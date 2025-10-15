This is the day eleven-year-old Grace Bedell wrote a letter to presidential candidate Abraham Lincoln, suggesting he grow a beard to improve his chances of winning the 1860 election.

In today’s lesson, we will explore how spiritual maturity begins not with knowing more, but with seeing rightly, as we consider an eleven-year-old girl’s simple observation that changed the face of the presidency. What does it mean to cultivate holy attention in a culture that prizes noise over nuance? How might God be calling you to notice what others overlook, and what courage does it take to respond faithfully to what you see?

Abraham Lincoln. Portrait of June 3, 1860 by Alexander Hesler.

“Ears that hear and eyes that see—the Lord has made them both.” - Proverbs 20:12 (NIV)

This Date in History

Eleven-year-old Grace Greenwood Bedell steadied her hand as she dipped her pen in ink at the family table in Westfield, New York. Before her lay a campaign portrait of Abraham Lincoln and his running mate, Hannibal Hamlin. In her mind, a plan was forming. Her father had just returned from the fair with the images, and Grace resolved that Mr. Lincoln needed something. Whiskers.

Grace’s family was deeply political. Her father was a committed Republican, and her four older brothers heatedly discussed the election of 1860. The nation itself teetered on the brink of disunion, with Southern states threatening secession if a Republican won. But for Grace, the pressing issue was simpler: Lincoln’s face, she thought, was too sharp and severe to win over undecided voters, especially the women who might influence their husbands.

With all the confidence of a child, she dipped her pen and began: “Hon. A. B. Lincoln, Dear Sir.” She told him she hoped he would become president “very much,” and apologized if she seemed too bold. She asked whether he had any daughters, and then delivered her main point.

“I have got 4 brother’s and part of them will vote for you any way,” she wrote, “and if you will let your whiskers grow I will try and get the rest of them to vote for you. You would look a great deal better, for your face is so thin.” Her logic was direct and shrewd: “All the ladies like whiskers and they would tease their husbands to vote for you and then you would be President.” She added personal details, asked for a prompt reply, signed her name, and mailed the letter on October 15, 1860.

Four days later, on October 19, Lincoln replied from Springfield. He thanked her for the “very agreeable letter,” said he had no daughters (only three sons), and gently questioned whether growing whiskers at that stage would seem a “silly affectation.” He signed himself “A. Lincoln.”

Lincoln made no promises, yet over the following months he began to grow a beard. By mid-January 1861, as he prepared his journey to Washington, photos show him with a full beard.

On February 16, 1861, as his train passed through western New York, it made a carefully arranged stop at Westfield. Thousands had gathered. Lincoln addressed the crowd, noted that he had received a letter from a little girl in Westfield suggesting he grow whiskers, and if she were present, he would like to see her. The crowd identified a young girl as Grace. Lincoln descended, met her, reportedly kissed her cheek, and told her: “You see? I let these whiskers grow for you.” Grace later recalled that she ran off, holding the bouquet she had meant to give him.

That moment became a small but vivid intersection of personal correspondence and national symbolism. The beard softened Lincoln’s angular features and served as a visual signature of his presidency. In later years, some earlier clean-shaven likenesses were retouched to include whiskers. Political cartoonists punned on its emergence; one paper joked that “Old Abe is raising a pair of whiskers” and even “puttin’ on (h)airs.”

Grace’s life after that encounter was quieter though still touched by hardship and perseverance. At seventeen she married George Billings, a Union Army veteran she met while still in New York. The couple later homesteaded in Delphos, Kansas, around 1870. There they endured floods, tornadoes, droughts, grasshopper plagues, and other challenges of frontier life. They raised a son, Harlow Drake Billings, born in 1872. In Kansas she became known locally as “the girl who had written to Lincoln.” A monument was eventually erected in the Delphos town square. Grace died November 2, 1936, just shy of her eighty-eighth birthday. Her grandson later said one of her favorite expressions was, “I dislike making a fuss.”

Historians debate how much weight Grace’s letter actually carried in Lincoln’s decision to grow a beard. It may have been only one of several influences. At age fifty-one, newly elected to a national office, Lincoln may have felt the beard offered an appearance of gravitas he had lacked as a younger, rather gaunt candidate. Some historians argue the letter gave him public cover for a choice he was already considering; others see it as a rare instance of political advice from an unlikely source.

What remains clear is that Lincoln took Grace seriously enough to respond, and years later to publicly acknowledge her in front of thousands. Whether Grace’s letter changed the face of the presidency or simply provided a charming footnote, it reveals something about Lincoln’s character: his willingness to engage with ordinary citizens, his capacity for wit, and his humanity at a fraught moment in the republic’s history.

Three looks of Lincoln (left) Beardless (middle) One month after letter (right) 10 days before visting Bedell

Historical Context

The year 1860 unfolded amid extraordinary political and social strain in the United States. The nation was divided over the expansion of slavery into western territories, a dispute that had escalated for more than a decade through the Compromise of 1850, the Kansas-Nebraska Act, and the Dred Scott decision. The Democratic Party had fractured into Northern and Southern wings, each nominating its own candidate, while a fourth contender represented the Constitutional Union Party. This splintering allowed Abraham Lincoln, the relatively unknown Republican nominee, to capture the presidency with less than forty percent of the popular vote and without winning a single Southern state. As autumn turned to winter, Southern leaders openly prepared for secession. South Carolina would vote to leave the Union in December, followed by six other states before Lincoln’s inauguration. The world beyond America watched closely. European powers, still adjusting to the effects of industrial expansion and empire, viewed the looming American conflict as a test of whether democratic government could survive deep internal division.

In the cultural life of the mid-nineteenth century, public image held new political importance. Lithographic prints, campaign portraits, and mass-circulated newspapers carried faces into homes across the nation, shaping how citizens perceived their leaders. Photography, still a young art, made physical appearance a matter of public scrutiny. A clean-shaven face had long symbolized republican virtue and self-restraint, traits associated with Enlightenment ideals of reason and moderation. Yet fashions were shifting. In Britain and Europe, full beards had become a sign of dignity and masculinity, worn by military officers, scholars, and reformers alike. American men, influenced by these trends, increasingly viewed facial hair as a mark of maturity and moral strength. Against that backdrop, Lincoln’s decision to grow a beard reflected a broader cultural transition in how leadership and authority were visually expressed.

Life-sized double bronze statues of Lincoln and Grace Bedell recreates the historic moment the two met.

Did You Know? Grace Bedell’s original letter is preserved in the Burton Historical Collection at the Detroit Public Library, while Lincoln’s handwritten reply belongs to the Shapell Manuscript Foundation. The two were publicly exhibited together for the first time in 2009 at the Library of Congress during Lincoln’s bicentennial celebration.

In 1864, fifteen-year-old Grace wrote to President Lincoln again, this time requesting help securing a Treasury Department job to support her parents. She reminded him of his earlier kindness but received no reply, and she never mentioned the second letter in later years.

Lincoln’s longtime barber, William de Fleurville (known locally as Billy the Barber), was a Haitian immigrant who had cut Lincoln’s hair for more than two decades in Springfield. When Lincoln decided to stop shaving, he reportedly told him, “Billy, let’s give them a chance to grow.”

Grace’s comment about the “rail fence around your picture” referred to campaign art portraying Lincoln as a humble frontier rail-splitter. The image was part of a deliberate strategy to frame him as a self-made man of integrity and labor, contrasting sharply with the elitism of his rivals.

Statues depicting the meeting between Lincoln and Grace now stand in both Westfield, New York, and Delphos, Kansas. The Westfield monument shows Lincoln bending to greet the child, while the Delphos memorial honors her as “Lincoln’s Little Correspondent.”

Today’s Reflection

Grace Bedell noticed something no one else seemed to see. While politicians debated slavery and secession, while newspapers filled columns with election analysis, an eleven-year-old girl in Westfield, New York looked at a campaign portrait and saw a simple truth: Abraham Lincoln’s face was too severe. His angular features might cost him votes. So she picked up her pen and told him. What seemed like a child’s passing observation became a moment that would alter the visual identity of the presidency itself.

But the true significance of Grace’s act doesn’t rest in the historical impact of whiskers. Her story invites us to consider the spiritual discipline of paying attention.

“Ears that hear and eyes that see—the Lord has made them both.” Proverbs 20:12 (NIV)

Perception is not accidental. The capacity to notice what others overlook, to see significance in what appears ordinary, is not merely a personality trait. It is part of God’s design for us. Grace’s letter wasn’t prophetic, but it echoes a biblical rhythm: God often moves through those who are willing to notice. Samuel heard God’s voice in the quiet of night. A nameless boy saw five loaves and two fish when a crowd saw only scarcity.

In Scripture, seeing clearly often comes before acting faithfully.

We live in a culture that prizes noise over nuance, speed over stillness. Information floods our attention while wisdom slips past unnoticed. Yet the life of faith calls us to something different.

To follow Christ is to train our eyes to see as He sees.

Consider how Jesus moved through the world. He paused for beggars others ignored. He noticed faith in unlikely people. He saw potential in fishermen, dignity in lepers, and teachable moments in children. His ministry wasn’t marked by flash or spectacle. It was grounded in divine awareness.

Jesus saw what mattered because He refused to be distracted by what didn’t.

Grace Bedell’s letter illustrates this principle in an unexpected way. She wasn’t a prophet. She had no special insight into political strategy. But she was attentive. She looked closely at what was in front of her and responded with care instead of indifference. That simple act of noticing became a parable.

The spiritually mature believer lives alert to the subtle movements of God in ordinary moments. We see the coworker whose smile doesn’t reach her eyes. We notice when Scripture speaks to a situation others find mundane. We perceive need where others see inconvenience. This kind of sight is not innate cleverness. It is cultivated faithfulness.

Discernment, then, becomes a form of courage. It takes courage to slow down when the world demands we hurry. It takes courage to care about details others dismiss as trivial. It takes courage to act on what we notice, knowing our response might seem small or foolish. Grace could have kept her observation to herself. Lincoln could have dismissed her letter as childish. But attentiveness met responsiveness, and history shifted. The same dynamic operates in the spiritual life.

God often works through those willing to see rightly and respond faithfully, even when the stakes seem small.

The danger is that we mistake noise for importance and busyness for productivity. We scan surfaces instead of seeing depth. We collect information without cultivating insight. Yet Matthew 13:16 offers a different vision: “But blessed are your eyes because they see, and your ears because they hear.”

Jesus spoke these words to disciples who were learning to perceive spiritual realities others missed. They weren’t smarter or more educated. They were attentive. They stayed close enough to notice. They asked questions instead of assuming they understood. They let what they saw change how they lived.

This is our calling too: to become people who notice what others overlook. To see the image of God in the person society marginalizes. To recognize divine purpose in moments that feel mundane or random. To discern truth when lies are louder. To sense where God is already at work and join Him there.

This kind of sight doesn’t come from trying harder. It comes from abiding in Christ. As we draw near to the One who sees all things clearly, our own vision begins to sharpen. Through His Word and by His Spirit, He teaches us to care about what He cares about, shaping our priorities to mirror His. In that nearness, attention itself becomes an act of worship, not performance or ritual, but the quiet obedience of a heart that loves and trusts Him.

Grace Bedell’s small letter reminds us that faithful perception often begins with the tiniest observations. She saw a detail, responded with care, and trusted that her kindness mattered. Lincoln, to his credit, took her seriously. They didn’t act with great foresight, but they acted with attentiveness. That’s the pattern we see often in Scripture, not flashy revelation, but humble responsiveness to what God places before us.

Holy attention isn’t about spectacle and dramatic revelations. It’s about seeing as God sees and having the faith to respond, even when the world sees nothing remarkable at all.

So the question becomes personal and urgent: What are you overlooking? What truth is God placing before you that you’ve grown too busy to notice? Where is He calling you to see differently, to pay attention when others hurry past, to respond with courage when silence seems safer?

Spiritual maturity doesn’t begin with knowing more. It begins with seeing rightly. And seeing rightly begins by slowing down and drawing close enough to let God open our eyes. Grace saw whiskers. God saw in her a heart willing to notice. He still honors that kind of vision today.

Practical Application

Begin by setting aside five minutes each morning this week to ask God: “What do You want me to notice today that I would normally overlook?” Write down whatever comes to mind, then move through your day with intentional awareness. When you find yourself rushing through a conversation, pause. When you catch yourself skimming past a coworker’s frustration or a child’s quiet comment, stop and truly see them. If Scripture highlights a pattern you’ve been avoiding, don’t rationalize it. Respond with immediate obedience. If you sense someone needs encouragement, speak it before the moment passes. God has fashioned you with eyes to see and ears to hear. This week, use them as acts of worship, trusting that even the smallest observations matter deeply when offered back to Him.

Closing Prayer Heavenly Father, we thank You that perception itself is Your gift, that You have fashioned us with eyes to see and ears to hear. Forgive us for the times we have rushed past what You placed before us, distracted by noise when You were speaking in whispers, too busy to notice the needs You set in our path. Teach us to slow down and pay attention. Sharpen our spiritual sight so we see as Christ sees. Give us courage to respond to what we notice, even when our obedience feels small or our insight seems insignificant. Help us trust that You honor faithful attention, that no act of compassionate awareness goes unseen by You. Train us to become people who notice what others overlook, not for our own glory but to reflect Your heart in a world that desperately needs Your attentive love. In Jesus’ name we pray, Amen.

Final Thoughts

Spiritual maturity is not measured by how much you know but by how faithfully you respond to what you see. God has given you eyes and ears as instruments of His grace, tools designed to perceive His work in places others miss. The question is not whether you have the capacity for discernment, but whether you will cultivate it through the daily discipline of paying attention. Every moment holds potential for divine encounter if you slow down long enough to notice. The coworker who needs encouragement. The Scripture that speaks to your hidden struggle. The quiet nudge to act when silence feels safer. These are not interruptions to your spiritual life. They are your spiritual life. Holy attention is an act of worship. It says to God, “I trust that what You place before me matters, and I will not let indifference or hurry rob me of faithful response.”

Also On This Date In History

