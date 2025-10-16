This is the day Margaret Sanger, future founder of Planned Parenthood, opened the first birth control clinic in the United States in 1916.

In today’s lesson, we will explore how humanity’s attempts to engineer life according to its own standards ultimately deny the image of God that every person bears. When compassion is redefined as the elimination of difficulty, and worth is measured by capability rather than divine creation, have we forgotten who holds the authority to decide which lives should exist? What does it mean for the Church to stand as the last refuge of reverence in a culture that increasingly calls death a kindness?

Women and at least one man sitting with baby carriages in front of the Sanger Clinic on Amber Street in Brooklyn, New York, in October 1916.

“For in him all things were created: things in heaven and on earth, visible and invisible, whether thrones or powers or rulers or authorities; all things have been created through him and for him.” - Colossians 1:16 (NIV)

This Date in History

Before sunrise on October 16, 1916, a line of women stretched down Amboy Street in the Brownsville section of Brooklyn, New York. They were mothers—mostly immigrants from Italy, Russia, and Eastern Europe. Some carried infants; others pushed carriages or held the hands of tired children. Poverty pressed in on every side. They had come seeking help and hope, drawn by a promise of a brief reprieve from the relentless cycle of pregnancy and childbirth. Inside the small storefront at 46 Amboy Street, nurse Margaret Sanger and her sister, Ethel Byrne, prepared to do something that would make history and violate the law.

For more than forty years, the Comstock Act of 1873 had banned the distribution of “obscene materials,” a category that included all printed or verbal information about contraception. In New York, Section 1142 of the state penal code reinforced those federal restrictions. To speak publicly about birth control or to provide contraceptive devices of any kind was a criminal offense punishable by fines and imprisonment. Sanger had decided the law must be challenged directly if it were ever to be changed. With help from her translator, Fania Mindell, she advertised the new clinic in English, Yiddish, and Italian, promising information on “women’s health.” The phrase was intentionally vague, but everyone in Brownsville understood its meaning.

The response was immediate. On opening day, 140 women passed through the door; by the end of ten days, that number reached 450. Inside, Sanger and her colleagues met privately with each woman, explaining the female reproductive system and describing methods of contraception. They avoided distributing printed materials, hoping that spoken advice alone might protect them from prosecution. Still, Sanger was contravening the clear meaning of the law and she knew the risk. Each conversation, each quiet explanation, each piece of advice given was a direct violation of state and federal law.

On the ninth day, an undercover policewoman entered the clinic, posing as a desperate mother seeking help. After receiving instruction and purchasing a diaphragm, she left and returned with officers. On October 26, police raided the building, seized medical supplies, and arrested Sanger, Byrne, and Mindell. The clinic was shut down, its equipment confiscated, and the women charged with obscenity.

Sanger refused to back down. Offered leniency if she would abandon her cause, she replied, “I cannot respect the law as it exists today.” She was sentenced to thirty days in the workhouse on Blackwell’s Island, where she spent her time teaching other inmates about birth control. Newspapers across the country reported on the case, portraying her as a fearless reformer challenging outdated laws. To supporters, she was a pioneer for women’s rights; to critics, an agitator undermining public morality.

But the true story of Margaret Sanger’s crusade was far more complicated. Born in 1879, Sanger had been shaped by both her mother’s early death after numerous pregnancies and by the social theories of her time—particularly eugenics, the belief that humanity could be improved by controlling reproduction. She believed not only that women should be able to prevent unwanted pregnancies, but also that society had a moral duty to discourage what she called the “unfit” from having children.

In her 1921 publication The Birth Control Review, Sanger reflected the popular eugenic rhetoric of her time when she wrote of creating “a race of thoroughbreds.” In essays and speeches, she proposed that the government should segregate and sterilize those deemed “morons, mental defectives, and epileptics.” Her advocacy of birth control was not merely a humanitarian effort; it was a social-engineering project designed to limit the growth of groups she considered a burden on civilization.

Sanger’s ideas found receptive audiences among progressives and eugenicists alike. She lectured before eugenics societies, worked with racial theorists, and even addressed a women’s auxiliary of the Ku Klux Klan in the 1920s. Her writings made clear that her goal extended beyond helping poor women; she sought to influence which kinds of people would populate the next generation.

After her release, Sanger continued her campaign under the banner of science and medicine. In 1923, she opened the Birth Control Clinical Research Bureau, the first legal birth control clinic staffed by licensed physicians. In 1921, she had also founded the American Birth Control League, which later merged into the organization now known as the Planned Parenthood Federation of America. The language of her movement shifted from eugenics to “family planning,” but the philosophical roots remained visible.

The same movement that claimed to empower women also advanced policies that devalued certain lives, including compulsory sterilization programs in dozens of states that would continue for decades.

When Sanger died in 1966, many hailed her as a pioneer of modern feminism. Yet her legacy remains deeply contested. The Brownsville clinic opened a national conversation about contraception, but it also exposed the moral fault lines in the emerging science of human betterment. What began as an act of civil disobedience in Brooklyn became a gateway to a worldview that measured human worth by health, race, and utility. The women who lined up that October morning came seeking mercy from hardship. What they found instead was the beginning of a movement that would redefine motherhood, morality, and the meaning of life itself.

Margaret Sanger (seated behind desk) surrounded by twelve female supporters.

Historical Context

The early 20th century in America was marked by rapid industrial growth, mass immigration, and a reform spirit aimed at moral and social improvement. Expanding cities drew millions from southern and eastern Europe, creating cultural diversity but also fears about poverty, vice, and shifting social norms. The Progressive Era produced campaigns for labor reform, sanitation, and public health, yet it also reinforced restrictive moral legislation. Central among these was the Comstock Act of 1873, which defined contraceptive materials and information as “obscene.” Named for postal inspector Anthony Comstock, the law criminalized mailing or distributing anything related to birth control. By 1916, when Margaret Sanger opened her Brooklyn clinic, nearly every state had its own version of the statute, forming a nationwide ban on contraceptive information and devices. These laws reflected deeper anxieties about women’s independence, the stability of the family, and the moral limits of a modern society.

Globally, the world was in upheaval as World War I reshaped nations and ideas about population, national strength, and social efficiency. In the United States, eugenics gained legitimacy through universities and reform movements, combining public health goals with theories of selective breeding. Sanger’s advocacy for birth control intersected with these intellectual and political forces, as reformers often linked reproductive control to social progress. At the same time, women’s suffrage was nearing victory with the 19th Amendment only a few years away, while medicine expanded its authority over reproduction and family life.

January 18, 1916 — Margaret Sanger (left) and her sister Ethel Byrne seated in a New York courtroom as Sanger stands trial for mailing her birth control journal The Woman Rebel in violation of the Comstock Act. The case came months before she opened her first birth control clinic in Brooklyn later that year.

Did You Know? The Comstock Act of 1873, which criminalized the mailing of contraceptives and related information, was not fully dismantled until the 1965 Supreme Court case Griswold v. Connecticut, which recognized a constitutional right to marital privacy.

Sanger’s sister, Ethel Byrne, became the first American woman to stage a hunger strike for the cause of birth control after her arrest in 1916; she nearly died before being force-fed by authorities.

While awaiting trial, Margaret Sanger published the names and addresses of sympathetic doctors and nurses willing to discreetly distribute contraceptives, effectively creating one of the earliest underground birth control networks in the United States.

Many church leaders in Sanger’s day denounced her campaign, warning that separating sex from procreation would erode moral order. Their arguments foreshadowed later Christian debates about family, life, and the sanctity of human creation.

A 1918 appellate ruling in People v. Sanger upheld her conviction but broadened the legal definition of “disease,” allowing physicians to prescribe contraceptives for health reasons—an interpretation that created the first legal foothold for modern reproductive medicine.

Today’s Reflection

Margaret Sanger’s decision to open a small clinic in Brooklyn was framed as compassion. She wanted to help poor immigrant women escape the exhaustion of endless pregnancies. Yet behind her defiance of the law stood a philosophy far more dangerous than the risk of arrest. Sanger believed not only in easing suffering, but in determining which lives were worth bringing into the world. She spoke of breeding “a race of thoroughbreds” and argued that the “unfit” should be sterilized for the good of society. What began as a rebellion against injustice soon became a campaign to define human value.

This is where history and theology collide. The problem is not merely the act of disobedience against law but the assumption beneath it—that humanity possesses the authority to decide which lives should continue and which should not. That idea, dressed in compassion, has never truly disappeared. It echoes in every argument that measures life by convenience, comfort, or capability rather than divine image.

“For in him all things were created: things in heaven and on earth, visible and invisible, whether thrones or powers or rulers or authorities; all things have been created through him and for him.” Colossians 1:16 (NIV)

This verse speaks with absolute clarity. Every life exists through Christ and for Christ. No one is an accident of biology or an inconvenience of circumstance. Worth is not earned by health, intellect, or usefulness. It is bestowed by the Creator who made all things for His glory. The weak, the disabled, and the unwanted bear the same divine image as kings and scholars because their value was established before they were born.

When humanity forgets that truth, compassion becomes distorted. We begin to call mercy what God calls death. The language shifts, but the logic remains. Today, the argument is no longer about “racial purity” but “quality of life.” We claim to spare children from suffering by ending their existence. We call it compassion when we terminate a pregnancy marked by poverty, disability, or difficulty. Yet every such choice repeats the same ancient deception—that humanity knows better than God which lives should enter the world.

True mercy never destroys life to avoid pain. Christ did not remove suffering; He entered it. He took the full weight of sin and sorrow into Himself so that pain could be redeemed, not erased. The cross is proof that love can transform what the world calls unbearable. To declare death merciful is to forget the very heart of redemption—that God meets us in the hardest places and fills them with His presence.

God’s pattern has always been to reveal His glory through those the world dismisses. The widow’s mite revealed generosity greater than wealth. The leper’s cleansing displayed divine power greater than purity laws. The beggar Lazarus, ignored by men, was carried by angels into Abraham’s embrace. Scripture continually overturns human categories of worth. Every story, every healing, every act of compassion in the Gospels testifies that what the world calls useless, God calls chosen.

“Woe to those who quarrel with their Maker, those who are nothing but potsherds among the potsherds on the ground. Does the clay say to the potter, ‘What are you making?’” Isaiah 45:9 (NIV)

That rebuke is not for the rebellious few but for all who forget their place before God. The impulse to manage, select, and redefine life is as old as Eden. It is the sin of control—the desire to hold the Creator’s pen and edit His story. Every act of so-called mercy that chooses death is an attempt to sit in judgment over what God has made. The moment we claim that power, we stop reflecting His image and start reshaping it in our own.

The Church cannot remain silent while the world calls death compassion and control progress. Our witness depends on remembering what others have forgotten—that life is sacred not because it is easy or beautiful but because it is God’s. Every heartbeat carries His signature. Every breath declares His sovereignty. When the Church speaks for the voiceless, we echo the Creator’s own declaration that life is good.

Sanger’s legacy reminds us that when humanity seizes the Creator’s role, it always ends in division, loss, and moral decay. What began as a promise to relieve suffering became a movement that defined compassion without reference to God. The same temptation persists today: to solve pain by eliminating the sufferer, to measure love by comfort rather than covenant. Yet the gospel gives us another way—the way of the cross, where suffering meets redemption and every life, however fragile, is seen and cherished by God.

The world sees limitation and calls it tragedy. Heaven sees testimony and calls it glory. Every life, from the unborn child to the forgotten elder, bears the image of the eternal God. That image cannot be engineered, improved, or erased. It endures because He endures. It remains holy because He is holy. And it will always testify that life, in every form and season, belongs to Him.

Practical Application

This week, examine one decision you’re facing where the “compassionate” choice appears to be the one that avoids difficulty. Ask yourself whether you’re measuring the situation by comfort or by God’s revealed truth about the sanctity of life. When conversations about abortion, assisted suicide, or genetic selection arise, resist the cultural reflex to frame death as mercy. Instead, practice speaking plainly about what these choices truly are, reminding yourself and others that God’s image cannot be edited out by human hands. Redirect your instinct toward convenience into worship of the Creator, recognizing that every life He authors carries eternal significance regardless of its earthly circumstances.

Closing Prayer Heavenly Father, we thank You that every life You create reflects Your glory and bears Your image. We confess that we are often tempted to measure worth by worldly standards, valuing comfort and capability over the sacred truth that You alone determine who should live. Forgive us when we have been silent in the face of arguments that call death compassionate or when we have prioritized our own ease over the sanctity of life You have established. Give us courage to stand as witnesses to Your creative authority, defending the vulnerable and proclaiming that no human hand can engineer away the image You have placed in every soul. Help us to see as You see, to value what You value, and to trust that Your design is perfect even when the world calls it flawed. May our lives declare that You are the Author of all things and that every heartbeat sings Your praise. In Jesus’ name, we pray. Amen.

Final Thoughts

The greatest threat to human dignity is not the absence of compassion but the redefinition of it. When mercy becomes synonymous with elimination, when love is measured by the absence of struggle, and when worth is determined by utility, the image of God is obscured by the idol of control. The Church’s calling in this moment is to proclaim a profound truth: that God’s image cannot be improved, edited, or erased by human effort. Every life, from conception to natural death, carries divine signature. The weak reveal God’s strength. The broken display His healing. The unwanted testify to His relentless love. To stand for life is to stand for the Creator’s right to author existence without our permission. It is to confess that we are clay, not potter.

Also On This Date In History

