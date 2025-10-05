THIS IS THE DAY by Jason A. Clark

THIS IS THE DAY by Jason A. Clark

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Jeff Johnson's avatar
Jeff Johnson
2h

I would be more than surprised that anybody on this earth could make a one-time surrender and have it stick. God designed a day to day world signaling, to me at least, that it will necessarily be at the very minimum a day to day surrender, and probably needing to surrender more than once during each day. Wonderful story for the beautiful illustration of how surrender is strength, not weakness.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Jason A. Clark
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture