THIS IS THE DAY by Jason A. Clark

THIS IS THE DAY by Jason A. Clark

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Tom Penrod's avatar
Tom Penrod
Sep 19, 2024

Thank you for this great essay and it’s meaning for us today

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Justin Lillard's avatar
Justin Lillard
Sep 18, 2024

As a novice of the Austrian economic school, I'm very skeptical that the regulatory response options during the Great Depression were any better...

but otherwise, another fine and thought-provoking devotional!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Jason A Clark
5 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Jason A. Clark
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture