This is the day Vasco Núñez de Balboa became the first European to reach the Pacific Ocean from the New World in 1513.

In today’s lesson, we will consider how a bold discovery in the New World mirrors the way God reveals Himself in our lives. What do we do with the spiritual landmarks He gives us, the moments when His hand is unmistakable? And how might remembering those moments carry us through the seasons when our faith feels thin?

This Date in History

On September 25, 1513, Vasco Núñez de Balboa stood atop a mountain peak in Panama, his heart pounding with anticipation. As he gazed westward, the glint of sunlight on water caught his eye. There it was—the vast, unknown expanse he would call the “South Sea” (Mar del Sur), the body of water we now know as the Pacific Ocean, stretching endlessly before him. In that moment, Balboa became the first European to set eyes on this ocean from the shores of the New World, forever changing the course of history.

Vasco Núñez de Balboa was born in 1475 in Jerez de los Caballeros, Spain, to a family of minor nobility but sought greater fortunes across the Atlantic. In 1500, he sailed with Rodrigo de Bastidas on a voyage that explored the coasts of present-day Colombia and Panama. He later settled in Hispaniola, where his ambitions outpaced his means and debts began to mount. In 1510, desperate for a fresh start, he secretly boarded a ship bound for San Sebastián, a struggling Spanish outpost on the coast of present-day Colombia.

Fate intervened when the ship, led by Martín Fernández de Enciso, diverted to Darién on the Isthmus of Panama. Initially, Balboa faced potential punishment for stowing away, as such actions were typically met with severe consequences. However, when the expedition encountered difficulties, Balboa's knowledge of the region, gained from his previous explorations, proved invaluable. His tactical insights and leadership skills during conflicts with indigenous groups quickly earned him the respect of the crew and Enciso himself. This dramatic reversal of fortune allowed Balboa to not only avoid punishment but to rapidly ascend the ranks of the expedition. His growing influence among the colonists, coupled with political maneuvering against the increasingly unpopular Enciso, eventually led to Balboa becoming governor of the newly established colony of Santa María la Antigua del Darién.

It was in Darién that Balboa first heard tantalizing rumors from the indigenous people about a great sea to the south and lands rich with gold. These stories ignited his imagination and ambition, spurring him to organize an expedition to find this fabled ocean.

On September 1, 1513, Balboa set out with a force of roughly 190 Spaniards and more than a thousand indigenous allies and porters. The expedition faced daunting challenges as they hacked their way through the dense, unforgiving jungle of the isthmus. Poisonous snakes, disease-carrying insects, and intermittent clashes with resisting groups threatened their progress at every turn, even as other tribes offered crucial support.

Among Balboa's company was Francisco Pizarro, who would later conquer the Inca Empire. The expedition also relied heavily on indigenous guides, whose knowledge of the terrain proved crucial to their survival. However, the relationship between the Spanish and the native populations was complex and often fraught with tension.

As they neared their goal, Balboa pressed ahead with a small advance party, determined to secure his place in history. When he glimpsed the South Sea, he quickly summoned the rest of his men to witness the momentous sight. Four days later, on September 29, Balboa reached the shore, wading into the water fully armed and armored to perform a ceremony claiming possession of the ocean for Spain.

The discovery had far-reaching consequences. While it did not fully resolve debates about whether the Americas were connected to Asia, it proved that a vast and separate ocean lay to the west. The strategic importance of the isthmus as a narrow strip of land connecting two oceans became immediately apparent to the Spanish crown.

For the indigenous peoples of the region, Balboa's discovery marked the beginning of a tumultuous era. The Cueva people, who inhabited much of Panama at the time, found their lives irrevocably changed by the influx of Spanish colonizers. While some tribes initially allied with the Spanish, others fiercely resisted the encroachment on their lands.

Balboa’s triumph quickly gave way to bitter rivalries. The arrival of Pedro Arias de Ávila, known as Pedrarias, as the new governor of Darién placed him under constant suspicion. Accusations of treason eventually sealed his fate: in 1518 he was arrested, and in January 1519 he was publicly beheaded, a casualty of the ruthless politics that defined Spain’s colonial expansion.

In the years following Balboa's discovery, the isthmus became a crucial link in Spain's growing empire. Panama City was founded in 1519, serving as a vital transshipment point for gold and silver extracted from Peru. The dream of a water passage across the isthmus persisted, eventually leading to the construction of the Panama Canal four centuries later.

Balboa’s achievement opened the way for further Spanish expeditions along the Pacific coast of the Americas. Within a decade, Ferdinand Magellan would cross the same ocean on his circumnavigation of the globe, and in the following years Spanish forces would march into South America to topple the Inca Empire.

Today, Balboa is remembered as a complex figure: a daring explorer who expanded the boundaries of known geography, but also a conquistador whose arrival heralded a new era of colonization in the Americas. His sighting of the Pacific Ocean was a watershed moment in world history. It marked the point when European understanding of the globe fundamentally changed and ushered in a new age of exploration, empire, and cultural exchange.

Historical Context

By 1513, the Age of Exploration had already begun reshaping Europe’s view of the world. Spain and Portugal, the two dominant seafaring nations, were racing to extend their influence after the Treaty of Tordesillas (1494) divided much of the non-European world between them. For Spain, the Caribbean islands had become staging grounds for further expeditions, while rumors of vast wealth on the mainland lured ambitious men like Vasco Núñez de Balboa to seek fortune and glory. The desire to find direct access to Asia’s trade goods—especially spices and silk—gave urgency to these efforts, as European powers hoped to bypass existing overland and Mediterranean routes dominated by Arab and Venetian traders.

At the same time, the Americas were home to diverse and sophisticated civilizations, from the Aztec Empire in Mexico to the Inca Empire in South America. The Isthmus of Panama, where Balboa led his crossing, was inhabited by the Cueva people and other indigenous groups who were already contending with the violence, alliances, and upheavals brought by early European arrivals. The discovery of the Pacific Ocean, which Balboa called the Mar del Sur, highlighted the immense geographical scale of the Americas and suggested the possibility of linking two oceans through a relatively narrow strip of land. Within decades, the isthmus became one of the most strategic corridors in Spain’s growing empire, tying Balboa’s 1513 expedition to the broader rise of European global power.

Portrayal of Vasco Núñez de Balboa’s execution.

Did You Know? Balboa’s expedition included one of the earliest documented cases of a dog being treated as a soldier; his mastiff, Leoncico, fought in battles and was awarded a share of plunder alongside human companions.

The Spanish Crown later established the position of Adelantado del Mar del Sur (Governor of the South Sea), a title first given to Balboa after his expedition, though he would not live long enough to exercise the full authority it implied.

Balboa’s crossing of the isthmus in 1513 inspired cartographers to redraw maps of the known world, though many European maps continued to underestimate the Pacific’s true size until well into the 16th century.

The same year Balboa sighted the Pacific, Juan Ponce de León received royal permission to explore and colonize what became known as Florida, showing how Spain’s ambitions were expanding on multiple fronts simultaneously.

After Balboa’s death in 1519, his former subordinate Francisco Pizarro rose in prominence and just over a decade later launched the expedition that brought down the Inca Empire, directly linking Balboa’s discovery to the next great phase of Spanish conquest.

Today’s Reflection

The moment Vasco Núñez de Balboa first laid eyes on the vast expanse of the Pacific Ocean, he knew he was witnessing something extraordinary. His discovery would forever alter the course of history, reshaping how Europeans understood the world.

In much the same way, our spiritual journeys are marked by moments of revelation and transformation—occasions when we glimpse the greatness of God or experience His presence in a way that cannot be forgotten. These are the turning points of faith, moments that widen our vision and give us a deeper sense of God’s purpose.

Think of Balboa standing on a ridge in Panama, realizing for the first time that an entire ocean stretched before him. He had crossed difficult terrain to reach that point. The sight was not only breathtaking; it was world-changing. In our own lives, when we encounter God in unmistakable ways, those moments reshape the map of our faith. We cannot see life the same way again.

In the book of Joshua, we find a striking parallel. After the Israelites crossed the Jordan River on dry ground—a miracle echoing the parting of the Red Sea—God commanded Joshua to set up a memorial of twelve stones.

"He said to the Israelites, 'In the future when your descendants ask their parents, "What do these stones mean?" tell them, "Israel crossed the Jordan on dry ground."'" Joshua 4:21-22 (NIV)

This memorial was not a decoration. It was a witness. It gave the people a way to remember God’s power and to pass that story to their children. The stones turned a fleeting moment into an enduring testimony.

We may not build stone monuments in our backyards, but we still carry the responsibility of remembrance. Each of us has markers of God’s work—times when He proved faithful, guided us through uncertainty, or answered prayers in ways we could not explain. These are our “Pacific Ocean moments,” our personal reminders that God is alive, present, and active.

Perhaps you remember the first time you grasped that Christ died for you personally. Or the comfort of His presence in the middle of grief. Or the unmistakable guidance that came when you stood at a crossroads. These experiences are not small. They are anchors in the shifting tides of life.

The psalmist captures this calling clearly: "We will tell the next generation the praiseworthy deeds of the Lord, his power, and the wonders he has done." Psalm 78:4 (NIV) Our stories of God’s faithfulness are not meant to be hidden. They are meant to be spoken, remembered, and shared so that others may find encouragement.

Balboa’s discovery did not end with the view from the mountaintop. It opened the way for new journeys, new risks, and new horizons. So it is with our spiritual landmarks. They are not the finish line, but the beginning of new chapters—opportunities to trust God more deeply, to serve more faithfully, and to know Him more fully.

But here is the challenge: in a world that runs fast, it is easy to forget. Days blur into weeks, worries multiply, and our vision narrows. That is why remembering matters. When doubts creep in, recalling those landmarks steadies us. When the future feels uncertain, revisiting God’s past faithfulness restores our hope.

The apostle Paul echoes this theme when he writes, “being confident of this, that he who began a good work in you will carry it on to completion until the day of Christ Jesus.” Philippians 1:6 (NIV) The God who revealed Himself before will continue His work now and in the days to come. Our landmarks point not only backward but also forward, reminding us that God’s story with us is still unfolding.

So pause and ask: what are the stones in your life? Where are the seas you have first glimpsed, the moments when God showed you His power or mercy? Do not let them fade into memory. Mark them. Write them down. Share them with those who need hope. Return to them when faith feels thin.

Every spiritual landmark is worth cherishing. Like Balboa’s Pacific or Joshua’s stones, they tell us where we have been, they steady us in the present, and they point us toward the future with confidence.

They remind us that God is faithful. Always.

Practical Application

Choose one specific moment from your past when you knew God was at work—whether through answered prayer, unexpected provision, or a clear sense of His presence—and write it down in a journal with as much detail as possible. Then, create a visible reminder of it in your daily life, such as a simple symbol on your desk or a note on your mirror, so that each time you see it you recall God’s faithfulness and let that memory strengthen your trust for the future.

Closing Prayer Father, we thank You for the moments when You have made Your presence unmistakably clear, for the times when You lifted our eyes and showed us that You are greater than our doubts and larger than our fears. You are the God who calls us to remember, who turns fleeting experiences into lasting testimonies of Your faithfulness. Teach us to mark these holy moments, to treasure them in our hearts, and to let them shape how we see You in the present. Guide us to return often to the places where You have spoken, to rest in the assurance that You never change, and to share the stories of Your goodness with boldness and gratitude. Strengthen us to trust that the God who worked in our past will continue His work today and complete it in the days ahead. We praise You as the One who anchors us in every season, and we pray this in Jesus’ name. Amen.

Final Thoughts

Every believer’s journey is shaped by moments when God reveals Himself in ways too clear to ignore. These landmarks of faith are not accidents, nor are they meant to fade into memory. They are reminders that the God who spoke yesterday still speaks today, and that His work in us is not finished. To forget them is to lose sight of His presence; to remember them is to find strength for the road ahead. The key is not simply to admire what He has done but to let it fuel our trust in what He will do. Faith grows not only by looking forward in hope but by looking back in gratitude. The same God who parted the waters and opened the seas continues to lead His people, step by step, into promises yet unseen.

Community Engagement

Share your thoughts or use these questions to get the conversation started.

What historical discovery or event has had a significant impact on your understanding of the world? What is a spiritual "landmark" in your life that you often reflect on, and how has it shaped your faith journey? How do you practically remember and celebrate God's faithfulness in your life? In what ways can sharing our spiritual milestones encourage and strengthen others in their faith?

In tomorrow's lesson, we'll uncover how a humble seed-planter's life work mirrors our spiritual calling. Are you ready to explore how small, faithful acts can yield a harvest beyond our imagination?