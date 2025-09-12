Author’s Note

You might notice today’s piece isn’t brand new—it’s one I’m bringing back from the archive. I’m occasionally reposting a selection of articles from last year—pieces that were especially popular, timely, and still very relevant now.

Why repost?

As I’m sure you can imagine, writing something new each day takes many, many hours, and right now my schedule simply isn’t allowing me enough time. Rather than go quiet, I’d rather share work that still carries value. This time I’m reposting them as links to the original article (rather than as “new” articles, which I’ve sometimes done before) so the archive stays cleaner and easier to search.

If you’ve read this before, I hope revisiting it brings something new—often the same words land differently after a little time has passed. And if it’s your first time seeing it, I hope you’ll enjoy discovering why it was a favorite.

Thanks for reading—and for making room for these pauses and compromises that let me keep showing up here, even when life runs at full tilt.

If you’ve made it this far down the page can you do me a favor? Let me know what you thought about today’s newsletter. Leave a comment or like (❤️) this post. I would really appreciate it.

Share