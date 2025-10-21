THIS IS THE DAY by Jason A. Clark

THIS IS THE DAY by Jason A. Clark

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Jana's avatar
Jana
4h

Thank you for the post, sir! The mini devotional I read yesterday had the same verse and lesson. I think God's trying to tell me something :)

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Jason A Clark
1 more comment...

No posts

© 2025 Jason A. Clark
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture