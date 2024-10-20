THIS IS THE DAY by Jason A. Clark

Jeff Johnson
Oct 20, 2024

Wow, how I remember this incident vividly. I was a radio DJ in the mid to late 70s, and this crash was an epic moment in the radio and music industry. And then, as you point out, when Elvis died in August, that year was one for the books.

Yes, it's interesting how things can change in passing of a vanishing moment. James 4:14 is a verse of which the Lord reminds me on a regular basis. I'm careful to say when I have an appointment that I plan to be there, understanding that I don't know what the Lord's plan may be. I learned this lesson when I was 13 and my 12-year-old sister was tragically killed on her bicycle after being hit by a passing car. She already had received Jesus into her life as savior and Lord, so the comfort of knowing that I would, indeed, see her again one day brings joy. And it was at that time that Romans 8:28 became my life verse: "And we know that in all things God works for the good of those who love him, who have been called according to his purpose."

Paul McCutchen
Oct 20, 2024

This was a band that was around after I graduated high school. To give you a perspective on living in a small town in Arkansas I can remember when I was listening to a radio station when they said, " It was a week ago today we lost Lynyrd Skinner". Back then having a rock and roll band crash wasn't front page news.

