THIS IS THE DAY by Jason A. Clark

THIS IS THE DAY by Jason A. Clark

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Shane Christensen's avatar
Shane Christensen
1h

The depth of character present in this generation of people is one I deeply admire and aspire to become myself. Yet, I know this not to be possible , and I lean on God trying not to abuse his Grace. Use because I need his Grace, but not abuse because of my lack of depth of character.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Jason A Clark
Kevin Beck's avatar
Kevin Beck
1h

I was amazed to read all the things Abigail did to make her life better, instead of just being a marriage partner to John Adams.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
4 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Jason A. Clark
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture