trails—trusting that some would take root where he least expected. We’re called to do the same. The gospel is not meant only for those we think are “ready.” It is for all people, and our role is to scatter it broadly and faithfully.

Because here is the truth: we are not responsible for the harvest. We are responsible for the planting.

So plant the seed of grace in conversation. Plant the seed of mercy in how you treat a stranger. Plant the seed of hope in a world desperate for light. And then trust the God who makes all things grow.

You may never see the orchard that springs from what you sow. But eternity will.

Set aside time this week to intentionally “plant” one gospel seed where you normally might stay silent. This could mean initiating a brief, hope-filled conversation with someone, writing a short note of encouragement that points gently toward God, or choosing to respond with unexpected grace in a situation that would usually frustrate you. Do not measure the result. Instead, deliberately hand the outcome back to God in prayer, reminding yourself that your responsibility is to sow, not to harvest. As you practice this discipline, reflect on how it reshapes your understanding of obedience, trust, and what faithful witness really means.

Closing Prayer Heavenly Father, we thank You for the privilege of being sowers in Your kingdom, entrusted with the seeds of truth and grace that You alone can make grow. We confess how easily we become discouraged when we do not see immediate results, and how often we allow fear or doubt to silence our witness. Teach us to trust Your unseen work, to rest in Your sovereign timing, and to find joy in simply planting the seeds You have placed in our hands. Shape our hearts to obey without hesitation, to sow widely and generously, and to believe that every word spoken in faith will be used for Your glory. Strengthen us to persevere, to trust in Your promises, and to rejoice in the harvest You are already preparing. In Jesus' name, we pray. Amen.

The kingdom of God grows in ways we cannot predict and often cannot see. Our task is not to control the soil or engineer the harvest but to scatter the seed faithfully and trust the One who gives it life. Every conversation that points to Christ, every act of mercy that reflects His heart, and every choice to love when it is difficult becomes a sacred planting that God can use. Some seeds will sprout quickly, others may lie hidden for years, and many we may never see bear fruit at all. But the true measure of faithfulness is not visibility—it is obedience. And when our obedience meets God’s power, eternity is changed in ways far beyond our view.

As you probably know, I’ve been revisiting posts from a year ago—not because I’ve run out of new things to say, but because life is full and I don’t always have time to write something entirely new. Daily writing is deeply meaningful to me, but it’s also demanding, and revisiting past work allows me to keep showing up with words that still matter.

Today’s piece is a little different. It’s a revised repost with a few small updates, and I’m experimenting with how I share these older reflections. Recently, I’ve simply linked back to the original article, but I’ve noticed that most readers—especially those who follow along by email—rarely click through to read it. This version includes the full reflection here so you don’t have to leave the page, which I hope will make it easier to engage with the story and its message.

This reflection was first published on this date last year, draws from the life of Johnny Appleseed—a man who planted seeds he might never see grow—to remind us of our own calling to sow the gospel without demanding immediate results. It’s a story about trust: trust that God is at work when we cannot see it, and trust that our obedience is never wasted, even when the harvest seems far away.

