THIS IS THE DAY by Jason A. Clark

Jeff Johnson
Sep 13, 2024

While I absolutely do not like or approve of Elton John's lifestyle, I have always loved his music. My teen and college years were the 1970s, so his music has been a part of the bulk of my life, even today. He and Bernie Taupin were simply a musically genius duo. I truly admire what he did with this song and the fact that he will not perform it live except under specific conditions.

Deb Hillyer
Sep 14, 2024

I really like the paragraph after Royal priesthood I think. About serving others. When Jesus came he said 2 things- love God and love your neighbor as yourself. It's that simple and I love that you incorporated it into this article. You embody that with your writing and it's important....it's what each and every one of us(that accepts Jesus) is supposed to be doing. It's an honor to know you my friend!

