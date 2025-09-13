This is the day Vermont railroad worker Phineas Gage survived an iron rod being driven completely through his brain, fundamentally changing our understanding of how the brain controls personality and behavior in 1848.

In today's lesson, we will explore how Phineas Gage's most dangerous battle wasn't the iron rod that pierced his skull, but the infection that crept in afterward—and what this teaches us about the spiritual infections that threaten to destroy us long after we've survived life's initial crises. What happens when surviving the blast is only the beginning of the real fight? Can God's healing reach the places where bitterness, despair, and pride take root in wounded hearts?

Photograph of cased-daguerreotype studio portrait of brain-injury survivor Phineas P. Gage shown holding the tamping iron which injured him.

"And the God of all grace, who called you to his eternal glory in Christ, after you have suffered a little while, will himself restore you and make you strong, firm and steadfast." - 1 Peter 5:10 (NIV)

This Date in History

The explosion came without warning. At 4:30 in the afternoon on September 13, 1848, Phineas Gage pressed his tamping iron into a blast hole filled with gunpowder, preparing to clear rock for the Rutland and Burlington Railroad near Cavendish, Vermont. The 25-year-old foreman had performed this routine dozens of times, but on this particular day, a spark ignited the powder prematurely. The three-foot-seven-inch iron rod, weighing thirteen and a quarter pounds and measuring one and a quarter inches in diameter, shot upward like a rocket, piercing completely through his skull and landing more than 80 feet away, covered in blood and brain matter.

Incredibly, Gage survived.

Phineas Gage had been born in New Hampshire in 1823 and worked his way up from laborer to foreman on various railroad construction projects throughout New England. He developed a strong reputation as a capable and reliable worker, and was trusted with overseeing crews on challenging projects, including the difficult blasting work for the Rutland and Burlington Railroad in Vermont, which required cutting through the granite of the Green Mountains. His crew respected him for his skill and steady leadership.

The accident occurred during a routine operation that Gage had mastered through years of experience. Railroad construction in the 1840s required enormous amounts of controlled blasting to carve roadbeds through mountainous terrain. Workers would drill holes into rock faces, fill them with gunpowder, insert a fuse, and then cover the powder with sand or clay before tamping it down with an iron rod. The process demanded precise timing and careful attention to every detail. If the sand or clay was omitted, tamping could produce a dangerous spark.

On that fateful afternoon, Gage was preparing a blast hole and, whether distracted or simply moving quickly, he began tamping the gunpowder before his assistant had poured sand over it. The iron rod struck the rock, creating a spark that ignited the exposed powder instantaneously.

The force of the explosion drove the tamping iron upward with tremendous velocity. It entered just below Gage's left cheekbone, passed behind his left eye socket, tore through the frontal lobe of his brain, and exited through the top of his skull just forward of the bregma, before continuing its trajectory nearly 80 feet beyond where he stood.

Within minutes, Gage was not only conscious but speaking coherently about what had happened. His coworkers, initially certain he was dead, were stunned as he walked with their support to an oxcart and rode upright into the nearby town of Cavendish. When they reached the Cavendish hotel where he was lodging, Gage sat on the front porch, calmly recounting the details of his accident to a gathering crowd.

Dr. John Martyn Harlow, the local physician summoned to treat this unprecedented case, arrived at the hotel to find his patient alert and conversational, despite his ghastly appearance. The medical challenge before him was staggering. The hole in Gage's skull was large enough for Dr. Harlow to insert his index finger completely into the wound, and fragments of bone and brain tissue were clearly visible, with extensive damage to the frontal lobe. According to Dr. Harlow's later report, Gage suffered bouts of vomiting during those first hours, and the force of one such episode pushed out nearly half a teacupful of brain matter onto the floor. In an era before antibiotics or modern surgical techniques, survival seemed impossible.

Dr. Harlow cleaned the wound as thoroughly as possible and applied simple dressings. Over the following weeks, Gage developed a severe infection and brain abscess that brought him close to death, but after months of convalescence, he gradually recovered much of his physical strength and basic functions. However, those who knew him best began noticing disturbing changes in his personality and behavior.

Before the accident, Gage had been described as responsible, reliable, and well-balanced. His employers and coworkers praised his judgment and leadership abilities. After his recovery, however, he became impulsive, irreverent, and unable to stick with plans or commitments—according to Dr. Harlow, he was "profane" and showed little restraint. The railroad company no longer found him suitable for employment. Friends and family members said he was "no longer Gage."

The transformation was so complete that Dr. Harlow documented it extensively, creating one of the first detailed case studies linking brain injury to personality change. He published his initial report later in 1848 and a more comprehensive follow-up in 1868. Gage's case provided crucial early evidence that different areas of the brain controlled different aspects of human behavior and personality, particularly the frontal lobe's role in executive function and impulse control.

Gage lived for nearly 12 years after the accident, during which time he worked various jobs—including several years as a stagecoach driver in Chile, where he demonstrated significant functional recovery, and later as a farmhand in California. He died in 1860 from status epilepticus (recurring seizures), likely related to his brain injury, with his mother and sister by his side. Dr. Harlow preserved Gage's skull and the tamping iron, which became invaluable resources for neuroscientists studying brain function.

The earliest account of Gage’s accident misrepresented key details—mistaking the tamping iron’s circumference for its diameter, exaggerating both its overall length and the extent of the injury to his jaw.

Cabinet-card portrait of brain-injury survivor Phineas P. Gage, shown holding the tamping iron which injured him; image cropped to remove much of surrounding card. From the Gage family of Texas photo collection.

Historical Context

In the mid-19th century, the United States was undergoing a rapid expansion of railroads that would knit together its growing territory and economy. By 1848, Vermont's rugged Green Mountains posed a formidable challenge to engineers and laborers charged with carving paths for the Rutland and Burlington Railroad. Workers relied on black powder blasting to clear rock, a dangerous process in an era before dynamite or modern safety standards. Explosives were tamped into drilled holes with long iron rods, a task requiring skill and caution since a single spark could prove deadly. Fatal accidents were common, and most did not make it into the historical record at all. Gage's survival was exceptional not only because of the violence of his injury but also because nearly all similar incidents ended in death.

At the same time, medicine in 1848 had no antibiotics, no sterile surgical technique, and little understanding of how the brain functioned. Physicians still debated whether specific mental faculties were tied to particular brain regions or whether the mind operated as a unified whole. Cases of survivors with serious head injuries were rare and often poorly documented, so Gage's accident provided a uniquely detailed look into how physical trauma could alter personality and behavior. His case gave weight to emerging theories of cerebral localization, which would later form the basis for modern neuroscience and psychology.

The skull of Phineas Gage, with drawing showing the tamping rod that pierced his brain.

3D reconstruction of Gage's skull. The trajectory of the bar through the brain is in red and shows damage to cortical areas and subcortical white matter.

Did You Know? The tamping iron that shot through Gage's skull was later given to Dr. Harlow and eventually donated to Harvard Medical School, where it remains on display at the Warren Anatomical Museum.

After initially recovering under Dr. Harlow's care, Gage left New England in 1852 to work as a stagecoach driver in Chile, where he successfully handled complex routes and responsibilities for several years.

In 1859, a year before his death, Gage returned to the United States and lived with his family in San Francisco, where his mother and sister cared for him during his final illness.

In 2008, neuroscientists used modern imaging techniques to digitally reconstruct Gage's skull and concluded the iron bar had destroyed much of his left frontal lobe, areas now known to govern judgment, planning, and social behavior.

Gage's case became a touchstone in medical education worldwide; for decades, medical students studied plaster casts of his skull as one of the earliest examples linking brain injury to changes in personality.

Today’s Reflection

The most dangerous moment in Phineas Gage's story wasn't when the iron rod shot through his skull. It was the weeks that followed, when infection crept into his wounds and nearly finished what the explosion had started. While crowds marveled at his miraculous survival, a silent enemy was working to destroy him from within.

For Gage, that enemy was physical. But in our lives, the greater danger is often spiritual—the infections of the heart that creep in after we've survived a crisis.

We often think survival is the victory. We celebrate when we make it through the divorce, the job loss, the betrayal, the diagnosis. But Gage's story reveals a sobering truth: the real battle often begins after the initial crisis passes. What festers in the quiet aftermath can be more deadly than the original wound.

The infection that nearly killed Gage wasn't dramatic. It didn't arrive with the explosive force of the tamping iron. It crept in slowly, invisibly, working its poison while everyone focused on the miraculous fact that he was still breathing. This is exactly how spiritual infection operates in our lives.

Bitterness doesn't announce itself with fanfare. It seeps into the cracks left by betrayal and begins its slow work of destruction. Despair doesn't crash through like a freight train. It settles in during the sleepless nights after the funeral, whispering that God has abandoned us. Pride doesn't march in with banners flying. It grows quietly in the soil of our pain, convincing us that we're strong enough to heal ourselves.

"See to it that no one falls short of the grace of God and that no bitter root grows up to cause trouble and defile many." Hebrews 12:15 (NIV)

The writer of Hebrews understood this danger. He knew that surviving the initial blow isn't enough. Without vigilant care, bitter roots take hold in wounded hearts and spread their poison to everyone around us.

But here's where the gospel offers something that 1848 medicine couldn't provide for Gage. We have access to perfect healing. Not just survival, but restoration.

Peter's words aren't a promise that God will merely keep us alive. They're a guarantee that He will restore us. The Greek word used here carries the meaning of mending what is broken, like a fisherman repairing torn nets. God doesn't just patch us up and send us back out. He carefully, thoroughly restores every torn place until we're stronger than before.

"And the God of all grace, who called you to his eternal glory in Christ, after you have suffered a little while, will himself restore you and make you strong, firm and steadfast." 1 Peter 5:10 (NIV)

This restoration isn't instant. Peter acknowledges we'll suffer "a little while." The healing process takes time, just as it did for Gage during his long months of recovery. But unlike Gage's earthly physician, our Great Physician has unlimited skill and perfect medicines.

The tragedy of many Christians is that they accept survival when God offers restoration. They live with infected wounds because they mistake endurance for healing. They carry bitterness like a badge of honor, wear cynicism like armor, and call their hardened hearts "wisdom gained through experience."

God calls this settling for less than His best.

True healing requires more than just surviving the crisis. It demands we submit to the slow, sometimes painful work of letting God clean out every infected place in our hearts. This means confronting the anger we've nursed, confessing the pride we've protected, and releasing the control we've clutched in our pain.

The difference between Gage's story and ours is that his infection nearly won. In Christ, our infection has already been defeated. The question isn't whether God can heal us completely—it's whether we'll let Him.

What infection is festering in your heart today? What bitter root has taken hold in the soil of your pain?

Survival was never meant to be the end of your story. God saved you not just to keep you alive, but to restore you completely. Stop accepting infected wounds as normal. Stop calling spiritual sickness "just the way life is."

Submit to the Great Physician's care. Let Him clean out every poisoned place until you're not just a survivor, but fully restored, strengthened, and made steadfast in His grace.

The choice is yours. Will you settle for survival, or will you pursue complete restoration?

Practical Application

Before dismissing any lingering pain, resentment, or spiritual numbness as "just part of life," honestly examine whether these might be symptoms of spiritual infection that God wants to heal completely. Identify one specific area where you've accepted survival instead of pursuing restoration—perhaps a relationship you've written off, a dream you've abandoned, or a wound you've learned to live with rather than truly heal from. Then take one concrete step toward restoration this week: schedule that difficult conversation, seek counseling for that persistent hurt, or confess that hidden struggle to a trusted friend, recognizing that true healing often requires the vulnerable work of letting others help clean wounds we cannot reach ourselves.

Closing Prayer Heavenly Father, we thank You that Your grace reaches not only into our moments of crisis but also into the quiet places where infection threatens to take root. We confess that too often we have settled for mere survival when You offer complete restoration. Forgive us for nursing bitterness, protecting pride, and calling our infected wounds "wisdom." We acknowledge that You are the Great Physician who not only saves us from death but continues the patient work of healing every damaged place in our hearts. Help us to submit to Your careful, thorough restoration, even when the process requires us to confront painful truths about ourselves. Give us the courage to pursue complete healing rather than settling for spiritual sickness. Clean out every bitter root, heal every festering wound, and make us strong, firm, and steadfast in Your grace. Transform us from mere survivors into living testimonies of Your perfect restoration. In Jesus' name, we pray. Amen.

Final Thoughts

The most profound healing happens not in the dramatic moments of rescue but in the quiet, patient work of restoration that follows. When we allow God to address not just our immediate crises but also the infections that threaten to fester afterward, we discover that His grace is sufficient not only for survival but for complete transformation. The gospel doesn't just save us from death; it restores us to abundant life, cleaning out every poison that would destroy us from within and making us stronger than we were before we were wounded.

Leave a comment

Also On This Date In History

Author’s Notes

For the record, I’m not a medical professional—though I know some of you are. The information I share comes from a variety of sources, but there’s always a chance I’ve used a term incorrectly or been less precise than I should be in describing the anatomy. If you spot anything off, please let me know in the comments. I believe I’ve got it right, but I’m more than willing to correct mistakes.

If you’ve made it this far down the page can you do me a favor? Let me know what you thought about today’s newsletter. Leave a comment or like (❤️) this post. I would really appreciate it.

Share