This is the day 20-year-old Navy pilot George H.W. Bush bailed from his burning torpedo bomber after being shot down over the Pacific during a bombing mission against Japanese installations on Chichi Jima in 1944.

In today's lesson, we will explore how a young Navy pilot's four desperate hours floating in enemy waters revealed a profound truth about God's grace—that divine presence becomes most real not when danger disappears, but when human solutions fail completely. What does it mean when God meets us in our darkest valleys rather than simply rescuing us from them? How do we recognize sustaining grace when circumstances remain unchanged and hope seems impossible?

A Grumman TBM Avenger torpedo bomber in flight over the Pacific during World War II — the same aircraft type flown by Lt. (jg) George H.W. Bush on his fateful mission over Chichi Jima in 1944.

"We were under great pressure, far beyond our ability to endure, so that we despaired of life itself. Indeed, we felt we had received the sentence of death. But this happened that we might not rely on ourselves but on God, who raises the dead." - 2 Corinthians 1:8-9 (NIV)

Lieutenant Junior Grade George H.W. Bush felt the Avenger torpedo bomber shudder violently as Japanese anti-aircraft fire found its mark. Smoke began pouring into the cockpit of his Grumman TBM Avenger as flames erupted from the engine. Despite the mortal damage to his aircraft, the 20-year-old pilot from Greenwich, Connecticut, maintained his course toward the target on Chichi Jima. He had a mission to complete, and two crewmates whose lives depended on his split-second decisions in the next few moments.

Three years earlier, Bush had enlisted in the Navy immediately after graduating from Phillips Academy in June 1942. He became one of the youngest naval aviators in history, earning his wings and commission just three days before his 19th birthday. The lanky pilot, nicknamed "Skin" by his squadron mates, had already proven himself during months of combat operations aboard the USS San Jacinto. His torpedo squadron, VT-51, was part of the massive Task Force 58 that had been systematically destroying Japanese strongholds across the Pacific.

The mission on September 2, 1944, targeted a critical Japanese radio transmitter on Chichi Jima, the largest island in the Bonin chain. This heavily fortified outpost served as a crucial communication hub for enemy forces throughout the region. Bush piloted one of four aircraft from his squadron assigned to destroy the installation. His crew consisted of radioman Second Class John Delaney and Lieutenant (junior grade) William White, both experienced airmen who trusted their young pilot's judgment completely.

As anti-aircraft shells exploded around his aircraft during the bombing run, Bush maintained steady nerves and precise control. Even with his engine ablaze and the cockpit filling with choking smoke, he stayed on target long enough to release his bombs before attempting to return to the safety of open water. Bush believed his ordnance had damaged the radio transmitter and surrounding installations, though post-strike reports would later indicate the results were mixed. His Avenger was now a flying torch, and he knew they had mere minutes before the aircraft would become uncontrollable.

Bush faced an agonizing choice. Japanese forces on Chichi Jima had a reputation for executing captured American airmen, often after subjecting them to brutal torture. Eight other American pilots shot down over the island would later be murdered and cannibalized by their captors. But attempting to nurse the burning aircraft back to the USS San Jacinto, still dozens of miles away, meant almost certain death for all three men. Bush made his decision: he would get the plane as far from the island as possible before ordering his crew to bail out.

Racing against time and fire, Bush coaxed every mile he could from the dying Avenger. When the flames became unbearable and the controls began failing, he gave the order to abandon aircraft. What happened next remains uncertain according to Navy records. Bush later reported seeing one parachute emerge from the aircraft that failed to open properly, streaming uselessly behind the falling figure. Whether Delaney or White actually managed to bail out at all remains unclear to historians. Both men were officially listed as killed in action, cause unknown.

Bush himself barely escaped the doomed aircraft. As he bailed out, his parachute caught briefly on the Avenger's tail, tearing the fabric before he broke free. He plunged into the Pacific Ocean, his life vest keeping him afloat as he struggled toward an inflatable raft that had deployed from his survival gear. By his own later recollection, he suffered minor injuries and was badly shaken, reportedly bleeding from his forehead and vomiting from a combination of seawater, fear, and adrenaline.

For four harrowing hours, Bush floated alone on the vast Pacific while Japanese boats from Chichi Jima attempted to capture him. American fighter planes from his task force dove repeatedly to strafe the enemy vessels, keeping them at bay while radioing Bush's position to any friendly submarines in the area. The young pilot remained conscious and alert, despite his injuries and the psychological trauma of losing his crewmates. He had no way of knowing whether rescue would arrive before the Japanese boats reached him.

The submarine USS Finback, commanded by Lieutenant Commander Robert R.W. Williams Jr., received Bush's coordinates and raced to his position. Williams later recalled spotting the lone figure on the life raft through his periscope and ordering the submarine to surface immediately. Bush's first sight of the Finback breaking through the ocean surface brought overwhelming relief, though he initially wondered whether it was American or Japanese. Within minutes, the submarine crew hauled the exhausted and traumatized pilot to safety.

Bush spent 30 days aboard the Finback, continuing his recovery while the submarine completed its patrol mission. The experience of being depth-charged and bombed while underwater proved almost as terrifying as his aerial combat, but it gave him profound respect for the submariners who risked their lives to save downed aviators. When he finally returned to the USS San Jacinto, Bush resumed flying combat missions, eventually completing 58 sorties and earning the Distinguished Flying Cross, three Air Medals, and other commendations for his service.

The events of September 2, 1944, would haunt and shape Bush for the rest of his life. The loss of Delaney and White weighed heavily on his conscience, even as he recognized that his decision to get the aircraft over water likely prevented all three men from being captured and tortured by Japanese forces. This brush with death, combined with the responsibility he felt for his crew's fate, would influence his approach to leadership and decision-making throughout his subsequent career in public service, culminating in his presidency from 1989 to 1993.

This famous photo shows George H.W. Bush seated in the cockpit of his Grumman TBM Avenger, which he had named “Barbara III” after his then-fiancée (later wife), Barbara Pierce.

The moment George H. W. Bush was rescued from his life raft by the USS Finback .

In September 1944, the Pacific War had reached a critical turning point as American forces systematically targeted Japanese strongholds throughout the Bonin and Volcano Islands. The assault on Chichi Jima represented part of a broader strategy to neutralize Japanese communication networks and airfields that could threaten the planned invasion of the Philippines. Task Force 58, the largest naval force ever assembled at that time, had been conducting these operations since early 1944, with carrier-based aircraft flying some of the most dangerous missions of the war. Aviation casualties were staggering, with Bush's squadron alone suffering a 300 percent casualty rate among its pilots during 1944.

The Chichi Jima garrison had become increasingly desperate and brutal as American forces tightened their grip on Japanese-held territory. Unknown to Bush and his fellow aviators at the time, captured American airmen on the island faced a horrific fate that would later be revealed during war crimes trials. The Japanese commander, Lieutenant General Yoshio Tachibana, had ordered the execution of captured pilots, and several officers had cannibalized parts of the victims' bodies. Bush's escape from this gruesome destiny was aided by the U.S. Navy's submarine lifeguard service, a coordinated rescue operation that stationed submarines near strike zones specifically to recover downed aviators. This innovative program saved hundreds of American lives during the Pacific campaign, though it could not prevent the approximately 100,000 U.S. airmen who died during World War II, representing nearly one-quarter of all American fatalities in the conflict.

George H.W. Bush, then a young Navy pilot, writes notes in the cockpit of his Grumman TBM Avenger during World War II. At just 20 years old, Bush was among the youngest naval aviators in U.S. history.

Did You Know? The USS San Jacinto was one of the smallest aircraft carriers in the Pacific fleet, classified as a light carrier (CVL-30) that had originally been designed as a cruiser before conversion, making Bush's torpedo bomber operations particularly challenging due to the ship's limited deck space.

The TBM Avenger torpedo bomber that Bush flew was the heaviest single-engine aircraft the Navy operated from carriers during World War II, weighing over 17,000 pounds when fully loaded and requiring catapult launches from smaller carriers like the San Jacinto.

Bush's 30-day stay aboard the USS Finback made him one of the few aviators to experience both carrier aviation and submarine warfare firsthand, giving him unusual perspective on two very different aspects of naval combat.

While training as a naval aviator, Bush survived a crash landing during a practice flight in 1943 when his plane's engine failed. He ditched in the water near Norfolk, Virginia, and was rescued by a nearby destroyer — an early brush with death that foreshadowed his later ordeal at Chichi Jima.

On one combat mission before Chichi Jima, Bush brought his Avenger back to the San Jacinto riddled with more than 100 holes from enemy fire. Despite shredded control surfaces and failing instruments, he landed safely, earning a reputation among his squadron as calm and unshakable under fire.

For four agonizing hours, George H.W. Bush faced the very real possibility that he would either be captured and tortured to death or he would simply disappear forever beneath the Pacific waves. His aircraft had plunged into the ocean in flames. His two crewmates were dead. The enemy forces were all around, searching relentlessly for survivors. He had no assurance that rescue would come. And yet, in that moment of absolute helplessness, something greater than fear began to take hold. God's presence didn't immediately remove him from the danger, but it did meet him in the middle of it.

"We were under great pressure, far beyond our ability to endure, so that we despaired of life itself. Indeed, we felt we had received the sentence of death. But this happened that we might not rely on ourselves but on God, who raises the dead." 2 Corinthians 1:8-9 (NIV)

Paul's words echo across the centuries, giving voice to the same spiritual reality Bush would later describe: God's presence can become most real when the situation seems most desperate. This isn't the comfortable theology we sometimes imagine, where faith is only considered successful if it leads to safety and blessing. Instead, Bush's experience reveals a crucial truth about how God works. Divine presence doesn't always manifest as immediate rescue or supernatural intervention. The submarine that pulled Bush from the water appeared hours later. In the meantime, Bush had to endure through the waiting.

But God doesn't abandon us in times of distress. Instead, His nearness often shows itself in quieter, less dramatic ways—not by removing the storm, but by giving what we need to endure it.

Sometimes God's grace appears as the ability to remain conscious and alert when circumstances should destroy us. Sometimes it's the strength to keep paddling when Japanese boats approach. Sometimes it's the clarity to pray coherently when terror should reduce us to mindless panic.

That picture reshapes how we think about God's faithfulness. Too often, we measure God's presence by how quickly He changes our situation or whether our circumstances improve. If the illness goes into remission, then God was with us. If the job comes through, then He answered prayer. If the relationship heals, then His grace was at work.

But Bush's story, like Paul's, forces us to a deeper understanding: God's faithfulness is not proven only by deliverance. It is revealed in the strength He gives us to endure what should destroy us. In His presence when rescue hasn't yet arrived. Bush himself would later reflect on the strange sense of peace he felt in those hours, an inner calm that defied the chaos around him. Whether that moment looked like grace to him then or only later in hindsight, its effect was real—he endured.

This distinction matters desperately for modern believers facing their own dark hours. When the cancer doesn't respond to treatment, when the marriage continues falling apart, when financial ruin seems inevitable, we often conclude that God has abandoned us. Bush's experience suggests the opposite might be true.

"Even though I walk through the darkest valley, I will fear no evil, for you are with me." Psalm 23:4 (NIV)

Notice David's choice of words. He doesn't say "God will rescue me from the darkest valley." He says God is with him in it. God walks beside him through the valley. The courage comes not from avoiding the dark but from knowing he is never alone within it. God may not always pull us from the deep water immediately—but He walks with us in it. And often, it's His presence in the pain, not our escape from it, that reveals His love most clearly.

This is what Bush's four hours on the Pacific illustrate so vividly. He was still hunted, still grieving his crewmates, still uncertain whether he would live or die. Yet God's presence sustained him in the waiting. That is a truth we need to hold tightly when we face our own valleys. For most of us, the test will not come as enemy boats or flaming aircraft. It may arrive as a doctor's grim report, the unraveling of a marriage, the loss of financial security, or a season of loneliness so heavy it feels crushing. In those moments, we are tempted to ask: "Where is God?"

The answer is the same one Bush discovered and David reflected on: God is with us in the water. He is with us in the darkest valley. His grace is present not only when the rescue comes but in the strength to endure until it does. Sometimes grace is dramatic. And sometimes it is ordinary—the ability to take the next breath, to say the next prayer, to keep moving forward when every instinct tells us to give up.

This is what grace in the darkest hour actually looks like. It's not always dramatic rescue. It's not always supernatural intervention. Sometimes it's simply the inexplicable ability to endure what should destroy us. It's not a consolation prize for unanswered prayer. It's the very heart of the gospel: a God who enters into suffering rather than staying aloof from it. Jesus didn't avoid the cross—He endured it, so that we might know that God's presence is not an escape hatch but a sustaining grace.

When you and I face our own "Pacific moments," we have a choice. We can measure God's presence only by whether He changes our circumstances, or we can recognize His love in the sustaining grace that keeps us from sinking. The difference between those two perspectives often determines whether we emerge from hardship bitter or transformed, defeated or deepened in faith.

God does not promise to spare us from the hardest valleys or from life's most terrifying and difficult moments. But He does promise this: we will never walk them alone. He will meet us in these moments with a grace that sustains what human strength cannot endure. This is the most profound expression of His love—His willingness to enter our darkness rather than simply erase it.

We may not escape every trial as quickly as we hope, yet we can be certain of this: even in our darkest valleys, the Lord is with us, and His steadfast presence is proof that His love will never fail.

When you face your next crisis moment—whether it's receiving devastating news, confronting a seemingly impossible situation, or feeling completely abandoned by circumstances—resist the urge to measure God's presence solely by whether your situation improves immediately. Instead, look for evidence of sustaining grace: your ability to think clearly when you should be overwhelmed, unexpected peace in the midst of chaos, or strength to take the next necessary step when everything feels hopeless. Practice recognizing God's nearness in the endurance itself, not just in the eventual rescue, training yourself to see His faithfulness in the sustaining power that keeps you afloat during life's most treacherous waters rather than only celebrating it when the storm finally passes.

Closing Prayer Heavenly Father, we thank You for Your promise to be with us in our darkest valleys, not just to rescue us from them. We acknowledge that Your presence doesn't always look like immediate deliverance, but often appears as the quiet strength that sustains us when human solutions fail. Help us recognize Your grace in the moments when we feel most alone and helpless, knowing that You meet us in our deepest waters with a love that will never abandon us. Give us faith to trust Your sustaining power when rescue seems distant, and wisdom to see Your faithfulness in our ability to endure what should destroy us. May we emerge from our trials not bitter but transformed, not defeated but deepened in our understanding of Your unfailing love. In Jesus' name, we pray. Amen.

God's greatest demonstrations of love don't always come through dramatic rescues or miraculous interventions. Sometimes His most profound grace appears in the quiet strength that holds us together when everything else falls apart. In life's most desperate moments, when human solutions have failed and hope seems impossible, we discover that God's presence isn't measured by our changing circumstances but by His unchanging faithfulness to walk with us through whatever darkness we face. The deepest comfort comes not from avoiding life's storms, but from knowing that we never weather them alone.

