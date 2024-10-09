THIS IS THE DAY by Jason A. Clark

THIS IS THE DAY by Jason A. Clark

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Paul McCutchen's avatar
Paul McCutchen
Oct 9, 2024

Thanks for another history lesson. The details are what I enjoy.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Jason A Clark
Jim McCraigh's avatar
Jim McCraigh
Oct 9, 2024

I didn't know the extent of the Vikings efforts to establish settlements in the new world... thanks for another fascinating post!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

© 2025 Jason A. Clark
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture