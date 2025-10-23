This is the day American mobster Dutch Schultz and three of his associates were fatally shot at the Palace Chop House in Newark, New Jersey, in what became known as “The Chophouse Massacre” in 1935.

In today’s lesson, we will explore how sin grows when left unchecked and how what we build to serve us can ultimately destroy us. When we nurture sinful systems that promise control, do we realize they are already controlling us? What if what we rely on for strength becomes the very thing that undoes us?

The Palace Chop House where the murders took place.

“Then, after desire has conceived, it gives birth to sin; and sin, when it is full-grown, gives birth to death.” - James 1:15 (NIV)

This Date in History

The gunmen moved through the dimly lit Palace Chop House with practiced precision. At 10:15 p.m. on October 23, 1935, Charles “The Bug” Workman and Emanuel “Mendy” Weiss—two hitmen from the notorious enforcement arm known as Murder Inc.—pushed through the front door of the restaurant at 12 East Park Street in Newark, New Jersey. Their target, Arthur “Dutch Schultz” Flegenheimer, sat in the back dining room with three of his most trusted men, reviewing ledger sheets that chronicled their sprawling criminal empire. What happened in the next ninety seconds would become one of the most infamous killings in American underworld history, forever remembered as the Chophouse Massacre.

The murder had not been ordered by a rival gang seeking territory but by Schultz’s own colleagues on the Mafia Commission—the governing council of organized crime in America. Their unprecedented decision to eliminate one of their own stemmed from a proposal that threatened the entire syndicate. Schultz, desperate and defiant after years of prosecution by Special Prosecutor Thomas E. Dewey, wanted permission to assassinate a United States Attorney.

Born in 1901 to German Jewish immigrants in the Bronx, Arthur Flegenheimer had grown up in poverty after his father abandoned the family. He turned to crime as a teenager to support his mother, served time for burglary, and emerged with a new identity, borrowing the nickname of an earlier Bronx gangster known for his cruelty. During Prohibition he built a vast empire through beer distribution, gambling, and the numbers racket. Schultz’s methods were savage and effective. Rivals feared him, and his habit of personally guarding liquor trucks with a shotgun became part of his legend. By the early 1930s he had outlasted violent contemporaries like Legs Diamond and Vincent Coll, consolidating power through intimidation and bloodshed.

By 1935, however, Schultz faced an enemy brute force could not silence. Thomas Dewey, a driven thirty-three-year-old prosecutor appointed by Governor Herbert Lehman to lead New York’s war on organized crime, had made Schultz his prime target. Dewey’s first federal tax-evasion trial in April 1935 ended in a hung jury. Schultz manipulated his second trial by having it moved to the small upstate town of Malone, where he charmed residents with donations and kindness. The strategy worked. In August 1935, to the outrage of New York Mayor Fiorello La Guardia, Schultz was acquitted. La Guardia then ordered police to arrest him on sight if he returned to the city, forcing Schultz to shift operations to Newark.

His brief victory quickly unraveled. Dewey began assembling a new case, and Schultz, cornered and paranoid, decided that killing the prosecutor was his only escape. He presented the plan to the Commission, whose members included Charles “Lucky” Luciano and other major crime bosses. Schultz had already assigned a gunman to watch Dewey’s morning routine, noting his daily stop at a drugstore to phone his office. Schultz wanted him shot there.

The Commission’s answer was unanimous: no. Luciano and the others saw what Schultz did not. Murdering a federal prosecutor would unleash an uncontrollable national crackdown on organized crime. When Schultz raged that he would proceed anyway, the Commission made its own decision. He had become a liability too dangerous to tolerate.

The contract was handed to Albert Anastasia, who directed Louis “Lepke” Buchalter’s Murder Inc. to handle the job. Workman and Weiss accepted the assignment and entered the Palace Chop House that October evening knowing precisely who awaited them.

Schultz had stepped into the men’s room when Workman walked down the bar and opened the door. He found Schultz either washing his hands or standing at the urinal and fired a single shot from his .45, striking him in the side. The bullet tore through his spleen, stomach, colon, and liver. Schultz collapsed to the floor. Workman then joined Weiss in the dining room, where Schultz’s associates sat frozen. Both men opened fire. Otto Berman, Schultz’s accountant, was killed instantly. Abe Landau, his chief lieutenant, was hit in the neck, severing his carotid artery. Bernard “Lulu” Rosencrantz, his bodyguard, was struck multiple times at close range.

Astonishingly, Landau and Rosencrantz staggered up and returned fire, driving the assassins out of the restaurant and into the Newark night. Workman had loaded rust-coated bullets to increase the odds of lethal infection if his victims survived. All four men were rushed to Newark City Hospital.

Berman, Landau, and Rosencrantz died within hours of the shooting. Schultz lingered for twenty-two hours, delirious with fever that climbed to 106 degrees. Police stenographer F. J. Lang sat beside his bed, hoping for a confession, but recorded only a string of disjointed ramblings that became legend in crime history: “A boy has never wept, nor dashed a thousand kim. Oh, oh, dog biscuit, and when he is happy he doesn’t get snappy.” The incoherent phrases yielded no clues. Schultz never named his killers.

Before surgery, Schultz requested and received last rites from a Catholic priest. He had reportedly told friends he believed Jesus had helped him beat the tax charges and had vowed to convert. On October 24, 1935, at 8:35 p.m., Dutch Schultz died of peritonitis at age thirty-three.

The Chophouse Massacre achieved exactly what the Commission intended. Thomas Dewey lived, unaware until 1940 that he had been marked for death. He went on to win seventy-two of seventy-three prosecutions between 1935 and 1937, including the conviction of Lucky Luciano in 1936 that sent him to prison for thirty to fifty years. Dewey later served three terms as New York’s governor and ran for president twice, in 1944 and 1948. His second campaign ended in one of the most famous moments in political history, when newspapers prematurely declared his victory under the headline “Dewey Defeats Truman.”

Charles Workman was convicted of the murder in 1941 and sentenced to life in prison, serving twenty-three years before parole in 1964. Emanuel Weiss was executed in the electric chair for another killing. The Palace Chop House remained standing until 2008, when it was demolished—erasing the last physical trace of one of organized crime’s most calculated executions.

Yet one mystery endured. At the time of his death, Schultz was estimated to be worth about $7 million. Fearing imprisonment, he had ordered a waterproof safe built, filled it with cash and bonds, and buried it in an unknown spot in upstate New York with Rosencrantz’s help. The location died with them. For nearly ninety years, treasure hunters have searched the Catskills for Dutch Schultz’s lost fortune. It has never been found.

Dutch Schultz leaving a courthouse in 1935.

Historical Context

The murder of Dutch Schultz unfolded against a backdrop of profound transformation in American organized crime and law-enforcement. By 1935 the free-wheeling gangster era of Prohibition had collided with newly sophisticated federal prosecution strategies and the emergence of a more disciplined, corporate-style criminal syndicate. The nation was six years into the Great Depression with unemployment still near 20 percent and public confidence in institutions deeply shaken. President Franklin D. Roosevelt’s New Deal was reshaping the relationship between citizens and government, expanding federal power in unprecedented ways. That expansion extended beyond economic relief programs to include an aggressively-assertive posture toward organized crime, with the FBI newly empowered by federal legislation following the kidnapping of Charles Lindbergh’s infant in 1932. States followed suit by appointing special prosecutors with broad mandates for dismantling criminal organizations.

At the same time, organized crime itself was undergoing its own revolution. The end of Prohibition in 1933 had removed the primary revenue source for most gangs, forcing mobsters to diversify into gambling, loan-sharking, labor racketeering and prostitution. More significantly, the bloody bootlegging wars proved so destructive that surviving crime bosses turned to collaboration. In 1931, following the murders of old-guard Mafia bosses Joe Masseria and Salvatore Maranzano, a young generation led by Charles “Lucky” Luciano established the Commission—a governing board to coordinate the five New York crime families and mediate deadly disputes. The decision to kill Dutch Schultz rather than permit him to assassinate a federal prosecutor reflected this new calculus: institutional survival trumping individual ambition.

Prosecutor and future presidential candidate, Thomas E. Dewey.

Did You Know? On October 10, 1932, federal agents raided a bootlegging operation at Harvest Homestead Farm in Pine Plains, New York, reportedly linked to Dutch Schultz. They uncovered an extensive underground distillery said to contain two 2,000-gallon stills, 10,000 pounds of sugar, 1,000 gallons of moonshine, and a network of tunnels beneath the farm. The site is now home to Dutch’s Spirits, a legal distillery and tasting room.

The hit squad’s use of rust-coated bullets in the shooting was a deliberate tactic: by coating metal-jacketed .45-caliber rounds with rust, the assassins increased the risk of lethal infection if the initial wound did not kill immediately. The tactic worked. Schultz died from peritonitis brought on by his infected abdominal wound.

Schultz’s delirious deathbed statements, recorded by police stenographer F. J. Lang after he was shot in 1935, became a source of fascination for writers and folklorists. The transcript later inspired Beat author William S. Burroughs’s The Last Words of Dutch Schultz and has been studied for its cryptic references which some believe allude to Schultz’s legendary hidden treasure and possible locations such as Phoenicia in the Catskills.

The FBI preserves a brick salvaged from the Palace Chop House in its historical artifacts collection, a tangible reminder of the Bureau’s early campaign against organized crime.

The front-page headline “DEWEY DEFEATS TRUMAN” on the November 3, 1948 edition of the Chicago Tribune became famous not only for its editorial error, but for its photo legacy: President Harry S. Truman later held up a copy of that paper in St. Louis to delight in the headline’s mistake.

Today’s Reflection

Dutch Schultz believed he could command violence as a tool and remain its master. The events at the Palace Chop House proved otherwise. The machinery of bloodshed he built for decades turned inward with calculated precision. His own colleagues ordered the hit. His own system supplied the assassins. The empire he constructed from brutality became his executioner. This is not poetic irony. This is spiritual law.

What begins as something we wield for advantage eventually wields us. What we think we control ultimately controls us. And what we believe serves our interests ends up consuming us entirely. This is the same principle by which sin operates.

Scripture doesn’t treat sin as a static moral failure but as a living power with its own trajectory. James captures this with unsettling clarity: “Then, after desire has conceived, it gives birth to sin; and sin, when it is full-grown, gives birth to death.” James 1:15 (NIV)

Notice the organic language. Sin is conceived. It grows. It matures. And when fully developed, it produces exactly what its corrupted nature inevitably produces: death.

Schultz’s downfall reveals this progression with brutal clarity. He did not begin as a mob boss marked for death but as a desperate teenager trying to support his mother after his father left. Crime seemed like a solution rather than a sentence. Yet every threat, act of violence, and compromise with evil did not solve problems; it built infrastructure. He created a world where betrayal was currency, loyalty was worthless, and life was expendable.

When the Mafia Commission finally decided Schultz was too dangerous, it didn’t need to invent a method of punishment. It simply activated the system he had engineered. The guns that killed him fired the same logic he had long embraced.

This is how sin works in every human heart. We don’t just commit isolated acts of rebellion against God. We build systems. We create frameworks. We establish patterns that eventually take on a life of their own.

The businessman who cuts ethical corners to close deals doesn’t just violate principles. He constructs a professional identity that requires increasingly serious compromises to maintain. The person who indulges bitterness toward a family member doesn’t just harbor a bad attitude. They architect an internal world where resentment becomes the lens through which every interaction is interpreted. The believer who flirts with compromise in one area of obedience doesn’t just make an exception. They lay groundwork for a divided heart that will demand more exceptions until the exception becomes the rule.

Sin never stays small. It never remains contained. It insists on growing.

Schultz could have stopped after petty theft. He could have walked away after his first arrest. But sin doesn’t offer those exits easily. Each act of rebellion creates momentum. Each compromise makes the next one easier. Each victory in the flesh strengthens its claim on our allegiance. And the longer we feed it, the more it resembles an empire rather than an incident. Until one day we discover we’re not managing sin. It’s managing us.

The Mafia Commission killed Schultz to protect their own interests, but they were merely instruments. The real executioner was the mechanism he engineered—a system now turning against its maker. This is the terrifying genius of sin’s design. It doesn’t require external condemnation to destroy us. It carries its own judgment within itself.

Romans 6:23 (NIV) states it plainly: “For the wages of sin is death...”

Not the penalty. The wages. Sin pays what it promises. And what it promises from the beginning, beneath all the short-term pleasure and temporary advantage, is death. Spiritual death. Relational death. The slow death of conscience. And ultimately, if left unchecked, physical and eternal death.

But here is where the gospel interrupts the trajectory. The same verse that declares sin’s wages also announces grace’s gift: “...but the gift of God is eternal life in Christ Jesus our Lord.”

Schultz’s empire could not be reformed. It could only be destroyed. But unlike a criminal syndicate, our hearts can be remade. What sin constructs, grace can dismantle. What rebellion has set in motion, repentance can stop. The machinery we’ve built doesn’t have to run to completion. Christ offers a different power, a different system, a different kingdom.

This is why the recognition that sin destroys is not despair but mercy. When we see sin’s true nature, when we understand that it doesn’t serve us but devours us, we’re positioned to receive what Christ offers. Grace doesn’t minimize sin’s seriousness. It takes sin seriously enough to provide the only solution that actually works. Not management. Not moderation. Not harm reduction. But death and resurrection. The killing of the old self and the raising of the new.

Schultz died asking for last rites, reportedly believing Jesus had helped him beat the tax charges. There’s something tragic in that detail. He wanted Christ’s intervention in his legal troubles but not His lordship over his life. He wanted blessing without transformation. Protection without surrender. And so he died the way he lived, trapped in a system of his own making.

The Christian is offered something infinitely better. Not escape from consequences while continuing in sin, but freedom from sin itself. Not protection from the machinery we’ve built, but the power to dismantle it brick by brick and build something entirely different in its place.

Where are you building? What systems are you constructing? What patterns are you establishing that might one day grow strong enough to execute you?

Sin doesn’t announce itself as your future executioner. It arrives promising control, offering solutions, delivering temporary victories. But underneath every compromise, every rationalization, every act of rebellion against God’s authority, the same principle is at work. What you feed will eventually feed on you. What you build will one day build itself around you. What you unleash will ultimately turn in your direction.

The good news is that you don’t have to wait for the machinery to reach full power. Repentance isn’t weakness. It’s spiritual intelligence. It’s recognizing the trajectory before you reach the destination. It’s dismantling what you’ve built before it grows strong enough to destroy you. And it’s receiving the one power capable of not just stopping sin’s progress but reversing it entirely.

Where sin brings death, grace brings life. Where rebellion constructs our prison, surrender opens the door. Where the machinery we’ve made becomes our executioner, Christ becomes our deliverer. In the end, the question isn’t whether sin will destroy, but whether we will let grace dismantle what sin has built before it’s too late.

Practical Application

Take inventory of one area where you’ve been building a pattern of compromise. Ask yourself honestly: if this pattern continues to grow at its current rate, where will it lead in five years? Then choose one concrete action this week to begin dismantling it. This might mean confessing to someone you trust, setting a new boundary, or removing access to a particular temptation. Don’t try to demolish the entire structure at once. Just remove one brick. Then another. Grace works through small acts of obedience that interrupt sin’s momentum before it reaches critical mass.

Closing Prayer Heavenly Father, we thank You for revealing sin’s true nature, not to condemn us but to save us from destruction. We confess that we have built systems of rebellion in our hearts, patterns that have grown stronger than we intended, machinery that threatens to consume us. Forgive us for thinking we could control what was never meant to rule us. Give us the courage to see clearly what we have constructed and the wisdom to dismantle it before it destroys us. Help us trust that Your grace is more powerful than our worst patterns, that Your mercy can interrupt any trajectory, and that through Christ we can be freed not only from sin’s penalty but from its power. Transform us from builders of our own prisons into architects of Your kingdom. In Jesus’ name we pray, Amen.

Final Thoughts

The machinery of sin is patient. It doesn’t demand immediate surrender but builds slowly, brick by brick, until what seemed manageable becomes immovable. The grace of God is more patient still. It waits at every stage of construction, offering not just forgiveness but demolition. Not just pardon but power. The tragedy is not that we’ve built poorly but that we keep building when the offer to rebuild stands open before us. Every act of repentance is an act of spiritual intelligence, choosing to tear down today what would tear us down tomorrow. And every moment we delay, the structure grows stronger, the demolition harder, the cost higher. Grace doesn’t run out, but our time to respond does. The question is never whether God is willing to dismantle what we’ve built. The question is whether we’re willing to let Him start.

Also On This Date In History

