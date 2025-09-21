Author’s Note

From time to time, I share a reflection from the archive. Daily writing is both a joy and a discipline, but it can also be demanding. Returning to something I wrote a year ago gives me a way to keep showing up with words that matter without forcing what would feel rushed or thin. These reposts were first published on this same date last year, and I’ve found that they often speak in new ways the second time around, as life and faith offer us fresh perspective.

Today’s reflection looks back at the day Benedict Arnold betrayed West Point, trading loyalty and honor for promises that would never satisfy. His story raises unsettling questions about temptation, about the power of illusion, and about the choices we make when disappointment and desire collide. It invites us to consider how easily we can be drawn in by what glitters, and what it takes to see through the lie.

If you’ve made it this far down the page can you do me a favor? Let me know what you thought about today’s newsletter. Leave a comment or like (❤️) this post. I would really appreciate it.

Share