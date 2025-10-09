THIS IS THE DAY by Jason A. Clark

THIS IS THE DAY by Jason A. Clark

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Robert C Culwell's avatar
Robert C Culwell
2h

He was a brutal killer and ideologue. 🖤 The misuse of his personal talents and gifts made him worthy of an infamous place 👹🔪⛓️ among Robespierre's incorruptibles, Dostoevsky's "Possessed" or 💀 Pol Pot's Khmer Rouge.

The death and suffering he left in his wake should be an obvious warning, instead he is often heralded, among the 🎓 intelligencia, as a liberation icon. The 'cult of che' is still unbelievable 😔 to this olde okie....

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Md Shimul Hosen's avatar
Md Shimul Hosen
2h

Extraordinary

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Jason A. Clark
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture