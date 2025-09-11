This is the day six Tongan teenage boys were rescued from the uninhabited island of 'Ata by Australian fisherman Peter Warner after surviving fifteen months of shipwreck in 1966.

In today's lesson, we will explore how six teenage boys shipwrecked on a deserted island for fifteen months defied every expectation about human nature when left alone, creating a real-life story that completely contradicted the dark vision of William Golding's Lord of the Flies. What made their response to crisis so different from what the world expected? How did their Christian formation interrupt what should have been a descent into chaos and instead produce a testimony that still challenges our assumptions about the transforming power of faith today?

The boys demonstrate how they ate raw fish when they first arrived on ʻAta.

"Therefore, if anyone is in Christ, the new creation has come: The old has gone, the new is here!" - 2 Corinthians 5:17 (NIV)

This Date in History

Peter Warner squinted through his binoculars at the uninhabited island of 'Ata, puzzled by burned patches of grass high on the cliffs. No one was known to live on the island, and in the tropics wildfires were almost unheard of. The Australian lobster fisherman was fishing the waters nearby when his attention was drawn to the fire marks. Curious, he steered his boat, the Just David, closer. One of his crew suddenly shouted that he heard voices. Warner dismissed it as seabirds until a figure leapt into the water and began swimming frantically toward the boat. On the beach behind him stood five more figures, long-haired and thin, waving desperately for attention.

What Warner had stumbled upon was the end of a story that had begun over a year earlier. In June 1965, Luke Veikoso, Stephen Tevita Fatai Latu, Sione Fataua, David Tevita Siolaʻa, Kolo Fekitoa, and Mano Sione Filipe Totau were students at St. Andrews Anglican boarding school in Nuku'alofa, on Tongatapu, the main island of Tonga. They ranged from 13 to 19 years old. Life at the school was harsh and confining, with long hours of study and labor under strict supervision, and the boys, restless and hungry for freedom, dreamed of adventure. Talking among themselves, they hatched a reckless plan: to "borrow" a 24-foot boat and sail away, perhaps to Fiji or New Zealand, in search of something bigger than the lives they knew.

The boys had taken minimal supplies and little preparation, driven more by restless youth than practical planning. Their very first night at sea brought disaster. A violent storm tore their sail to pieces and snapped the rudder, leaving them helpless in the open Pacific. For eight days they drifted, bailing water as waves battered their small vessel. They survived on the rainwater they caught in empty containers and the occasional raw fish pulled in with a line. By the eighth day, near collapse from hunger and exposure, they finally sighted land: the rocky and uninhabited volcanic island of 'Ata, nearly 100 miles south-southwest of Nuku'alofa.

Reaching the island required swimming through treacherous rocky waters in complete darkness around 11 p.m. Mano volunteered to go first. He was able to make landfall, so weak from hunger and dehydration that he couldn't stand but managed to call out that he had safely reached shore. The others followed, exhausted but alive. They had no idea where they were or that their families back in Tonga would soon hold funeral services, convinced the missing boys had perished at sea.

'Ata presented both salvation and new challenges. The shoreline was ringed with steep cliffs and jagged rocks, offering no easy way in or out. It was a forbidding place, and the boys quickly realized they faced not a brief refuge but a long-term struggle to survive—one that would depend on discipline and hard work.

Drawing on skills from their island culture, the boys built a large hut of coconut fronds and palm leaves, with banana leaves for bedding and a fireplace at the center. Most critically, Stephen managed to create fire using the traditional way—by rubbing two sticks together in a fire plough, a technique passed down through generations. That fire became their lifeline, kept burning without interruption for the next fifteen months as the boys took turns tending it for warmth, cooking, and the hope it might signal their rescue. They also established detailed rosters for fire maintenance, prayer times, and food gathering, organizing their community with remarkable discipline and foresight.

For the first weeks, food was scarce. They lived on seabirds, their eggs, and whatever they could scavenge. They collected rainwater in hollowed tree trunks, rationing it carefully. With no spring or stream on the island, rainwater remained their only drinking source for the entire fifteen months.

In time, the boys explored further inland and made a discovery that transformed their situation. On the high slopes of the island they came across the ruins of Kolomaile, a 19th-century village abandoned after Peruvian slave raiders had kidnapped 144 residents in the 1860s. The former inhabitants had left behind feral chickens, wild taro, and banana plants that had continued growing wild. This agricultural inheritance provided the boys with a sustainable food source beyond what they had been scavenging.

Organization became their lifeline. They divided and rotated tasks—gardening, collecting water, cooking, and tending the fire—while praying morning and evening, carrying with them both the habits of their Anglican schooling and the Christian rhythms of their Tongan culture. Even quarrels had structure, with boys retreating to opposite sides of the island until tempers cooled. Yet life was not only survival but also creation. They fashioned a guitar from driftwood, a coconut shell, and wire, wrote songs, made tools for daily use, and even attempted rafts, though the sea broke every effort. In time they settled into a regular rhythm of life, waiting for rescue that never seemed to come.

Fifteen months passed before Warner's binoculars picked up the burned grass on 'Ata. When he radioed Nuku'alofa to report finding six boys who said they were from St. Andrew's School, the operator was astonished. The names matched the students who had vanished more than a year earlier and been given up for dead long ago. The families had held funeral services, never expecting to see their sons again. Only Mano's father had refused to accept his son's death and continued searching uninhabited islands for months before finally resigning himself to their likely fate.

Their return to Tonga was celebrated like a miracle. Families wept, churches rejoiced, and the reunion stretched into days of festival. The boys were thin but strong. Their bodies had adapted so completely to their sparse island diet that their first meals off the island made them ill. Still, the boys were in remarkable health considering the ordeal they had survived.

Despite their miraculous rescue, their adventure had legal consequences no one expected. The owner of the fishing boat the boys had stolen decided to press charges. The six boys were arrested and jailed. Warner, who had planned a celebration party in their honor, discovered their imprisonment when they failed to appear. Determined to help the young men who had impressed him with their survival story, Warner arranged with Channel 7 in Sydney to purchase the television rights to their story for £150, using the payment to compensate the boat owner and secure the boys' release. Soon after, he returned to 'Ata with the boys and a film crew to reenact their survival for a documentary called The Castaways, which was broadcast in October 1966 capturing international attention.

Their remarkable story has often been compared with William Golding's novel Lord of the Flies. Golding imagined that stranded boys would turn on one another, descending into savagery. The six from 'Ata proved otherwise. They built shelter, kept order, healed one another, prayed, and even made music. Far from falling apart, they held together for fifteen months, sustained by discipline, ingenuity, and friendship.

The boys in front of the hut they built. One of them holds their homemade ukulele.

In addition to the hut, the boys also constructed a bench press.

Historical Context

In 1965, Tonga remained one of the most isolated island nations in the Pacific, with limited communication infrastructure and transportation links to the outside world. The kingdom had never been fully colonized, maintaining its independence under a constitutional monarchy, but Western influence had dramatically shaped its educational and religious systems. St. Andrews Anglican boarding school represented this cultural intersection, where traditional Tongan boys were educated in British-style institutions with strict discipline, regimented schedules, and limited personal freedom. The educational philosophy emphasized obedience and conformity, often creating tension with the more communal and family-oriented values of traditional Tongan culture.

The broader Pacific region in the 1960s was experiencing significant social and political changes as colonial powers withdrew and island nations asserted greater independence. However, rescue operations and maritime safety remained primitive compared to modern standards. There were no satellite tracking systems, emergency beacons, or coordinated search and rescue services covering the vast expanses of the Pacific Ocean. When boats went missing, families and communities often conducted their own searches using traditional knowledge of currents, weather patterns, and uninhabited islands. The fact that Warner happened to be fishing near 'Ata was purely coincidental, as the island lay far outside normal shipping routes and had been uninhabited since the devastating Peruvian slave raids of the 1860s that had depopulated many Pacific islands, leaving behind only ruins and feral animals that would later sustain the castaways.

The steep and rocky shores of ‘Ata Island.

Peter Warner (third from left) stands with his crew in 1968, joined by the six Tongan teenagers he rescued from a remote South Pacific island two years before.

Did You Know? When Stephen fell from a cliff and broke his leg, the other boys carefully set the bone and cared for him during his recovery, with the leg healing completely despite the primitive conditions and no medical supplies.

The boys' survival was so remarkable that Peter Warner arranged for them to meet King Tāufaʻāhau Tupou IV, who not only pardoned them after their arrest for stealing the fishing boat but also rewarded Warner with exclusive lobster-fishing rights in Tongan waters.

Warner remained deeply impressed by the character and resilience of the boys. After their rescue, he hired several to work on his own fishing boats, giving them steady employment and keeping their bond alive long after the ordeal had ended.

In 2015, Spanish explorer Alvaro Cerezo returned to 'Ata with one of the original castaways, Kolo Fekitoa, to spend ten days recreating their survival methods using only coconuts, fish, and seabirds exactly as the teenagers had done fifty years earlier.

Although the boys' rescue was widely reported in 1966, their story soon slipped from international memory. It remained little known for decades until historian Rutger Bregman brought it back into the spotlight in 2020 with his book Humankind: A Hopeful History and a feature in The Guardian.

Today’s Reflection

The contrast couldn't have been starker. William Golding's Lord of the Flies had taught the modern world what to expect when civilization's restraints are stripped away: boys would descend into chaos, violence, and cruelty. Human nature, left unchecked, would reveal its true sinful character.

So when six Tongan teenagers found themselves shipwrecked on a deserted island in 1965, the world had every reason to expect Golding's dark vision to play out in real life. Instead, something entirely different unfolded.

"Therefore, if anyone is in Christ, the new creation has come: The old has gone, the new is here!" 2 Corinthians 5:17 (NIV)

The boys' story began exactly where Golding would have predicted: in sin. Luke, Stephen, Sione, David, Kolo, and Mano were not saints when they slipped away from St. Andrews boarding school and stole a fishing boat. They were ordinary teenagers acting out of frustration and rebellion, chasing freedom without responsibility. Their plan was reckless, and the consequences were swift. When a storm wrecked their vessel and stranded them on 'Ata, every natural expectation pointed toward disaster.

Yet what emerged contradicted every assumption about human nature in crisis. Instead of the chaos and violence that Lord of the Flies depicted, these boys created something remarkable: a functioning community built on discipline, cooperation, and mutual care. They created rosters for cooking, fishing, and tending the fire. They prayed together every morning and evening, carrying habits learned in their Anglican school and from their families' faith. When tempers flared, they separated to opposite sides of the island until they had cooled down, then returned to reconcile. Around their fire, they sang, prayed, and even fashioned a guitar from driftwood and coconut shell to make music together.

This wasn't merely good teamwork or survival instinct. It was evidence of something deeper at work. The training and faith woven into them before their adventure became the steady rhythm that sustained them. Discipline. Forgiveness. Shared labor. Beauty in the midst of hardship. Their island life was not defined by chaos but by order, not by hatred but by love.

The theological significance cannot be overlooked. Paul's words about becoming a new creation weren't just future promise but present reality. These boys had not been perfected, but they had been transformed. Their story began in sin, yet even in isolation and hunger, the seeds of faith bore fruit. Grace does not wait for perfection. It takes root in ordinary hearts and proves itself under pressure.

When crisis stripped away every external support, what remained wasn't their natural human instincts toward self-preservation and conflict. What emerged was the fruit of their formation in Christian community. They had been shaped by prayer, disciplined by shared worship, and trained in forgiveness and reconciliation. Under pressure, these deeper rhythms rose to the surface and guided their response to impossible circumstances.

"But the fruit of the Spirit is love, joy, peace, forbearance, kindness, goodness, faithfulness, gentleness and self-control. Against such things there is no law." Galatians 5:22-23 (NIV)

Their story became a living sermon to a watching world. Media attention followed their rescue, documentaries were made, and their tale spread internationally. But the most powerful element of their witness wasn't their survival skills or even their remarkable cooperation. It was the stark contrast between what the world expected human nature to produce and what actually happened when Christian nature was put to the ultimate test.

This challenges each of us to examine what has been planted within us. When everything external is stripped away, when pressure mounts and circumstances become desperate, what emerges? Do our natural instincts toward selfishness and self-preservation take control, or do the rhythms of grace and formation in Christ bear fruit? The Tongan boys' experience suggests that what God has sown in us through His Word and Spirit can interrupt sin's downward trajectory and produce something redemptive even in the darkest circumstances.

The boys didn't become perfect saints on that island, but they demonstrated that Christ's work in human hearts produces visible, practical fruit. Their unity in the face of potential division, their forgiveness when anger could have festered, their discipline when chaos seemed easier, and their hope when despair felt reasonable all testified to a nature that had been touched and transformed by the gospel.

Their rescue after fifteen months revealed boys who were not just physically healthy but spiritually intact. They had maintained their humanity in circumstances that should have stripped it away. They had chosen cooperation over competition, forgiveness over resentment, and hope over despair. This wasn't because they were naturally better people, but because they carried within themselves the transforming power of Christ that had been cultivated through years of Christian formation.

Their story reminds us that the old nature is not the final word. The Spirit of God can form something new within us, a life that does not unravel when the storm comes, a heart that does not collapse when the world expects it to. What the world calls naive, Scripture calls new creation. What others fear will end in ruin, God can redeem into a testimony of His grace.

Practical Application

Identify one area where your natural instincts consistently lead you toward selfishness, conflict, or despair when pressure increases. This week, consciously replace that default response with a spiritual discipline that reflects your identity in Christ—prayer when anxiety rises, forgiveness when offended, or service when tempted toward self-protection. Practice this new rhythm daily, recognizing that formation in Christ happens through repetition of grace-filled choices that gradually reshape your automatic responses, preparing you to bear fruit even when life strips away every external support and reveals what has truly been planted within your heart.

Closing Prayer Heavenly Father, we thank You for the remarkable testimony of these six young men who demonstrated that Your transforming power is real and visible even in the most desperate circumstances. We confess that too often we doubt whether the work You have begun in us will hold when trials come and external supports are stripped away. Help us to trust that what You have planted through Your Word and Spirit can bear fruit even in our darkest moments. Form in us the rhythms of grace—prayer, forgiveness, discipline, and hope—that will rise to the surface when pressure comes. May our response to crisis become a witness to the watching world that You truly make all things new, turning what should end in chaos into testimonies of Your redeeming love. Transform our hearts so completely that when storms come, what emerges reflects not our old nature but the new creation we have become in Christ. In Jesus' name, we pray. Amen.

Final Thoughts

The most powerful witness to the gospel is not a perfect life but a transformed response to imperfect circumstances. When the world expects human nature to collapse under pressure, the fruit of Christ's work in ordinary hearts becomes extraordinary testimony. The Tongan boys' story reminds us that grace doesn't wait for ideal conditions to prove itself—it shines brightest when everything else falls apart, revealing that the new creation in Christ is not just a future hope but a present reality that can sustain us through any storm.

Author’s Notes

Yesterday, as I was writing about six young men whose Christian formation sustained them through crisis and shaped their response to impossible circumstances, Charlie Kirk was gunned down at Utah Valley University. The 31-year-old founder of Turning Point USA was doing what he had done hundreds or thousands of times before: engaging with college students about ideas, principles, and the future of America.

Charlie Kirk was a normal person who did extraordinary things—building a movement, inspiring young conservatives, and fearlessly defending his convictions on hostile campuses across the nation. But he was assassinated for his politics and his Christian beliefs, a stark reminder that there is a war happening in this country. Not just a political divide, but a cold civil war, a spiritual war where ideas are increasingly settled not through debate but through violence.

The tragic irony isn't lost on me. While I explored how the Tongan boys' faith produced cooperation and hope when the world expected chaos, we witnessed the opposite yesterday: an act of violence that sought to silence dialogue and debate.

Charlie Kirk built his career on the belief that ideas should compete in the marketplace of thought, not be settled by bullets. He traveled to colleges and university campuses precisely because he believed young people deserved to hear different perspectives and engage in the kind of robust debate that strengthens democracy.

Regardless of where you stand politically, Kirk's assassination represents an attack on the very principles that make civil society possible. The six boys on 'Ata chose reconciliation over retaliation, cooperation over conflict, even when they had every reason to turn on one another. Yesterday's shooter chose the opposite path.

As we remember Charlie Kirk today, let us also remember the lesson from 'Ata: that our response to disagreement reveals what has truly been formed within us. The boys' Christian upbringing taught them to resolve conflicts through conversation and forgiveness. Our response to this tragedy—whether we're conservatives who agreed with Kirk or progressives who opposed him—will reveal what kind of people we have chosen to become.

Violence of this kind is never acceptable. Ideas, no matter how passionately held, should be countered with better ideas, not bullets. Charlie Kirk believed that deeply, and his death should strengthen our resolve to prove him right. Pray for Charlie's family, his friends, and his followers. Pray for our nation.

