THIS IS THE DAY by Jason A. Clark

THIS IS THE DAY by Jason A. Clark

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Jim McCraigh's avatar
Jim McCraigh
Sep 23, 2024

Still scratching my head over. "Jones suffered from severe seasickness throughout his career"! Perseverance for sure!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
1 more comment...

No posts

© 2025 Jason A. Clark
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture