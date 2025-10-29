This is the day Jane Toppan, the nurse known as “Jolly Jane,” was arrested in Amherst, New Hampshire, for the murders of the Davis family through morphine poisoning in 1901.

In today’s lesson, we will explore how evil disguises itself as compassion and why the most dangerous deceptions arrive with a smile. When those who claim to heal become agents of harm, how do we recognize the difference between authentic care and weaponized kindness? What does it mean to love truly when the world has redefined compassion to include practices that destroy rather than restore?

Jane Toppan, bottom row, second from right, in 1890 with her class at the Mass. General Hospital.

“And no wonder, for Satan himself masquerades as an angel of light. It is not surprising, then, if his servants also masquerade as servants of righteousness. Their end will be what their actions deserve.” - 2 Corinthians 11:14-15 (NIV)

This Date in History

Jane Toppan’s wrists snapped into cold steel handcuffs as Detective Whitney arrested her on October 29, 1901, in Amherst, New Hampshire, ending a fifteen-year killing spree that had claimed at least thirty-one lives. The woman who had cultivated Boston’s trust as “Jolly Jane,” the city’s most sought-after private nurse, finally faced the consequences of methodical murder disguised as medical care.

That autumn, Mattie Davis had traveled to Cambridge to collect rent owed by Toppan, who had lodged with the Davises during the summer. While visiting, Mattie fell ill and died under Jane’s care. Feigning grief, Toppan accompanied the body home to Cataumet and offered to help the family through its mourning. Once inside the household, she assumed the role of devoted nurse and methodically poisoned Alden Davis and his daughters Minnie and Genevieve. Within weeks, the entire household had been wiped out, seemingly as a result of illness.

Honora Kelley, as she was born in 1854, had learned manipulation as a means of survival long before she became Jane Toppan. Her Irish immigrant father, Peter Kelley, known throughout Boston as “Kelley the Crack” for his erratic behavior, had abandoned his daughters to the Boston Female Asylum after suffering a complete mental collapse. At age eight, Honora was placed as an indentured servant with the Toppan family of Lowell, Massachusetts, where she adopted their surname but never received full acceptance.

Mrs. Ann Toppan, who held strong anti-Irish prejudices, treated the girl as useful labor rather than family, instilling both deep resentment and an obsessive need to present herself as something she was not. This foundational experience of rejection and the necessity of maintaining false personas would shape every relationship Toppan formed throughout her adult life.

By the time she began nursing training at Cambridge Hospital in 1885, Toppan had perfected manipulation through manufactured warmth. Her instructors praised her apparent dedication and cheerful disposition, which earned her the nickname “Jolly Jane” from grateful patients. What they failed to recognize were the dangerous experiments she conducted during night shifts, altering medication dosages to observe their effects on patients’ nervous systems.

The turn of the twentieth century created ideal conditions for her predatory behavior. Private nursing had emerged as a respectable profession for unmarried women, but regulation remained virtually nonexistent. Wealthy Boston families often hired nurses based on personal recommendations rather than verified credentials. This combination of professional opportunity and regulatory gaps allowed Toppan to move freely between households, carrying her deadly knowledge.

Her methodology revealed calculating intelligence twisted by sadistic pleasure. She gained employment through glowing references, establishing herself as indispensable during medical crises. Using carefully balanced doses of morphine and atropine, she brought victims to the brink of death, then revived them, repeating the process until their systems failed. She later confessed to her attorney that she derived sexual satisfaction from feeling her patients’ lives ebb away in her arms.

Her arrest finally came after a relentless investigation sparked by the suspicion of Captain Paul Gibbs, son-in-law of Alden Davis of Cataumet, Massachusetts, who refused to accept the sudden deaths of his wife’s entire family. When Captain Gibbs became suspicious of the rapid succession of deaths in a previously healthy household, he demanded formal autopsies. Professor Edward S. Wood’s toxicological analysis at Harvard Medical School revealed massive concentrations of morphine and atropine, unmistakable evidence of deliberate poisoning. Those findings were revolutionary. Toxicology was still in its infancy, and Wood’s discovery demonstrated that chemistry could expose crimes invisible to the eye.

State detectives soon began connecting a disturbing pattern of deaths surrounding Toppan’s nursing assignments across Massachusetts. The investigation expanded to include her foster sister’s death in 1899, her landlords’ deaths in 1895, and numerous patients during her hospital years. As evidence mounted, Toppan’s behavior grew increasingly unstable. She even attempted to poison her brother-in-law and then nurse him back to health in a desperate attempt to win his affection.

Her arrest represented a victory for modern investigative methods over old assumptions of trust. Unlike killers who relied on visible violence, Toppan had weaponized compassion, exploiting the confidence placed in those who heal. Her capture required coordination between local police, scientific experts, and grieving families unwilling to accept simple explanations.

Toppan’s trial at the Barnstable County Courthouse drew national attention. Reporters filled the benches. Physicians explained the chemistry in plain words. The pattern of access and death became hard to ignore. After eight hours of proceedings and overwhelming scientific testimony, the jury deliberated only twenty-seven minutes before declaring her not guilty by reason of insanity. She was committed to Taunton Insane Hospital, where she confessed to killing thirty-one people and expressed regret only that she had not killed more.

Jane Toppan spent thirty-seven years in confinement, outliving most of her victims’ families. She died peacefully in 1938 at age eighty-four, having never shown remorse for her crimes. Her case prompted reforms in nursing oversight and toxicological science, marking a pivotal moment in America’s understanding of both medicine and murder.

Jane Toppan pleading “not guilty” at her arraignment at the Barnstable County Courthouse (Boston Globe, November 1, 1901).

Historical Context

The turn of the 20th century in America saw rapid growth in both the medical profession and mechanisms of law enforcement. As nursing emerged as a career for women, especially unmarried women, it expanded quickly in private homes and hospitals across the Northeast, yet state regulation, credentialing, and oversight remained rudimentary. At the same time cities and states were building detective bureaus, adopting fingerprinting and toxicology labs, and establishing statewide coordination; these advances made investigations of complex, multi-jurisdictional crimes such as the murders committed by Jane Toppan feasible. Meanwhile the country’s industrialization and growing affluence created large domestic service sectors. Wealthy families hiring private nurses in the Boston area was a direct outgrowth of that socioeconomic change.

During the same period intellectual and cultural currents emphasized faith in science, reform, and human betterment, but also revealed society’s vulnerabilities: medical experimentation, especially with substances like morphine and atropine, was only beginning to be constrained, and notions of female morality, domestic service, and professional identity were evolving. Public trust in professional caregivers remained high even as cases like Toppan’s exposed the dangers of opaque care behind closed doors. The resulting legal and media uproar helped shift attitudes toward patient safety, medical accountability, and institutional responsibility.

State Lunatic Hospital at Taunton, circa 1930s (Library of Congress).

Did You Know? While Toppan confessed to 31 murders, investigators suspect she may have killed more than 100 people.

In her private-duty nursing career she earned about $25 per week, a high rate for a woman at the time when average female wages hovered around $5 weekly.

One victim survived an attempt: a woman recounted how Toppan climbed into her hospital bed, kissed her face, and then fled abruptly when someone entered the room.

The prominent toxicologist, Edward S. Wood of Harvard Medical School, used exhumed remains from the Davis family to apply early forensic procedures that helped establish poisoning as the cause of death.

When news of her arrest broke, newspapers across the United States printed her photograph alongside sensational headlines like “Jolly Jane’s Secret” and “The Angel of Death,” fueling a national fascination with female criminals and reshaping early twentieth-century crime reporting.

Today’s Reflection

When Detective Whitney snapped those handcuffs around Jane Toppan’s wrists on October 29, 1901, he wasn’t just arresting a killer. He was unmasking one of history’s most chilling deceptions. For fifteen years, “Jolly Jane” had worn the perfect disguise: the caring nurse, the comforting presence, the healer who arrived precisely when families needed help most. Her smile had opened doors that suspicion would have sealed shut. Her gentle manner had earned trust that scrutiny would have shattered. Evil had learned to speak the language of compassion, and it nearly worked perfectly.

This arrest reveals something that should unsettle every believer: evil rarely storms through our front door wearing horns and carrying pitchforks. It knocks politely, offers assistance, and presents credentials.

2 Corinthians 11:14-15 (NIV) warns us that “Satan himself masquerades as an angel of light. It is not surprising, then, if his servants also masquerade as servants of righteousness.”

The most dangerous deceptions don’t shock us into resistance; they lull us into acceptance by appearing helpful, progressive, even virtuous.

Jane Toppan’s method was diabolically simple: she weaponized care itself. Her patients trusted her because healing was supposed to be her purpose. She gained access to the vulnerable precisely because vulnerability seeks comfort, and she offered exactly what wounded hearts craved. Yet behind her manufactured warmth lay calculating evil that derived pleasure from the very suffering she pretended to alleviate. The mask of compassion became the perfect hiding place for cruelty.

This pattern hasn’t disappeared with the passage of time.

Today’s healthcare industry offers troubling parallels to Toppan’s deception. Abortion providers market the deliberate ending of human life as “women’s healthcare,” wrapping the violence of dismemberment in the language of choice and compassion. Clinics with names like “Hope” and “Care” perform procedures that stop beating hearts, yet they speak of serving women’s needs. The terminology itself reveals the deception: calling the destruction of life “reproductive healthcare” mirrors how Toppan called murder “nursing care.”

Similarly, medical professionals now offer “gender affirming care” to children, presenting irreversible procedures and hormone treatments as acts of kindness toward confused young minds. Doctors who once swore to “first, do no harm” now perform double mastectomies on teenage girls and prescribe puberty blockers to children barely old enough for elementary school. These practitioners smile warmly as they sterilize children and mutilate healthy bodies, all while claiming to provide healing. Like Toppan, they’ve learned that people will accept almost anything if it’s packaged as medical care and delivered with apparent concern.

The spiritual implications cut even deeper than the physical harm. When institutions designed to preserve life begin systematically destroying it, when healers become agents of harm, when care becomes a cover for cruelty, we’re witnessing the same demonic deception that once hid behind Jane Toppan’s cheerful bedside manner. The enemy of our souls still masquerades as an angel of light, but now he wears scrubs and speaks in medical terminology.

Scripture teaches us that genuine compassion always protects life, restores dignity, and honors the image of God in every person. True care never violates the holiness of life or tramples the boundaries of God’s design.

When the world redefines compassion to include killing the innocent or mutilating the vulnerable, believers must have the courage to call deception by its proper name. We cannot allow the vocabulary of virtue to be hijacked by those who practice vice.

The test of authentic ministry, whether medical or spiritual, lies not in its emotional appeal but in its consistency with God’s character. The Lord who heals doesn’t destroy life in the womb. The Creator who made us male and female doesn’t celebrate the rejection of His design. Any definition of care that contradicts divine truth reveals itself as counterfeit, no matter how sincerely it’s presented or how desperately people want to believe it.

This demands more than intellectual awareness; it requires spiritual vigilance. Believers must learn to recognize the texture of truth: it convicts before it comforts, transforms before it soothes, and always produces fruit consistent with God’s character. We cannot afford to evaluate ideas solely by their packaging or judge movements merely by their marketing. The Spirit of God enables His people to discern when the smile of kindness hides the poison of deception.

The Church’s witness in this confused age is to embody holy balance. We must be tender in mercy yet unwavering in righteousness, compassionate toward those who suffer while uncompromising about what constitutes genuine healing. True love doesn’t enable destruction; it protects the vulnerable from those who would exploit their pain. Authentic care doesn’t celebrate confusion; it offers the clarity of divine truth spoken in grace.

Jane Toppan’s legacy serves as a permanent warning: the most dangerous evil wears the mask of care. Whether it appears in a nineteenth-century hospital room or a twenty-first-century medical facility, whether it speaks in soothing bedside whispers or professional clinical language, deception remains deception. Our calling as believers is to see through the smile, test the spirit behind the offer of help, and stand guard against those who would harm others while claiming to heal them.

Practical Application

This week, examine the “helpful” voices in your life through the lens of Scripture. Identify one area where cultural compassion contradicts biblical truth, whether it’s advice from friends, messaging from media, or proposals from professionals. Write down what the world calls kindness in this situation, then write what God calls love. Notice the difference. Then take one tangible step to align your response with divine truth rather than cultural acceptance, even if it means standing alone or disappointing someone who expects your agreement. Real discernment isn’t passive recognition of evil; it’s active resistance to deception dressed as care.

Closing Prayer Heavenly Father, we thank You for the clarity of Your Word that cuts through every deceptive disguise. In a world where evil speaks the language of compassion and darkness masquerades as light, we praise You for being the God of truth who never changes His definitions to accommodate our confusion. Forgive us when we’ve been too quick to accept kindness at face value without testing its spirit, and when we’ve remained silent as lies were packaged as love. Grant us the courage to call deception by its name, even when it wears the mask of care. Give us wisdom to recognize authentic compassion that protects life and honors Your design. Strengthen us to stand for truth when standing costs us approval, and help us offer genuine healing to those wounded by the world’s counterfeit kindness. May we become people who love as You love, with both tenderness and uncompromising righteousness. In Jesus’ name we pray, Amen.

Final Thoughts

The greatest threat to the Church isn’t obvious evil that announces itself with fanfare and demands our surrender. It’s subtle deception that arrives with a smile, speaks our language, and offers solutions that feel compassionate but lead to destruction. When we lose the ability to distinguish between authentic care and weaponized kindness, we become accomplices to the very harm we thought we were preventing. True love always operates within the boundaries of God’s revealed truth. It never calls death “healthcare” or celebrates the mutilation of confused children as “affirmation.” The moment we allow the world to redefine compassion, we surrender our witness and betray the vulnerable who desperately need someone to speak truth, even when truth sounds harsh to ears trained by culture rather than Scripture. Our calling isn’t to be nice; it’s to be faithful. And faithfulness sometimes looks like the courage to reject help that harms and expose care that kills.

Leave a comment

Author’s Notes

Only two more days until my book, Why Jesus?, is available. I’m excited to share it with all of you, and I look forward to hearing your thoughts. Its release on Halloween feels fitting—a day often associated with darkness, yet the message of this book is about the light that overcame it.

Thank you to everyone who has shown interest, prayed for me, and reached out with words of encouragement since the announcement. I have no doubt we’re going to make an impact.

If you’ve made it this far down the page can you do me a favor? Let me know what you thought about today’s newsletter. Leave a comment or like (❤️) this post. I would really appreciate it.

Share