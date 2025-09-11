THIS IS THE DAY by Jason A. Clark

THIS IS THE DAY by Jason A. Clark

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Jeff Johnson's avatar
Jeff Johnson
6h

I have not felt so emotionally devastated in a very long time as I was when I heard live on Fox News that Charlie Kirk had died of his bullet wound. Even as I write this, I am tearing up at the totally unnecessary assassination of this amazing 31-year-old happy freedom warrior. I wept off and on all afternoon, thinking about his young wife, young children, his parents and all of us who lost a walking hero. We know he is with Jesus and that is great comfort, but there have to be major consequences for the perpetrator and a spiritual awakening in this country, because this is ultimately about demonic spiritual darkness that is infesting our country.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Jason A Clark
Art Hutchinson's avatar
Art Hutchinson
4h

What an extraordinarily providential story to be writing yesterday, and posting today.

It really is Christ or chaos; there is no middle way.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 replies by Jason A Clark and others
6 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Jason A. Clark
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture