This is the day Che Guevara, the Argentine Marxist revolutionary and guerrilla leader, was executed by the Bolivian army in the village of La Higuera in 1967.

In today’s lesson, we will explore how Che Guevara’s execution reveals humanity’s oldest rebellion: the urge to rewrite redemption without a Redeemer. What happens when ideologies promise salvation but replace the Savior with human action, when they speak of justice but reject the Judge, when they offer freedom but deny the One who alone can make us free?

Guerrillero Heroico. Alberto Korda’s photograph of Che Guevara, recognized as one of the most famous photographs in the world.

“See to it that no one takes you captive through hollow and deceptive philosophy, which depends on human tradition and the elemental spiritual forces of this world rather than on Christ.” - Colossians 2:8 (NIV)

The single gunshot that echoed through a cramped schoolhouse in La Higuera, Bolivia, just after one o’clock in the afternoon marked the violent end of one of the twentieth century’s most polarizing figures. Ernesto “Che” Guevara, hands bound and body weakened by months of guerrilla fighting, slumped forward as Sergeant Mario Terán stepped back from the doorway. The man who had helped spark a revolution in Cuba, who had become a global symbol of armed resistance, died on a dirt floor far from the masses he had vowed to liberate.

It was October 9, 1967. The order to execute Guevara had come from the highest ranks of the Bolivian government, with discreet encouragement from the United States Central Intelligence Agency.

Ernesto Guevara de la Serna was born in Rosario, Argentina, in 1928, into a middle-class family. A promising medical student, he traveled across South America by motorcycle in 1951–52, an odyssey that transformed his worldview. Confronted by the poverty, inequality, and political repression that scarred the continent, he concluded that only revolutionary violence could end the cycle of exploitation. By 1955, he was in Mexico City, where he met Fidel Castro, a young Cuban exile organizing an armed movement to overthrow dictator Fulgencio Batista. Guevara joined Castro’s small group, and in December 1956, he was among the 82 men who set sail for Cuba aboard the yacht Granma. Most were killed or captured after landing, but Guevara was among the handful who survived to wage a guerrilla campaign in the Sierra Maestra mountains.

Over the next two years, Guevara proved himself both an able strategist and an uncompromising revolutionary. He played a decisive role in the Battle of Santa Clara in December 1958, when his forces derailed an armored train and seized the city, hastening Batista’s flight and the collapse of his regime. After the revolution’s victory on January 1, 1959, Guevara became one of the new government’s most powerful figures. He chaired the National Bank of Cuba, then served as Minister of Industries, driving radical socialist reforms. At La Cabaña fortress, he oversaw revolutionary tribunals and approved executions of hundreds of former Batista officials and alleged collaborators, actions that cemented his reputation as a man of unwavering ideological purity and ruthless resolve. His image—black beret, star insignia, and unflinching gaze—became a global emblem of resistance for leftist movements and revolutionary socialists around the world.

Yet Guevara grew restless in power. By 1965, he was disillusioned with Cuba’s dependence on the Soviet Union and frustrated by the bureaucratic compromises of governance. In a farewell letter to Castro, he renounced his government posts and Cuban citizenship, vowing to continue the fight against imperialism wherever it was needed. His first mission took him to the Congo, where he attempted to support Marxist rebels, but the effort collapsed after seven months amid poor planning, factional rivalries, and lack of local support. Undeterred, Guevara turned his sights to South America, convinced that Bolivia was uniquely suited to ignite a continent-wide insurgency.

Guevara slipped into Bolivia in November 1966 under a false name, his beard shaved and hair dyed to evade detection. With a small group of Cuban fighters and Bolivian recruits, he established a base in the remote Ñancahuazú region. He believed the conditions were ideal: a repressed indigenous majority, rugged terrain suited for guerrilla warfare, and a strategic position bordering five countries.

But the reality was far less promising. The Bolivian Communist Party refused to back him, wary of foreign interference. Local peasants, far from rallying to his cause, feared and distrusted the armed outsiders. The terrain was harsher than anticipated, and his fighters were soon plagued by hunger, illness, and poor intelligence. Guevara’s chronic asthma worsened, and without adequate medicine, his health deteriorated.

By mid-1967, his force had dwindled to fewer than twenty men, relentlessly pursued by Bolivian troops trained, equipped, and advised by U.S. Special Forces. Washington regarded Guevara as a dangerous agitator whose ideas threatened to destabilize the Western Hemisphere. The CIA provided intelligence and support, helping transform Bolivia’s undertrained military into an effective counterinsurgency force.

On October 8, Bolivian troops surrounded Guevara’s weakened column in a narrow ravine near La Higuera. In the brief firefight that followed, Guevara was wounded and captured, his rifle disabled by a bullet. He was taken to a nearby schoolhouse, where he spent the night under guard, aware that his fate had been sealed.

The next morning, President René Barrientos and his senior commanders secretly decided Guevara would be executed. A trial risked turning him into an even greater symbol, and his continued captivity raised the possibility of a rescue attempt. The order was relayed to La Higuera by radio. The first soldier chosen to carry it out refused, reportedly too shaken to shoot the man he had been taught to fear. The command then fell to Sergeant Mario Terán, whose comrades had been killed by Guevara’s men, who agreed to execute the order. When he entered the classroom, Guevara is said to have told him, “I know you’ve come to kill me. Shoot, coward, you are only going to kill a man.” Terán fired several rounds into Guevara’s body, avoiding the head and chest to make the wounds appear consistent with combat. Within minutes, Che Guevara was dead at 39.

His body was displayed to the press, his lifeless eyes open as if still staring down his enemies. Officials claimed he had died in battle, but journalists quickly exposed the fiction, noting the execution-style wounds and the fact that his hands had been bound. Far from erasing his influence, Guevara’s death magnified it. Photographs of his corpse circulated worldwide, and Alberto Korda’s 1960 portrait Guerrillero Heroico, once a symbol of Cuban defiance, now took on new life as an icon of martyrdom, rebellion, and resistance.

The campaign in Bolivia had been a strategic disaster, but Guevara’s execution ensured that his ideas would outlive him. His writings on guerrilla warfare, imperialism, and revolutionary theory continued to inspire insurgents and activists around the globe. In 1997, three decades after his death, his remains were exhumed from an unmarked grave near a Bolivian airstrip and reinterred in a monumental mausoleum in Santa Clara, the site of his most famous victory.

In life, Che Guevara was a polarizing figure. In death, he became something larger—not a liberator as he claimed, but a symbol embraced by those seeking to overthrow existing orders, and a reminder that revolutionary legends often owe their power less to their victories than to the myths forged in their defeats.

Fidel Castro and Che Guevara

The execution of Che Guevara took place during one of the most volatile phases of the Cold War, when Latin America had become a critical arena in the global struggle between capitalist and communist ideologies. The success of the Cuban Revolution in 1959 alarmed Washington, which feared that similar uprisings could transform the Western Hemisphere into a bloc of Soviet-aligned states. The 1962 Cuban Missile Crisis had underscored how quickly local revolutions could escalate into global confrontations. In response, the United States intensified efforts to contain leftist movements, combining economic initiatives like President Kennedy’s Alliance for Progress with covert action and military support. By the mid-1960s, the CIA and U.S. Special Forces were deeply involved in training and equipping anti-communist forces across the region, viewing insurgencies not as isolated rebellions but as part of a broader geopolitical contest that demanded swift suppression.

Guevara’s decision to bring his “foco” theory of guerrilla warfare to Bolivia reflected his belief that a small, disciplined band of fighters could spark a wider uprising even without initial mass support. Bolivia appeared ripe for revolution: it had experienced a nationalist uprising in 1952 that was later rolled back, its indigenous majority remained deeply marginalized, and its central location offered a potential launching point for revolutionary movements across South America. Yet Guevara misread the political and social climate. Land reforms had given many peasants a stake in the existing system, and the Bolivian Communist Party, far from welcoming his efforts, considered him a reckless outsider. The Bolivian military, initially ill-prepared for counterinsurgency, rapidly professionalized with American assistance, deploying U.S.-trained Rangers who adapted to the terrain and systematically dismantled Guevara’s insurgency. His failure underscored the limits of exporting revolution without local support and revealed the effectiveness of U.S.-backed counterinsurgency in the Cold War era.

Photographer Alberto Korda captures Che Guevara walking arm-in-arm with his wife Aleida March through the streets of Havana amid a throng of cameramen and followers in 1960.

Did You Know? Che Guevara’s personal diary from the Bolivian campaign, seized after his capture, was later published and revealed his growing despair, strategic missteps, and candid criticisms of his own leadership as the mission unraveled.

After his execution, Bolivian authorities severed Guevara’s hands for fingerprint verification and to prevent rumors that he had escaped. The act caused international outrage and became a lasting symbol of the brutality of the campaign against him.

CIA operative Félix Rodríguez, a Cuban exile who helped coordinate the operation, kept Guevara’s Rolex GMT-Master watch as a personal memento and later recounted his role in the events in memoirs and interviews.

The rural schoolteacher whose classroom became Guevara’s final holding cell was ordered to dismiss her students the day before the execution. The room remained scarred by bullet holes for decades and drew pilgrims from around the world.

After Guevara’s death, Bolivian authorities secretly buried his body near an airstrip to prevent his grave from becoming a rallying point for revolutionaries. It remained undiscovered for 30 years until a joint Cuban-Argentine forensic team located and exhumed his remains in 1997.

When Che Guevara faced his executioner in a small Bolivian schoolhouse, his final words were spoken with defiant conviction: “Shoot, coward, you are only going to kill a man.” He died believing he had given his life for liberation, for justice, for the oppressed masses of Latin America. Yet what he truly embodied was something far older and more dangerous than any political movement. He had become a living parable of humanity’s oldest rebellion: the urge to rewrite redemption without a Redeemer, to promise salvation while denying sin, to build heaven on earth while rejecting the God of heaven.

“See to it that no one takes you captive through hollow and deceptive philosophy, which depends on human tradition and the elemental spiritual forces of this world rather than on Christ.” Colossians 2:8 (NIV)

Guevara’s Marxism was not simply a political theory. It was a counterfeit gospel, complete with its own story of the fall, its own savior, its own cross, and its own vision of a kingdom. Consider how closely it mimics the shape of the Christian story while reversing its truth. Scripture teaches that humanity fell through sin and rebellion against God. Marx taught that humanity fell through exploitation and inequality.

In this retelling, the problem is not the human heart but the human system. And if the system is the problem, then salvation can be engineered. Revolutions can cleanse. Policies can save. Humanity can, in theory, fix itself. It is the same old lie, from Eden onward, dressed in modern language: that we can become our own saviors, gods in our own image.

Guevara looked at poverty and oppression and concluded that the solution was revolution, not repentance. He believed that if society could be restructured, wealth redistributed, and oppressors overthrown, a new humanity would emerge. But the problem was never only injustice around us. It was the corruption within us. And this is where many well-meaning people go astray, even within the church.

We are often tempted to confront social brokenness with activism divorced from spiritual transformation, forgetting that without new hearts, new systems quickly become old sins repackaged. The gospel tells us that evil is not just in systems but in souls. Without transformed hearts, new structures soon resemble the old ones, only with different people in charge.

And where Christianity proclaims Jesus Christ as the only Savior, the gospel according to man crowns a different redeemer. For Guevara, it was the revolutionary—the one who takes up arms to reshape the world through violence and sacrifice. But in every age, ideologies offer their own messiahs: politicians, movements, self-discovery. And they all falter under the weight of human frailty. History shows that human ideologies do not reject the concept of salvation. They simply replace the Savior with themselves. They enthrone collective action, ideology, and human will as the hope of the world. This is why revolutions produce martyrs and icons. Humanity does not want to abandon the language of salvation. It wants to write itself into the role of messiah.

Yet this is where the counterfeit gospel collapses. Christianity teaches that redemption requires death, that the old self must die—it must be crucified before the new self can rise. Human ideologies, by contrast, promise resurrection without crucifixion, transformation without repentance, and a better world without a changed heart.

Guevara called for the sacrifice of others but never for the surrender of the self. He demanded that the world bend to his vision, but he never bowed before the cross of Christ. And tragically, he died not only as a revolutionary, but as a man still in need of redemption—made in God’s image but lost in his own. That is the fatal flaw in every human solution. It preaches progress while denying that we are the problem.

And so the kingdom shifts from heaven to earth, from eternity to politics, from God’s sovereign rule to human engineering. Marxism promised a workers’ paradise, a classless society where exploitation would end and abundance would reign. But even the most noble dreams cannot erase the fact that humanity cannot build paradise on its own.

“Unless the LORD builds the house, the builders labor in vain.” Psalm 127:1 (NIV)

Every attempt to create heaven without God ends the same way: in disappointment, disillusionment, or destruction. What makes this deception so dangerous is that it often wears the mask of compassion.

Arguably, Guevara genuinely cared about the poor. His ideology was born from a desire to end injustice. And we must not dismiss that longing, because the gospel does not. But sincerity does not sanctify error. Hollow philosophies never announce themselves as false. They promise justice without the Judge, mercy without the Savior, and freedom without the One who alone can make us free.

And this temptation is not limited to Marxism. It lives on in therapeutic religion that replaces repentance with self-acceptance, in consumer spirituality that promises fulfillment without sacrifice, in political movements that promise salvation through policy and progress. Every ideology that claims we can heal ourselves is simply the serpent’s question from Eden repeated: “Did God really say?” And humanity’s answer has hardly changed: “We can do better.”

But we cannot. And the ache that drives our ideologies—the longing for justice, the hunger for renewal, the hope for a better world—is not wrong. It is holy. It is placed there by the very God we try to replace. Only the true gospel answers that ache because it does not reform humanity; it recreates it.

“Therefore, if anyone is in Christ, the new creation has come: The old has gone, the new is here!” 2 Corinthians 5:17 (NIV)

Che Guevara died believing he could liberate the oppressed. But he never saw that he himself was captive, enslaved by a philosophy that promised freedom but could never deliver it. His story is not just a political tragedy. It is a spiritual one. And a warning to us all.

The gospel of man always ends in a grave. The Gospel of Christ ends in an empty tomb. It offers not just a new world but a new heart, not just a revolution but a resurrection.

And that is the hope no human ideology can ever counterfeit.

Begin by examining your own life for places where you’ve substituted human solutions for divine transformation. Ask yourself where you’re tempted to believe that external changes alone can fix internal brokenness, then identify one specific area where you’ve been seeking salvation through ideology, self-improvement, or human achievement rather than through surrender to Christ. This week, bring that particular struggle to the cross in honest prayer, acknowledging that only God can redeem what you cannot repair. When you encounter passionate ideologies promising to fix the world’s problems, practice discernment by asking whether they acknowledge human sinfulness and our need for a Savior, or whether they simply relocate the kingdom from heaven to earth while making humanity its own messiah.

Closing Prayer Heavenly Father, we come before You acknowledging that we have been too quick to trust in human wisdom and too slow to bow before Your truth. Forgive us for the times we have sought salvation in ideologies, movements, and philosophies that promise liberation but cannot deliver it. We confess that we have often believed we could build Your kingdom through our own strength, forgetting that unless You build the house, we labor in vain. Transform our hearts, Lord, so that we no longer seek redemption in counterfeit gospels but find our hope only in Christ, the true Redeemer who offers not just a better world but a new creation. Help us to discern hollow philosophies that take us captive, and give us courage to proclaim the Gospel that alone can set us free. Protect us from the temptation to replace Your cross with our own revolutions, Your grace with our own goodness, and Your kingdom with earthly utopias. May we rest in the finished work of Christ, trusting that what we cannot achieve, He has already accomplished. We pray this in the name of Jesus, the only Savior who died so that we might truly live. Amen.

Every generation rewrites the same rebellion with new vocabulary, mistaking the repackaging of pride for progress. The gospel of man promises heaven without humility, justice without the Judge, and freedom without the cross. But no ideology can heal what it refuses to name as sin, and no revolution can redeem a heart it will not surrender to God. The true Gospel does not merely reform us, it recreates us. And that transformation is not the work of human hands but the miracle of divine grace, offered freely to all who will stop building their own towers and bow before the empty tomb.

