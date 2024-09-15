This is the day in 1928 when Alexander Fleming, working at St. Mary’s Hospital in London, discovered the mold that became penicillin, the world’s first antibiotic.

In today’s lesson, we will revisit the surprising moment when a neglected experiment revealed a world-changing discovery. What might God be doing in the overlooked corners of our own lives? Could the very places we have ignored be where He intends to bring the most healing?

"What man of you, having a hundred sheep, if he has lost one of them, does not leave the ninety-nine in the open country, and go after the one that is lost, until he finds it?" - Luke 15:4 (NIV)

This Date in History

On September 15, 1928, Scottish bacteriologist Alexander Fleming made a groundbreaking observation that would revolutionize modern medicine. While conducting experiments on Staphylococcus bacteria in his laboratory at St. Mary’s Hospital in London, Fleming noticed a mold contaminant that seemed to kill the surrounding bacteria. This substance, later named penicillin, became the first naturally derived antibiotic to be developed for widespread clinical use.

Fleming, born in 1881 in Ayrshire, Scotland, had always been a keen observer with an unconventional mind. His early life on a farm had instilled in him a deep curiosity about the natural world. This curiosity, combined with his experiences as a medical corpsman during World War I, where he witnessed countless soldiers dying from infected wounds, fueled his passion for finding better ways to combat bacterial infections.

In early September 1928, after returning from a holiday, Alexander Fleming examined the Petri dishes of Staphylococcus bacteria he had left on his workbench at St. Mary’s Hospital in London. To his surprise, one dish had been contaminated by a mold that flourished during the unusually warm July followed by a cooler August. What caught his eye was not the mold itself but the effect it had on the bacteria: a clear zone surrounded the fungus where the colonies had been destroyed, a striking sign that the mold was releasing a substance lethal to the microbes.

Intrigued, Fleming observed the phenomenon more closely, soon isolating the mold and identifying it as belonging to the Penicillium genus, specifically Penicillium notatum (now classified as Penicillium rubens). He conducted a series of experiments to test his suspicion and confirmed that the mold produced a substance capable of killing many disease-causing bacteria. He gave this remarkable compound the name “penicillin.”

Despite his excitement about the potential of his discovery, Fleming quickly ran into major obstacles. The mold’s active substance was unstable and difficult to isolate, and existing technology in 1928 could not produce it in quantities large enough to treat patients. He published his findings in 1929, but the medical community largely overlooked them, and for the next decade penicillin remained little more than a laboratory observation awaiting further development.

It wasn’t until the late 1930s that penicillin’s true potential began to be realized. At the University of Oxford, a team led by Howard Florey and Ernst Chain—with the crucial contributions of biochemist Norman Heatley—found ways to extract and produce penicillin in larger quantities. As World War II erupted, the importance of their work became clear, and the U.S. and British governments poured resources into mass production, recognizing its power to save countless lives on the battlefield.

The impact of penicillin was nothing short of revolutionary. Diseases that had once been death sentences became treatable almost overnight. Pneumonia, rheumatic fever, and syphilis, which had claimed millions of lives, could now be cured. On the battlefield, penicillin dramatically reduced deaths from infected wounds, earning it the moniker "the miracle drug."

Fleming's accidental discovery ushered in the age of antibiotics, fundamentally altering the practice of medicine. Life expectancy increased dramatically as previously fatal infections became manageable. The success of penicillin spurred the development of other antibiotics, providing humanity with a powerful arsenal against bacterial diseases.

In 1945, Fleming shared the Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine with Howard Florey and Ernst Boris Chain for the discovery of penicillin and its curative effect against various infectious diseases. Although he recognized the significance of the award, Fleming often reminded others that his breakthrough had come by chance, later reflecting in his Nobel lecture that he had not set out to revolutionize medicine but simply observed what was happening in his cultures. His humility underscored the serendipitous nature of scientific discovery.

Alexander Fleming's discovery of penicillin stands as one of the most significant medical breakthroughs of the 20th century. It not only saved millions of lives but also changed our understanding of disease and treatment. From that September morning in a London laboratory to the global pharmaceutical industry of today, penicillin's journey is a testament to the power of scientific observation, perseverance, and the often unpredictable path of discovery.

Historical Context

In the decades before Fleming’s discovery, bacterial infections were among the deadliest threats to human life. Pneumonia, tuberculosis, and septic wounds routinely claimed millions, and the 1918 influenza pandemic had further exposed the limits of medical treatment. Although Louis Pasteur and Robert Koch had already cemented germ theory by the late 19th century, and Paul Ehrlich’s “magic bullet” concept led to the drug Salvarsan for syphilis in 1910, doctors still lacked a safe, broadly effective weapon against bacterial disease.

By the 1920s, medical science was advancing rapidly in hospitals and universities, supported by new funding and industrial research. Laboratories were increasingly focused on cultivating bacteria and testing chemical compounds, but success remained elusive. It was in this environment—shaped by scientific rigor but still open to chance observations—that Fleming, with his background as both a physician and bacteriologist, recognized the significance of an unexpected mold growing in his Petri dishes. His insight bridged decades of theoretical progress with a discovery that would eventually launch the antibiotic era.

Did You Know? Before penicillin, common infections like strep throat or infected cuts could be fatal, and pneumonia alone killed about one in three patients who contracted it in the early 20th century.

The specific mold Fleming identified was Penicillium notatum (now reclassified as Penicillium rubens), which had originally been growing on a moldy cantaloupe from a local market.

During World War II, American pharmaceutical companies, with help from the Department of Agriculture, used deep-fermentation tanks and even moldy cantaloupes from Peoria, Illinois, to scale up penicillin production.

By D-Day in June 1944, Allied stockpiles were sufficient to treat all wounded soldiers, a factor historians credit with saving tens of thousands of lives during the Normandy campaign.

After the war, widespread civilian access to penicillin contributed to a dramatic drop in death rates from bacterial diseases and helped spark the modern pharmaceutical industry’s expansion.

Today’s Reflection

In a modest laboratory at St. Mary's Hospital in London, a forgotten experiment became the seed of one of medicine’s greatest breakthroughs. When Alexander Fleming returned from his holiday in September 1928, he found an unexpected surprise in a neglected Petri dish. A simple accident became the first step toward penicillin, the discovery that would transform healthcare across the world.

That moment reminds us of something far larger than science. It shows how transformative power can emerge in overlooked places. Often, God does His most surprising work not in the spaces we polish and present with pride, but in the corners we ignore, neglect, or even consider ruined.

Just as that abandoned culture yielded a life-saving antibiotic, the neglected places of our souls can be fertile ground for God’s grace. Fleming’s discovery invites us to pause and ask: what “Petri dishes” in our own lives have we set aside, assuming nothing good could come of them? What hidden possibilities for healing and growth might God be quietly cultivating where we least expect it?

Jesus once told a story about a shepherd who noticed one sheep missing from his flock.

"Suppose one of you has a hundred sheep and loses one of them. Doesn’t he leave the ninety-nine in the open country and go after the lost sheep until he finds it?" Luke 15:4 (NIV)

The shepherd’s determination to find the one lost sheep mirrors the way God looks upon the forgotten spaces in our own lives. Where we see failure, He sees potential. Where we see neglect, He sees opportunity for redemption. We might be tempted to focus only on the areas where we appear strong and secure, but God often begins His transforming work in the hidden places where we feel weakest or most ashamed.

Recognizing those places takes honesty. It may be the relationship you’ve quietly allowed to wither because reconciliation feels too difficult. It may be a gift God entrusted to you—writing, teaching, serving—that you’ve buried under excuses or busyness. Or it may be a spiritual wound you have avoided for years, afraid of what you might uncover. These are the forgotten corners of the soul, and they are rarely wasted in the hands of a God who brings life out of what looks lost.

Sometimes, the first step is simply paying attention. Fleming could have discarded his contaminated dish without a second glance. Instead, he looked closer. In the same way, we are called to return to the parts of our lives we would rather ignore and look at them with new eyes. Ask yourself: What have I been avoiding? What dream or calling have I shelved? Which broken place in my heart have I stopped bringing before God?

The answer may not lead to immediate change. Fleming’s mold did not become medicine overnight. The substance had to be studied, tested, and refined before it could heal anyone. Likewise, God’s work in our lives often takes time. He patiently cultivates growth in us, sometimes in hidden ways, until the right moment comes for His work to be revealed.

This is where humility matters. Fleming never took full credit for penicillin. He often said he had not set out to change medicine, only stumbled across something by accident. That posture is a reminder for us as believers. We labor in prayer, in repentance, and in faithfulness, but the deepest breakthroughs—the moments when God brings life where we expected only decay—are ultimately His doing. Grace cannot be manufactured. It can only be received.

So as you reflect today, do not overlook the forgotten corners of your life. Open the drawers you have kept shut. Revisit the places you think are too broken, too unimportant, or too far gone. God may already be at work there, preparing a healing that will surprise you.

What begins in obscurity may become a turning point. A dish left out on a workbench changed the future of medicine. A sheep lost on a hillside was worth the shepherd’s relentless pursuit. And the neglected places of your heart may be the very soil where God chooses to reveal His power.

When you dare to look with fresh eyes, you may discover that the Lord has been writing His story all along in the quiet corners. And what He grows there may not only bring healing to you, but also become a source of life for others who desperately need it.

Practical Application

Take time this week to identify one "neglected area" in your life – a relationship, a talent, or a calling you've set aside. Commit to spending 15 minutes each day this week reconnecting with this area through prayer, journaling, or taking a small action step. As you do, remain open to how God might be working in this space. Remember, the goal isn't to fix everything immediately, but to cultivate awareness and responsiveness to God's subtle movements in your life.

Closing Prayer Father, I thank You for the quiet ways You bring life where I expect only emptiness. You see what I overlook, and You are faithful to tend even the forgotten corners of my soul. Teach me to pay attention to the places I have ignored, to trust that You are working in hidden ways, and to patiently wait for the healing only You can bring. Help me walk in humility, surrendering my plans and opening my heart to Your renewing work. I praise You for Your mercy that never fails, and I place my hope in the power of Your redeeming love. In Jesus’ name, Amen.

Final Thoughts

God often chooses the very places we would rather hide or discard to display His power most clearly. What feels wasted or broken to us may already be the soil of new life in His hands. Our neglect does not limit His grace, and our failures do not cancel His purposes. The Lord is the Shepherd who notices what we overlook, the Healer who works where we have given up, the Redeemer who calls light out of the shadows. If you dare to look again at the places you have left behind, you may discover that God has been at work all along, preparing a healing that will not only restore you but also become a blessing to others. The miracle of grace is that nothing surrendered to Him is ever truly wasted.

AUTHOR’S NOTE: There are discrepancies with the date of this event. Many sources list September 15 as the date while others list September 28.