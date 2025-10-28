This is the day Abigail Adams, wife of U.S. President John Adams, died in 1818.

In today’s lesson, we will explore the remarkable partnership of Abigail and John Adams, a couple whose union shaped not only their lives but the course of a nation. How can their example inspire us to build stronger, more purposeful marriages? What lessons can we draw from their shared faith and mutual support in the face of personal and national challenges?

“Two are better than one, because they have a good return for their labor” - Ecclesiastes 4:9 (NIV)

This Date in History

As the candle flickered in the dimly lit bedroom of the Adams family home in Quincy, Massachusetts, Abigail Adams drew her final breath on October 28, 1818. Her daughter-in-law, Louisa Catherine Adams, clasped her hand tightly, tears streaming down her face. At seventy-three, one of America’s most remarkable founding mothers had passed into eternity, leaving behind a legacy that would help shape the conscience of a young nation.

John Adams, her husband of fifty-four years and former president of the United States, sat nearby, his face fixed in quiet grief. He had weathered revolutions, presidencies, and partisanship with Abigail by his side, but now faced the world without his “dearest friend.” Their son, John Quincy Adams, then serving as secretary of state, was unaware of his mother’s passing. Hundreds of miles away in Washington, he was preparing for what would soon become his own presidency.

Abigail’s death sent ripples through the nation. She was more than the wife of one president and the mother of another. She was a political mind in her own right, a trusted counselor to her husband, and an early advocate for women’s education and equality. Her passing marked the close of a generation that had fought to give the country both its liberty and its moral foundation.

Born Abigail Smith in 1744 to the Reverend William Smith and Elizabeth Quincy Smith of Weymouth, she grew up in a household of learning and faith but, like most girls of her time, received no formal schooling. Instead, she devoured the books in her father’s library and developed a keen intellect that would later guide her family through the most turbulent years of America’s birth. Her marriage to John Adams in 1764 began not just a union of affection but a partnership of minds that helped shape early American thought.

Throughout the long years of the Revolutionary War, Abigail ran their farm in Braintree (later Quincy), raised their children, and maintained an active correspondence with her husband while he served in the Continental Congress and abroad in Europe. Her letters—intimate, articulate, and often politically charged—remain among the most valuable records of the Revolution. In one of her most famous, written in 1776, she urged John to “remember the ladies” as the new laws of liberty were being drafted. The plea reflected both her wit and her foresight: she understood that the ideals of independence would remain incomplete without justice for all.

Her political insight and moral clarity extended far beyond her home. Even those who disagreed with her respected her intellect. Thomas Jefferson, though often at odds with the Adams family, maintained a thoughtful correspondence with her, recognizing in her a mind equal to the statesmen of her day.

As First Lady from 1797 to 1801, Abigail’s confidence and conviction made her both admired and criticized. Some mockingly called her “Mrs. President,” a title she bore without apology. She was outspoken in her defense of order, education, and conscience, and she condemned slavery as a moral evil long before abolition gained momentum. For Abigail, freedom without virtue was no freedom at all.

News of her death traveled slowly. When John Quincy Adams received word in Washington, he was heartbroken. In his diary he wrote that his mother’s “long, active, and useful life” had ended, and he mourned that he had not been able to stand by her side. Across the country, newspapers carried tributes to her intellect, patriotism, and steadfast devotion to her husband and the Republic.

Her funeral at the First Church of Quincy drew both dignitaries and townspeople who had known her as a neighbor. As the procession passed the family farm she had managed so capably in John’s absence, those who watched understood that her life had been as rooted in duty as in love. She was laid to rest in the family tomb beside the church that now bears the name United First Parish, later joined by her husband and son—three lives bound together in history.

Abigail Adams left behind more than letters and memories. She left a vision of what civic virtue could look like when guided by conviction, intellect, and faith. Her journey from a minister’s daughter in Weymouth to a trusted advisor in the nation’s founding stands as a testament to the power of moral courage in shaping the course of a people. Her death on this day in 1818 marked not just the loss of a First Lady, but the fading of the revolutionary generation that had given America its heart.

Historical Context

The early-nineteenth-century United States was still shaped by the aftermath of the War of 1812 and the fading of the founding generation’s direct influence. Politically the country was navigating the “Era of Good Feelings” under President James Monroe (1817-1825), when national unity seemed to replace partisan strife and the nation continued its westward expansion and infrastructure development. Economically the Industrial Revolution had begun altering the landscape of New England with textile mills, canals and early manufacturing, shifting from the agrarian model that had defined the Revolutionary era. Internationally, with the Napoleonic Wars now over, the United States was cautiously asserting itself in diplomacy and trade, while European powers reorganized after 1815’s major upheavals.

Culturally and socially the era was one of transformation and tension. The ideals of the American Revolution—liberty, self-government, individual rights—were still being defined and contested in domestic life: what did freedom mean for women, for free black people, for new settlers on the frontier? Intellectual currents from the Enlightenment and evangelical revivalism merged, encouraging both social reform movements and renewed religious fervour. For women of Abigail Adams’ generation the world she helped to create was changing: formal education for women remained rare, married women still lacked many legal rights, and the concept of “first lady” was only beginning to take shape. Her death in 1818 lived at the intersection of a founding era receding and a new age of American social, political and economic possibility emerging.

First Church of Quincy where Abigail’s funeral was held.

Did You Know? During the Revolutionary War, Abigail Adams melted down her own pewter serving spoons and used the metal to make musket balls for local militia at her Braintree (now Quincy) home.

She and her husband John Adams exchanged more than 1,000 letters between 1762 and 1801, making their correspondence one of the most extensive political-personal archives of early America.

In November 1800 Abigail Adams and John Adams became the first First Family to occupy the “President’s House” in Washington, D.C., the building now known as the White House.

Abigail Adams was one of only two American women to have been both wife and mother of a U.S. president (the other being Barbara Bush).

Despite never receiving formal schooling, Abigail Adams taught herself to read French, studied literature and theology from her father’s library, and became a trusted political advisor to her husband and son.

Today’s Reflection

The partnership of Abigail and John Adams stands as a testament to the wisdom of Scripture: “Two are better than one, because they have a good return for their labor.” Ecclesiastes 4:9 (NIV) Their marriage, spanning more than fifty years, demonstrated the strength of a godly union built on shared conviction and mutual respect.

In the crucible of the American Revolution, their partnership was refined by distance, loss, and relentless duty. While John served the cause of independence abroad, Abigail managed their home in Braintree, raised their children, and kept the farm running through war and uncertainty. Yet their letters—hundreds of them—reveal not isolation but unity. Across oceans, they counseled, challenged, and encouraged one another with Scripture and steadfast love.

This kind of relationship mirrors God’s design in Genesis, where He declared that it was “not good for man to be alone” and created a companion “suitable” for him. The phrase implies more than assistance; it means strength alongside strength, a harmony of purpose. The Adams marriage reflected that ideal: partnership rooted not in hierarchy or convenience, but in shared mission.

Their correspondence shows how deeply faith anchored their relationship. They prayed for one another, quoted Scripture freely, and drew comfort from God’s promises when the weight of the world pressed in. In this they embodied Paul’s instruction: “Submit to one another out of reverence for Christ.” Ephesians 5:21 (NIV) Submission, rightly understood, is not weakness but willing humility—each seeking the good of the other for the sake of the One they both serve.

Abigail’s voice carried prophetic weight in her time. When she urged her husband to “Remember the Ladies” as the new nation formed its laws, she spoke with the moral courage of a woman grounded in justice and conviction. Her words, like those of Esther before the king, remind us that faithfulness sometimes means using influence for the sake of righteousness. Godly partnership does not silence conviction; it amplifies it for the good of others.

The Adams legacy did not end with them. Their son, John Quincy Adams, became the nation’s sixth president, and generations of their descendants continued to serve in public life. But their truest success was not political; it was spiritual. They modeled how faith and fidelity at home can echo outward, shaping families and even nations.

In an age that prizes independence and personal fulfillment, their example calls us back to the quiet strength of unity. Marriage, in God’s design, is not simply companionship but collaboration in His work. Whether raising children, serving a community, or enduring hardship, two who walk together in faith will accomplish more than either could alone.

Such unity requires deliberate effort. The Adamses endured years of separation, political turmoil, and personal grief, yet they remained unwavering in their devotion to God and to each other. Love, for them, was not sustained by comfort but by covenant—by choosing daily to labor side by side, even when miles apart.

Their story challenges every believer to look inward. Do our partnerships reflect shared purpose? Do our relationships, whether in marriage or friendship, mirror the humility and faith that strengthen bonds over time? The example of Abigail and John reminds us that godly unity is forged not in ease but in endurance.

The beauty of such partnership lies in what it reveals about God Himself. When two believers commit to walk together in faith, they become a living reflection of Christ and His Church—a union marked by grace, service, and steadfast love. The world takes notice when that kind of love endures.

The Adamses showed that partnership grounded in faith can change more than two lives. It can leave a legacy of wisdom, courage, and devotion that outlives every hardship and triumph. And it still speaks today: unity in Christ multiplies the good we do, strengthens the burdens we bear, and reminds us that when two walk together under His guidance, their labor is never in vain.

Practical Application

Consider how you can strengthen the partnerships in your life by focusing less on personal achievement and more on shared purpose. Take time this week to intentionally support the spiritual, emotional, or practical needs of someone who walks beside you—whether in marriage, friendship, or ministry. Reflect on what mutual submission might look like in your context, where you seek to lift another person rather than outshine them. Unity grows through humility, not control, and through service, not superiority. Let your faith shape how you work, listen, and lead together, remembering that godly partnership reflects the character of Christ.

Closing Prayer Heavenly Father, thank You for the gift of companionship and the beauty of shared purpose. Teach us to see those beside us as partners in Your work, not competitors or burdens. Strengthen our hearts to serve one another with patience, humility, and grace, reflecting Your love in every word and action. Help us to build relationships that honor You—marked by trust, faithfulness, and mutual encouragement. When difficulties arise, remind us that unity is worth the cost and that Your Spirit sustains what You have joined. Let our partnerships mirror Christ’s love for the Church, selfless and enduring. In Jesus’ name we pray, Amen.

Final Thoughts

True partnership is never about perfect balance but about faithful alignment—two lives joined under one purpose greater than either could fulfill alone. When believers commit to mutual submission, they embody a living picture of God’s design: love expressed through service, strength guided by humility, and purpose united under grace. A marriage, friendship, or ministry rooted in this truth becomes more than collaboration; it becomes worship. The measure of success is not who leads but how we love, not what we achieve but how faithfully we walk together. Every godly partnership whispers the same eternal truth: that two walking in step with Christ will always go further than one walking alone.

Leave a comment

This piece first appeared on the same date one year ago. I occasionally share reposts because daily writing takes endurance, and some truths deserve to be heard more than once. The version you just read has been lightly refined and updated for clarity. My hope is that encountering it again today will speak to you in a fresh and timely way.

If you’ve made it this far down the page can you do me a favor? Let me know what you thought about today’s newsletter. Leave a comment or like (❤️) this post. I would really appreciate it.

Share