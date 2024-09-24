THIS IS THE DAY by Jason A. Clark

THIS IS THE DAY by Jason A. Clark

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Art Hutchinson's avatar
Art Hutchinson
Sep 24, 2024

Dr. Seuss was one of the most brilliant Christian artists of our time. I say that advisedly, having come to delight in how he worked--like any true master of literary craft--on many levels at once. Like Charles Schulz, who also worked from a Christian worldview, Geisel's brilliance is also evident, IMHO, in his ability to get past secularist gatekeepers, under the 'radar' of a culture that wants to take their works as mere fun children's tales. In that, the Seuss cancellation scandal of a couple years back is instructive.

Two examples among many:

1) In addition to the Japanese origin you mention, Jason, Horton Hears a Who can be read as an anti-abortion allegory. Try it and see if I'm wrong. I once dropped that frame on a bunch of middle school parents at a final dress rehearsal for my daughter's super-left-secular-public school production of HHAW; their jaws dropped to the floor. They saw it. And they hated it.

2) The Cat in the Hat can be read as an allegory for our total inability clean up our own sin. The penny dropped for me when I read to my oldest grandson the alphabet litany of cats--which, spoiler alert, ends with a great big instant-mysterious relief-inducing cleansing of everything--on the same day that I'd read the first chapter of Revelation, verse eight of which reads: “I AM The Alpha and The Omega,” says the Lord God, “who is and who was and who is to come, the Almighty.” I.e., My image spans the alphabet, and time. I'm in control. Then the Cat in the Hat COMES BACK.

Think about it and smile. Geisel was an out-and-out genius.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies by Jason A Clark and others
Jeff Johnson's avatar
Jeff Johnson
Sep 24, 2024

There's really no way to gauge accurately just how much of a difference this man's writing of children's books has had on people's desire and willingness to read. I'm 69 and still remember vividly many of the poetic lines of his writings. I suppose we'll never see another like him, but oh how we need more.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies by Jason A Clark and others
8 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Jason A. Clark
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture