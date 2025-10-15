THIS IS THE DAY by Jason A. Clark

THIS IS THE DAY by Jason A. Clark

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Chuck kendrick's avatar
Chuck kendrick
1h

Great story l had never heard. More than that, the Christian application you gave hit directly in an area I've been wrestling with lately. Thanks for the encouragement.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Jason A Clark
Jim McCraigh's avatar
Jim McCraigh
1h

I'd heard of that little girl before, but not the details... thank you for telling her story. She may have been indirectly responsible for freeing the slaves!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

© 2025 Jason A. Clark
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture